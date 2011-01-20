As someone has already said in here, they expected the booing and they got it. No surprise. Why listen to them? Just to get mad? Don't get mad, get even. They've been sportswashed. That's how easy it is. That's why all despots want in. Leave their weasal words over there. Don't infect us over here with their shite. I knew we'd spank them today. They missed their chance last week and they knew it. We battered them 1st half and half the 2nd. A bit sloppy again but they're a good side, they're gonna make chances. We've landed a big blow, a haymaker. Let's see how they respond. Watched Brighton today. Looked comfortable against Spurs and deserved the win. They're a team that plays better against the better sides. They're weird that way!