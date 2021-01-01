« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23000 on: Today at 10:56:53 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:34:06 am
Reason why the refs do it and get away with letting their blatant bias and grudges swing games is that no one will remember any of those decisions or at least hardly speak of them. I mean the fact city have cheated their way to spending well upwards of a fucking billion pounds on their squad (that is on the books) and all we will hear is how they are the best champions ever shows you not a single mention of any ref decisions will be heard.

So many have said it before but it really is a travesty one of the greatest managers to ever work in the game will walk away with a fraction of the trophies he should have had was it not for Abu Dhabi's sportswashing project. Sickening and none of it gets a mention due to the tribal nature of the game.

That's how the match fixing really works.
Its not big decisions like penalties or sending offs etc but rather all the little decisions, the fouls not given, the bookings not given to one side, a small percentage that don't stand out but all add up to give sides a big advantage over a season.
Considering how City's owners have cheated financially everywhere else (authorities, governing bodies, media) then it would be a bigger surprise to me if certain members of the PGMOL weren't on their payroll.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23001 on: Today at 11:14:51 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:06:45 am
I like the Guardian as a publication overall, but I just find their football writing to be their weakest link by a long way.

And I 100% agree on Smith, Ronay and Wilson. I've basically stopped clicking on anything in the Guardian by the latter two.
To be fair David Conn in the Guardian has been excellent on City's rampant cheating. One of the few writers that has. Wilson's articles on Man Utd's downfall are also quite funny. But don't get me started on Jamie Jackson.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23002 on: Today at 01:49:46 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm
Don't do it to yourself mate.
I don't ever watch this shit.. and from what people are telling me about them watching City's games in 2019, it is a horrendous affair.
I just catch their results in the news- either the same day or the next.

I don't even know half their squad. I just can't be bothered by these.

This.
And this again.

p.s. when is the like button coming on Rawk, or do we not want it to turn into instabook
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23003 on: Today at 02:15:00 pm
Quote from: Upanishad on Today at 01:49:46 pm
when is the like button coming on Rawk, or do we not want it to turn into instabook
I think having that would cut down on the many "repeat" posts where ppl are just agreeing with stuff.

like, y'know, this one.  :)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23004 on: Today at 02:23:23 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:28:40 pm
Much like the approach favoured by their own fans, not watching their games is the sensible option.
Their "fans" are also very good at deflection
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23005 on: Today at 02:29:55 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:15:00 pm
I think having that would cut down on the many "repeat" posts where ppl are just agreeing with stuff.

like, y'know, this one.  :)
I agree
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23006 on: Today at 03:17:47 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23007 on: Today at 03:25:56 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:17:47 pm
Mr Dilkington on twitter... mined from Blue Moon...

https://twitter.com/MrDilk1ngton/status/1517123188983013377
[img width=621 height=600]https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FQ3ngCFXIAM8cii?format=jpg&name=medium[/im]

Here it's: https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/injury-updates-out-walker.342100/page-593#post-14796301

Probably just an attention seeking pretend ITK like every single other one who claims to have info
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23008 on: Today at 03:44:38 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 03:25:56 pm
Probably just an attention seeking pretend ITK like every single other one who claims to have info

So you're ITK about this ITK, making you ITKATITK?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23009 on: Today at 03:46:41 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:17:47 pm
Mr Dilkington on twitter... mined from Blue Moon...

https://twitter.com/MrDilk1ngton/status/1517123188983013377


Here it's: https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/injury-updates-out-walker.342100/page-593#post-14796301
Hmm. "Hope the info is wrong...." <--- straight out of the Plausible Deniability Handbook that.... :lmao

Note it's not, "Hope I'm wrong..." thus absolving himself of any responsibility for rumour-mongering ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23010 on: Today at 03:54:25 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:16:17 am
Its beginning to look like the officials could well have won the title for Abu Dhabi. Them penalty decisions against wolves and Everton were absolutely disgraceful and will likely be the difference. I fu king hate the officials in this country.

With 6 games to go (3 of them away at Leeds, Wolves and West Ham), Man City have won nothing ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23011 on: Today at 04:04:00 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:54:25 pm
With 6 games to go (3 of them away at Leeds, Wolves and West Ham), Man City have won nothing ...
No they havent, and Im not saying its over, not at all. However, it cannot be denied that the officials have given Abu Dhabi a clear advantage, and if both clubs do win all the remaining games then the officials will have had a definitive effect on the outcome of the title race with blatantly incorrect decisions.
If they had done their job correctly we wouldve been well clear of the cheats.
It will be another sad day for football if they win the title again this year. No doubt the players will sing their repulsive song they sang on the plane again. No wonder the fans are just as repulsive and did what they did at Wembley, they just follow the example of the players.

Its not over tho and you never know, maybe all the luck theyve had with incorrect decisions will finally turn against them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23012 on: Today at 04:23:00 pm
I have a nagging feeling it'll be like 18/19 all over again, where we're on the coattails throughout but City just don't drop any points. Finishing 1 point behind them again would definitely hurt.

I think they'll win all their home games + Leeds and Wolves away. The one I'm looking at is West Ham away on the penultimate weekend. WHU on their day can definitely hold City to a draw, but having said that, City last lost away from home to West Ham (in the league) back in 2014... and they've only dropped points to them once since then (2016) :-X
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23013 on: Today at 05:39:26 pm
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 04:23:00 pm
I have a nagging feeling it'll be like 18/19 all over again, where we're on the coattails throughout but City just don't drop any points. Finishing 1 point behind them again would definitely hurt.

I think they'll win all their home games + Leeds and Wolves away. The one I'm looking at is West Ham away on the penultimate weekend. WHU on their day can definitely hold City to a draw, but having said that, City last lost away from home to West Ham (in the league) back in 2014... and they've only dropped points to them once since then (2016) :-X

WHU just might have a Europa League Final to prep for on 18/5 and their game with Man City is scheduled for 15/5. If thats the case theyll be sending out a very week squad.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23014 on: Today at 05:40:18 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23015 on: Today at 06:10:18 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:39:26 pm
WHU just might have a Europa League Final to prep for on 18/5 and their game with Man City is scheduled for 15/5. If thats the case theyll be sending out a very week squad.

If they go out of the Europa at this stage they'll probably down tools in the league anyway. That's a nasty blow for team morale, regardless of any team they might put out against City.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23016 on: Today at 06:12:33 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:54:25 pm
With 6 games to go (3 of them away at Leeds, Wolves and West Ham), Man City have won nothing ...

Leeds and Wolves will be on the beach and West Ham will be resting players for the Europa League, its as good as won.

If we had have done our job properly and picked up a few more points along the way, including turning up and winning at the Emptyhad, then the title would be ours. You really do have to be perfect to beat this financially doped Manchester City side. In the cold light of day, thats the harsh reality. I still think well win the champions league and FA Cup, though. Lets just enjoy what this team and manager are doing, the like of which we are unlikely to see again for a long long time.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23017 on: Today at 06:25:33 pm
Quote from: SpaceDimensionController on Today at 06:12:33 pm
Leeds and Wolves will be on the beach and West Ham will be resting players for the Europa League, its as good as won.

If we had have done our job properly and picked up a few more points along the way, including turning up and winning at the Emptyhad, then the title would be ours. You really do have to be perfect to beat this financially doped Manchester City side. In the cold light of day, thats the harsh reality. I still think well win the champions league and FA Cup, though. Lets just enjoy what this team and manager are doing, the like of which we are unlikely to see again for a long long time.
Dear me.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23018 on: Today at 06:33:55 pm
Quote from: SpaceDimensionController on Today at 06:12:33 pm
Leeds and Wolves will be on the beach and West Ham will be resting players for the Europa League, its as good as won.

If we had have done our job properly and picked up a few more points along the way, including turning up and winning at the Emptyhad, then the title would be ours. You really do have to be perfect to beat this financially doped Manchester City side. In the cold light of day, thats the harsh reality. I still think well win the champions league and FA Cup, though. Lets just enjoy what this team and manager are doing, the like of which we are unlikely to see again for a long long time.

I agree can't see them dropping points with their easy remaining fixtures. Also we have done more than enough to be ahead of them if the officials did their job instead of crazy unexplainable decisions. Us vs Spurs, their games vs Wolves and Everton comes to mind.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23019 on: Today at 07:12:10 pm
Why are all the bedwetters camping in this thread?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23020 on: Today at 07:34:24 pm
Quote from: SpaceDimensionController on Today at 06:12:33 pm
Leeds and Wolves will be on the beach and West Ham will be resting players for the Europa League, its as good as won.

If we had have done our job properly and picked up a few more points along the way, including turning up and winning at the Emptyhad, then the title would be ours. You really do have to be perfect to beat this financially doped Manchester City side. In the cold light of day, thats the harsh reality. I still think well win the champions league and FA Cup, though. Lets just enjoy what this team and manager are doing, the like of which we are unlikely to see again for a long long time.
Deffo not having anyone criticise this Liverpool team when it is going to crack 90 points again. Pushing this Man City side as far as they have is something nobody else gets close to doing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23021 on: Today at 07:40:06 pm
Quote from: SpaceDimensionController on Today at 06:12:33 pm
If we had have done our job properly and picked up a few more points along the way,

c*nts like you really don't deserve to watch or support our current team
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #23022 on: Today at 07:41:39 pm
Regarding refereeing and city, the cup semi final showed you everything you need to know on that. I've never seen anything like it to be honest
