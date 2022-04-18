https://twitter.com/MikeKeegan_DM/status/1516168570392223746



About to sign Haaland 500k+ p/w officially. Unofficially god knows.



Clearly an incredibly good footballer who has the ability to go right to the very top in my opinion, but eight separate injuries in the last two years has to be a concern. And thats not including the four separate injuries he had in the first half of the 2019/20 season while at Salzburg. Perhaps its just been bad luck and some wishful thinking on my part, but that is a significant outlay for someone who could very well be prone to missing matches.