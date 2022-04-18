« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1464203 times)

Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22840 on: Yesterday at 07:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:29:06 pm
Babylon Zoo?
Best way to stop him? Dont give him any space, man.
AHA!

Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22841 on: Yesterday at 07:34:54 pm »
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22842 on: Yesterday at 07:35:08 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 07:27:11 pm
Sure I had an ocean pacific t shirt from there.  Mid 80s?

I worked in the Royal Clifton from '87 to '88 and I remember the Fat Willys shop was there at that time.

Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 03:55:24 pm
Very cool



I thought that was just Grealishs get up when I saw the pre match of him greeting Micah Richards, never realised the whole bunch of meffs were dressed like that.

The 1996 FA Cup cream suits were a fuck up by Armani, they were supposed to be dark blue or something, but how they fuck did these end up looking like a bunch of farmers on a night out?
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22843 on: Yesterday at 07:35:12 pm »
TURNIPS" border="0
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22844 on: Yesterday at 07:36:04 pm »
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22845 on: Yesterday at 07:36:10 pm »
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22846 on: Yesterday at 07:37:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:36:04 pm
:lmao
Haha im looking at that pic now and thinking. 'Did that actually happen?' cos i could just imagine him doin it ;D
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22847 on: Yesterday at 07:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 07:35:12 pm
TURNIPS" border="0

 :lmao :lmao

Jimmy Cricket's wellies

...and there's more...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:58:37 pm by vivabobbygraham »
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline thejbs

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22848 on: Yesterday at 08:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:29:06 pm
Babylon Zoo?

To say Jack Grealish is to say the man who is totally Man City. He's the chung-wit, the biff-buff, the puff-pastry hangman.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22849 on: Yesterday at 08:19:40 pm »
TURNIPS-3" border="0
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:26:47 pm by Capon Debaser »
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline FiSh77

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22850 on: Yesterday at 08:29:01 pm »
Bungle :lmao
Offline afc turkish

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22851 on: Yesterday at 08:31:17 pm »
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Samie

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22852 on: Today at 12:18:54 am »
https://twitter.com/MikeKeegan_DM/status/1516168570392223746

About to sign Haaland 500k+ p/w officially.  Unofficially god knows.
Offline ljycb

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22853 on: Today at 12:48:08 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:18:54 am
https://twitter.com/MikeKeegan_DM/status/1516168570392223746

About to sign Haaland 500k+ p/w officially.  Unofficially god knows.

Clearly an incredibly good footballer who has the ability to go right to the very top in my opinion, but eight separate injuries in the last two years has to be a concern. And thats not including the four separate injuries he had in the first half of the 2019/20 season while at Salzburg. Perhaps its just been bad luck and some wishful thinking on my part, but that is a significant outlay for someone who could very well be prone to missing matches.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22854 on: Today at 12:49:52 am »
Peps unearthed another gem has he?
Online Peabee

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22855 on: Today at 01:00:49 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:49:52 am
Peps unearthed another gem has he?

Micah Richards et al have really been laying it thick that City are missing a striker like Kane. Ignoring the fact we dont play with a traditional number 9 either.


How will this align with his views on countries with poor human rights records?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline kcbworth

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22856 on: Today at 01:03:20 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:49:52 am
Peps unearthed another gem has he?

I feel like the only gem Pep has unearthed is Pep the coach.

I didnt really take Haaland as a mercenary but there you go.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22857 on: Today at 01:33:54 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:18:54 am
https://twitter.com/MikeKeegan_DM/status/1516168570392223746
About to sign Haaland 500k+ p/w officially.  Unofficially god knows.
We beat them when they had Agüero. They now have one 20-goal striker, we have 3.
Online Peabee

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22858 on: Today at 01:57:40 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:18:54 am
https://twitter.com/MikeKeegan_DM/status/1516168570392223746

About to sign Haaland 500k+ p/w officially.  Unofficially god knows.

That + is doing some work. They also say highest paid in PL, when Ronaldo is on £650k (?), so I think £500k+ could mean + a few hundred thousand...
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline JasonF

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22859 on: Today at 02:14:34 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:57:40 am
That + is doing some work. They also say highest paid in PL, when Ronaldo is on £650k (?), so I think £500k+ could mean + a few hundred thousand...

And that'll be just what gets declared. He'll probably get same again under the table for some dodgy ambassador role or something.
Online King Kenny 7

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22860 on: Today at 03:26:38 am »
If they want him that badly they can have him.


No player is worth that sort of money, wait till Burnley or Bitters get stuck into him.




Welcome to the big league fella, has your da warned you about this.
