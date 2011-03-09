If you listen to the Guardian pod you'll know they loathe the Abu Dhabi and Qatar regimes, and are dripping with sarcasm on the frequent occasions they are required to read prepared statements from said regimes' PR departments.



Anyway, I just watched the replay of the semi final and have the following observations:



1. I don't understand why they spunked 40mil on Ake... not a bad player by any means, but such an undersized CB needs to have something about him - from what I can see he doesn't defend the aerial spaces well and is only functional in possession. I honestly think Pip just wanted a small CB because he had success with Masch and now thinks he's too clever to need a Konate type.



2. Can you imagine Klopp spunking a record fee on a superfluous vanity signing like Grealish? Or if Grealish was forced upon him, getting so little out of a still very talented player? Kind of embarrassing to watch.



3. I know a lot of posters scoffed at the "game of two halves" narrative, but I reckon there was some truth to it. We probably did control the general play a bit more, but they created more and better chances. Of course, our first half was by far the most dominant of the four played between the two teams during the week. Surely the most overwhelmed any City team has been during the Pip era (our 2017-18 CL home leg being #2).