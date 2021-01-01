With 6 games to go (3 of them away at Leeds, Wolves and West Ham), Man City have won nothing ...



No they havent, and Im not saying its over, not at all. However, it cannot be denied that the officials have given Abu Dhabi a clear advantage, and if both clubs do win all the remaining games then the officials will have had a definitive effect on the outcome of the title race with blatantly incorrect decisions.If they had done their job correctly we wouldve been well clear of the cheats.It will be another sad day for football if they win the title again this year. No doubt the players will sing their repulsive song they sang on the plane again. No wonder the fans are just as repulsive and did what they did at Wembley, they just follow the example of the players.Its not over tho and you never know, maybe all the luck theyve had with incorrect decisions will finally turn against them.