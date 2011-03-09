« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22760 on: Yesterday at 06:14:07 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 05:57:49 pm
😂😂

How am I on this thread ffs

I avoid it like the plague

 :lmao
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22761 on: Yesterday at 06:51:19 pm
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 02:11:31 pm
I thought it was obviously and quite amusingly ironic.

The Guardian does print some utterly cringeworthy pro-City shite, but I agree - think Wilson was just taking the piss in a way that couldn't come back on them legally.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22762 on: Today at 08:08:23 am
If you listen to the Guardian pod you'll know they loathe the Abu Dhabi and Qatar regimes, and are dripping with sarcasm on the frequent occasions they are required to read prepared statements from said regimes' PR departments.

Anyway, I just watched the replay of the semi final and have the following observations:

1. I don't understand why they spunked 40mil on Ake... not a bad player by any means, but such an undersized CB needs to have something about him - from what I can see he doesn't defend the aerial spaces well and is only functional in possession. I honestly think Pip just wanted a small CB because he had success with Masch and now thinks he's too clever to need a Konate type.

2. Can you imagine Klopp spunking a record fee on a superfluous vanity signing like Grealish? Or if Grealish was forced upon him, getting so little out of a still very talented player? Kind of embarrassing to watch.

3. I know a lot of posters scoffed at the "game of two halves" narrative, but I reckon there was some truth to it. We probably did control the general play a bit more, but they created more and better chances. Of course, our first half was by far the most dominant of the four played between the two teams during the week. Surely the most overwhelmed any City team has been during the Pip era (our 2017-18 CL home leg being #2).
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22763 on: Today at 08:21:46 am
^^^

This was the first time City have conceded 3 in the first half of a game since that 2018 quarter final.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22764 on: Today at 08:24:36 am
Ake was just a back up cover as he can play across the back or holding mid and takes up a homegrown spot. Nice to be able to throw 40+ mill on a back up though.

His height let's him down though at CB. Our 4 are huge units (and Nat). Dias, Stones and Lapiorte all well over 6 foot.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22765 on: Today at 09:53:37 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:35:31 pm
Absolute tinpot club. Yesterday proved it in every single way. Really hope we don´t get these in any potential Champions League final, because what an absolute anti-celebration of football it would be from that gang of miserable c*nts.


Yeah I noticed that. I get that the Guardian might be terrified of City lawyers - they don´t need to claim that City´s accounts are likely dodgy as fuck. But why the need for the bit in brackets? Mental.

Have you noticed the large begging note at the bottom of each Guardian article: "If you have a moment....gis some dosh". Seems like City clicked on the donation link.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22766 on: Today at 10:12:33 am
Interesting to see the local cockroach Achilles Heel lurking but no comment on his clubs vile reaction at the weekend. Im sure hell chirp up if Swiss Ramble post about how his clubs broken multiple rules though.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22767 on: Today at 10:19:44 am
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 06:51:19 pm
The Guardian does print some utterly cringeworthy pro-City shite, but I agree - think Wilson was just taking the piss in a way that couldn't come back on them legally.

Exactly how I took it, the comment was dripping in sarcasm.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22768 on: Today at 10:51:06 am
Imagine being "the best team in the world" and giving your best and still not winning. Have your closest rivals play as good as it gets and being blown away in space of 45 minutes. That's got to hurt.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22769 on: Today at 10:56:13 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:51:06 am
Imagine being "the best team in the world" and giving your best and still not winning. Have your closest rivals play as good as it gets and being blown away in space of 45 minutes. That's got to hurt.

The "best team in the world" have to put flags over seats to hide the fact thy can't sell enough tickets for people to watch them.

#mentalitymidgets
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22770 on: Today at 10:58:49 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:06:53 pm
Make no mistake, Pep would switch his position with Jurgen in a second ...

In his dreams.

He'd be a huge step down for us.

Cheque book manager
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22771 on: Today at 11:01:57 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:56:13 am
The "best team in the world" have to put flags over seats to hide the fact thy can't sell enough tickets for people to watch them.

#mentalitymidgets
I saw some plonker on Twitter saying it's because the City fans are too poor to make it down to Wembley. You know they have real world concerns and bills to pay. You know unlike those wealthy Scousers who are rolling in money.  ::) Accept the fact that the small club can't even sell out an FA Cup semi because their support is minute in comparison.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22772 on: Today at 11:55:45 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 11:01:57 am
I saw some plonker on Twitter saying it's because the City fans are too poor to make it down to Wembley. You know they have real world concerns and bills to pay. You know unlike those wealthy Scousers who are rolling in money.  ::) Accept the fact that the small club can't even sell out an FA Cup semi because their support is minute in comparison.

That's a bit unfair,how are they supposed to afford the trip after paying all our benefits.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22773 on: Today at 11:58:12 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 11:01:57 am
I saw some plonker on Twitter saying it's because the City fans are too poor to make it down to Wembley. You know they have real world concerns and bills to pay. You know unlike those wealthy Scousers who are rolling in money.  ::) Accept the fact that the small club can't even sell out an FA Cup semi because their support is minute in comparison.
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Those very same Abu Dhabi fans who revel in poverty porn songs and sing about feeding the Scousers at Christmas.  :duh
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22774 on: Today at 12:06:17 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 11:01:57 am
I saw some plonker on Twitter saying it's because the City fans are too poor to make it down to Wembley. You know they have real world concerns and bills to pay. You know unlike those wealthy Scousers who are rolling in money.  ::) Accept the fact that the small club can't even sell out an FA Cup semi because their support is minute in comparison.
The excuses are hilarious but that's by far the best one. So they don't have many fans in London, they couldn't find any trains, they never wanted to make it to the final anyway (bigger fish to fry apparently). They're just smalltime Everton fans with money.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22775 on: Today at 12:15:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 16, 2022, 06:14:33 pm
I have to say, I didnt. most city fans Ive known have been decent lads and lasses.
And I think Pep was right when he said they didnt represent the club...

They represent the modern City under the curent ownership. Entitled, self-centred c*nts who will defend any behaviour.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22776 on: Today at 12:17:33 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 11:01:57 am
I saw some plonker on Twitter saying it's because the City fans are too poor to make it down to Wembley. You know they have real world concerns and bills to pay. You know unlike those wealthy Scousers who are rolling in money.  ::) Accept the fact that the small club can't even sell out an FA Cup semi because their support is minute in comparison.

Well either scousers are filthy rich, or LFC has a huge and diverse fanbase that make us able to fill our ticket allocation.

Either way, City are clearly such commercial giants they dont have to demean themselves with the trivial need of selling tickets to games.  ::)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #22777 on: Today at 12:21:20 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:56:13 am
The "best team in the world" have to put flags over seats to hide the fact thy can't sell enough tickets for people to watch them.

#mentalitymidgets

A real blow for their hard working commercial team not to be able to sell out there. Im sure hard questions will be asked in their team meeting tomorrow.
