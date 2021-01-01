City are merely a modern, competitive outfit who utilise EVERY viable means (ethical, praiseworthy or not) in order to put 11 men on the pitch who are very difficult to outscore against over 90 minutes.is merely a "modern, competitive" cog or component in this machine's current configuration.City are what you'd get if you said:"Hey, let's assemble a team where money isn't the limiting factor and go right to the very fringes (and beyond) in terms of buying power, wages, incentivisation etc, so that the very best, high quality players will be attracted to the club. We'll then get one of the very best managers that money can buy, to organise this team into a kind of "winning machine" that the other 19 PL clubs will eventually fear playing against.."Bill Shankly did this for Liverpool did he not?Alex Ferguson did this for Man Utd did he not?So what's the difference....really?Well the difference is that Shanks and Ferguson created an "organic" growth/success formula, and although they certainly spent money assembling their teams, and wanted good players to be attracted to their clubs......money wasn't the primary thing being slapped down on the table in order to induce suitable players to join the squad.Certainly, Shanks and Ferguson each knew they were trying to build "winning machines" that other teams would fear playing, but unlike City....the method and motivation for assembling these winning machines came from within themselves.Liverpool and Man Utd in their glorious pomp years were "manager-powered" outfits.City however, and in all significant respects Chelsea also.....are a modern, formulaic manifestation of "owner-powered" outfits.NOW we get to see(and his like) in their true context.They're the kind of managers you get when "owners" try and replicate what Bill Shankly and Alex Ferguson achieved in terms of growing a football team and putting it on the map. They're basically modern sell-swords who wish to cash in on the needs of the relatively small number of competitive football teams contained within Europe.City entered this "managerial" marketplace simply by slapping their money down on the table.Too impatient for organic growth, and too wary of the pitfalls in trying to build a genuine,"manager-powered" outfit, they simply tendered for a highly effective manager to compliment the highly effective team they were (hurriedly) looking to build.This is largely why LFC supporters describe them as a "soul-less" club.City's owners have basically put expensive lipstick and a fur coat on a "pig" and then tried to pass it off as a beautiful "lady."When people still mock the pig, and disrespect the pig....they (City supporters) don't quite understand why.Yes, we can admire the fur coat and the skill of the make-up job, but we all know that fundamentally.... it's still just a pig trying to parade itself in football's distinguished high-society.is merely the expensive lipstick caked around the mouth of a very ugly pig.Whether this makes him dislikeable or "hate-worthy" I'm not so sure.But let's just say he's fooling nobody in terms of his association with that club and how (and why) he's permitting them to utilise him.