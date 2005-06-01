« previous next »
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,378
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22960 on: Yesterday at 07:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:24:32 pm
He was world class playing for a far better team in Milan, in a slower league, where he could flat track bully much weaker teams, was definitely a very good striker, but was already declining when he joined the Plastics

Shevchenko, AC Milan, 2005/06:

Serie A - 19 goals in 28 games
Champions League - 9 goals in 12 games

OK, he was declining. Can we end this debate now?
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,831
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22961 on: Yesterday at 07:34:43 pm »
declining or not - wow was he ever lauded as an absolute coup for Chelsea, was going to bang in goals for the PL, and help them win the CL by the media and fans.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,748
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22962 on: Yesterday at 07:45:17 pm »
Figure Haaland is going to cost them £250m or thereabouts all in over the 5 year contract. Their financial cheating is the only way something like this is possible. You'd think at some point the other teams would vote to do something about it since the PL investigation is going no where but obviously that's just a fantasy at this point.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,047
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22963 on: Yesterday at 08:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:45:17 pm
Figure Haaland is going to cost them £250m or thereabouts all in over the 5 year contract. Their financial cheating is the only way something like this is possible. You'd think at some point the other teams would vote to do something about it since the PL investigation is going no where but obviously that's just a fantasy at this point.
No-one apart from us gives a shit because we're the only ones challenging them and they see City as the lesser evil. You'd think their red neighbours would be up in arms as they've taken absolutely everything they worked for under Fergie but they're too busy pointing fingers at the Glazers.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,809
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22964 on: Yesterday at 08:20:34 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 08:11:09 pm
No-one apart from us gives a shit because we're the only ones challenging them and they see City as the lesser evil. You'd think their red neighbours would be up in arms as they've taken absolutely everything they worked for under Fergie but they're too busy pointing fingers at the Glazers.

United fans will only ever start to give a shit if they start challenging for the title again, but it'll be too late at that point as other fans will see right through it.
Logged

Offline Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 60
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22965 on: Yesterday at 09:25:08 pm »
How many points from deflection goals this season? Makes me sick to my stomach. That club sold their soul to the devil I swear.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,883
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22966 on: Yesterday at 09:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Heritage on Yesterday at 09:25:08 pm
How many points from deflection goals this season? Makes me sick to my stomach. That club sold their soul to the devil I swear.
The two points from Everton is what irritates me.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22967 on: Yesterday at 10:00:00 pm »
Another raucous atmosphere there today.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,340
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22968 on: Yesterday at 10:23:55 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:59:27 pm
The two points from Everton is what irritates me.

Yep. Deflections are down to positioning and luck. But lenient decisions like against Everton or myriad of fouls it takes to rack up a card for Rodri and Fernandinho make a massive difference when referees won't officiate their games properly
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,194
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22969 on: Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Heritage on Yesterday at 09:25:08 pm
How many points from deflection goals this season? Makes me sick to my stomach. That club sold their soul to the devil I swear.
Don't do it to yourself mate.
I don't ever watch this shit.. and from what people are telling me about them watching City's games in 2019, it is a horrendous affair.
I just catch their results in the news- either the same day or the next.

I don't even know half their squad. I just can't be bothered by these.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:27:32 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,590
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22970 on: Yesterday at 10:28:40 pm »
Much like the approach favoured by their own fans, not watching their games is the sensible option.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,378
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22971 on: Yesterday at 10:33:04 pm »
I caught only the last 15 minutes of their game (I was watching Chelsea - Arsenal), and was surprised to see De Bruyne still on the pitch until the 83rd minute (at 2-0), less than a week after he got stitches on his leg after the Atletico game ...
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,114
  • @tharris113
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22972 on: Yesterday at 10:36:41 pm »
Really cba praying somebody does something against them week after week and getting myself gutted when they win. It was bad enough last time.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,771
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22973 on: Yesterday at 10:37:55 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:36:41 pm
Really cba praying somebody does something against them week after week and getting myself gutted when they win. It was bad enough last time.

Then dont. Just watch us. We are brilliant and we are in finals.
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,112
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22974 on: Yesterday at 10:40:01 pm »
I'm a simple man, i don't watch their games and just assume they've won it, anything else is a bonus. 
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,114
  • @tharris113
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22975 on: Yesterday at 10:40:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:37:55 pm
Then dont. Just watch us. We are brilliant and we are in finals.
I don't watch them, I'm just getting the same sickening vibe from this run in I got two years ago.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 638
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22976 on: Yesterday at 10:49:47 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:40:05 pm
I don't watch them, I'm just getting the same sickening vibe from this run in I got two years ago.

I've actually got the opposite vibe.

City were/are never dropping points at home to Brighton and Watford, which is why its vital we get 6 points off the mancs and everton. As we have the tougher set of those two fixtures. But after that - if we both get 6 points - I honestly do think their run in is slightly harder. Especially with Real Madrid in between fixtures. Remember in 18-19 they had no european football to navigate in the last month of the season.

I see potential pitfalls for them at Leeds, home to Newcastle and at Wolves and West Ham. Whilst only Spurs at home for us is really problematic.

I think Saturday week is going to be the day for us. We're at Newcastle midday Saturday whilst City are at Leeds in the evening. If we can beat Newcastle and it will be a hard game but if we beat them, then I believe City could slip up at Leeds. Especially seeing as Leeds are safe and at home under the lights will want to put up a performance. Just got that feeling.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,537
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22977 on: Yesterday at 11:53:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:37:55 pm
Then dont. Just watch us. We are brilliant and we are in finals.

Yep. Dont think Ive seen a goal of theirs on tv for a long time.

No celebrations from their over paid shower of players or shitty fans.

Its great to be honest
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,544
  • JFT97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22978 on: Yesterday at 11:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Heritage on Yesterday at 09:25:08 pm
How many points from deflection goals this season? Makes me sick to my stomach. That club sold their soul to the devil I swear.

It's not even the deflected goals, that's just down to luck.  It's the blatant bias VAR decisions that have gone their way in games that have actually impacted on the result.  They were given a very dodgy penalty against Wolves to win 1-0.  Everton were denied a clear penalty which meant city won 1-0.  That's a 4 point swing they've had.  I think I remember reading about another game that went that way for them, so potentially they've had a 6 point swing.

If a team is winning by 2, 3, or 4 clear goals and a VAR decision is a bit dubious, then most of the time you can accept that it 'probably' doesn't change the actual outcome of the game.  But these cheating bastards have had at least a 4 point swing in their favour because of VAR and our incompetent refs.
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,449
  • hippie at heart
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22979 on: Today at 12:06:51 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 10:40:01 pm
I'm a simple man, i don't watch their games and just assume they've won it, anything else is a bonus. 

I dont watch them unless its against us. But today against by better judgement I did watch their game as I fancied Brighton to give them a good game. Brighton were awful going forward, wasted possession by making very strange decisions with the choice of passes.

Even then City were incredibly lucky I thought, didnt create much other than when they were gifted the ball close to oppositions box. The first two goals were both pretty jammy.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • Seis Veces
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22980 on: Today at 12:18:52 am »
Haaland's limbs to turn into spaghetti when he joins these fingers crossed
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22981 on: Today at 12:26:31 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:18:52 am
Haaland's limbs to turn into spaghetti when he joins these fingers crossed

Unfortunately, that would set many other teams back - but these would just spend another boatload on the next big thing the following season. And the authorities would let them.

For instance, they spent a fortune on Claudio Bravo, who was an utter clown for them, only to spend another fortune on Ederson to "get it right." Imagine if Alisson was below par for us after the money invested in him - we'd have to persist or pursue a cheaper option to lessen the mistake. It'd be a disaster for a properly managed club.

These can just write a cheque to fix mistakes. We have to be nearly perfect to even match them.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,883
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22982 on: Today at 01:28:15 am »
How irrelevant are these? Just checked the BBC site and instead of them leading with "Man City reclaim top spot in style" or something like that, the top news is "The night when Arsenal believed in top four again"

;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,796
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22983 on: Today at 02:42:54 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:28:15 am
How irrelevant are these? Just checked the BBC site and instead of them leading with "Man City reclaim top spot in style" or something like that, the top news is "The night when Arsenal believed in top four again"

;D

Thats because nobody cares about city. For all their success, theyre still a joke of a club. 

I dont watch city, I cant see them dropping any points and neither can the pressers. Its mad to think we could go the rest of the season unbeaten and still miss out on the last day of the season. Ill take the treble 
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,090
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22984 on: Today at 06:48:05 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 11:59:47 pm
It's not even the deflected goals, that's just down to luck.  It's the blatant bias VAR decisions that have gone their way in games that have actually impacted on the result.  They were given a very dodgy penalty against Wolves to win 1-0.  Everton were denied a clear penalty which meant city won 1-0.  That's a 4 point swing they've had.  I think I remember reading about another game that went that way for them, so potentially they've had a 6 point swing.

If a team is winning by 2, 3, or 4 clear goals and a VAR decision is a bit dubious, then most of the time you can accept that it 'probably' doesn't change the actual outcome of the game.  But these cheating bastards have had at least a 4 point swing in their favour because of VAR and our incompetent refs.

If you throw the decisions against us into the mix, its more than a six point swing.
Logged

Online Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,776
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22985 on: Today at 07:15:28 am »
Its a very different Abu Dhabi to 2019. Appreciate we have some run in scars but I truly believe if we go perfect then we get number 20. They can be vulnerable and I like the look of that Elland Road fixture coming up
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22986 on: Today at 07:16:17 am »
Its beginning to look like the officials could well have won the title for Abu Dhabi. Them penalty decisions against wolves and Everton were absolutely disgraceful and will likely be the difference. I fu king hate the officials in this country.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22987 on: Today at 07:29:37 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:16:17 am
Its beginning to look like the officials could well have won the title for Abu Dhabi. Them penalty decisions against wolves and Everton were absolutely disgraceful and will likely be the difference. I fu king hate the officials in this country.

Them helping and us damaging like they did when we played Tottenham.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,055
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22988 on: Today at 07:32:54 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:16:17 am
Its beginning to look like the officials could well have won the title for Abu Dhabi. Them penalty decisions against wolves and Everton were absolutely disgraceful and will likely be the difference. I fu king hate the officials in this country.

I had a horrible feeling that the league would be decided by a game or so back at Christmas when Moutinho's handball was given, since then we also had the Rodri handball, it knocks me sick honestly.

Logged
