Sure I had an ocean pacific t shirt from there. Mid 80s?
I worked in the Royal Clifton from '87 to '88 and I remember the Fat Willys shop was there at that time.
Very cool
I thought that was just Grealishs get up when I saw the pre match of him greeting Micah Richards, never realised the whole bunch of meffs were dressed like that.
The 1996 FA Cup cream suits were a fuck up by Armani, they were supposed to be dark blue or something, but how they fuck did these end up looking like a bunch of farmers on a night out?