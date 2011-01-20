« previous next »
Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 50,089
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22640 on: Yesterday at 09:22:15 pm »
This lot still gonig on about the lack of respect we gave to their bus. Was this bus made out of 24 carrot gold or something?
Offline Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 41,424
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22641 on: Yesterday at 09:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:15:38 pm
They weren't this toxic 10 years ago, they always had way more class than their red neighbors. They sold their soul to the devil for a bit of success and power. What a shame.

I'm of the opinion that they just buried their bitterness as they knew they were largely shit and United were out of their league, and it never seemed likely to be any different. They took all the "bantz" on the chin in good humour but clearly deep down it rankled. Once the money rolled up they had scores to settle with everyone.

Did we mention that they're NOT IN THE FA CUP FINAL?
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,292
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22642 on: Yesterday at 09:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:35:19 pm
Pep statement

More from Pep Guardiola, on chanting during Hillsborough minute silence: "I think Manchester City made a statement.

"This is not Manchester City. We are close to Liverpool club for the tragedy that happened years ago. We are alongside them. After these guys singing (it) doesn't represent what we are."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/60820650

To be honest, I sometimes feel sorry for the guy. He is obviously a very talented manager, he can pick the club he wants to manage (apart from LFC and Real Madrid), yet he has tied himself to that shitehole of a club. No matter how much he is getting paid, he must be devastated when he sees the love Jurgen is getting from our fans ...
Offline MonsLibpool

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,852
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22643 on: Yesterday at 09:32:52 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Yesterday at 08:42:47 pm
They're NOT in the FA cup final!!

They wanted to be. (Let's nobody believe any of their post-game nonchalance whatsoever)

Naturally, they're angry.

Angry people like to lash out and try and hurt or offend those who have frustrated them.

WE (as a fan-base) represent the cause of their frustration.

They couldn't do it on the pitch today, so they're lashing out in the hopes of riling us.

They're NOT in the FA cup final.

They're NOT going back to London for a grand day out with their own supporters.

We ARE....

Off course their forum is full of bile.

They're emoting, and revealing (to the world) how they all act in defeat.

Pure and simple!!

 :D
It's as simple as that. So the fans that made the long trip to Wembley don't care? Why not give the game a miss then?

Deep down, they are really hurt because we ruined their treble and battered them. The "comeback" evens hurts them more because they had hope.
Offline Elliemental

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 373
  You Love Us
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22644 on: Yesterday at 09:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:22:15 pm
This lot still gonig on about the lack of respect we gave to their bus. Was this bus made out of 24 carrot gold or something?

Next time maybe we should include a minute's silence for the bus? RIP bus.  ::)
Offline MonsLibpool

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,852
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22645 on: Yesterday at 09:37:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:57:35 pm
Oh, they were dead serious. As for Jesus missing that chance, Alisson probably read him well, knowing him from their time together with the Brazilian NT ...
We could have battered them if we had our shooting boots on for the second half and a competent ref would have handed out more cards(perhaps a red?) which would have had them on the ropes.

In all my time watching football, when you foul a player that has beaten your hands down, it's yellow. Cancelo did that and it was waved away. Fernandinho should have been sent off too.
Offline Sangria

  The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,977
  We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22646 on: Yesterday at 09:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 08:38:30 pm
He will get crucified for that miss on social media.

To be fair, Jesus tends to go missing around this time of year.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline red_Mark1980

  Wool ginger runner
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,209
  J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22647 on: Yesterday at 09:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:15:38 pm
They weren't this toxic 10 years ago, they always had way more class than their red neighbors. They sold their soul to the devil for a bit of success and power. What a shame.



They were. They just hid it better.

Mancs will be mancs
Offline Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 41,424
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22648 on: Yesterday at 09:50:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:31:46 pm
To be honest, I sometimes feel sorry for the guy. He is obviously a very talented manager, he can pick the club he wants to manage (apart from LFC and Real Madrid), yet he has tied himself to that shitehole of a club. No matter how much he is getting paid, he must be devastated when he sees the love Jurgen is getting from our fans ...

Nobody forced him to go there. I don't feel an ounce of sympathy for the man.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline Tobelius

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,714
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22649 on: Yesterday at 09:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:22:15 pm
This lot still gonig on about the lack of respect we gave to their bus. Was this bus made out of 24 carrot gold or something?

Saw someone call it a terrorist attack at the time,not sure if serious but propably was knowing them  ;D

Patiently still waiting for the new Etisalat advert for some laughs,sigh..
Online ScubaSteve

  Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,769
  Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22650 on: Yesterday at 09:58:27 pm »
That ship they had at their end at the start of the game had me in tears. What a joke of a club, they dont deserve all that success
Offline PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,292
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22651 on: Yesterday at 10:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:50:56 pm
Nobody forced him to go there. I don't feel an ounce of sympathy for the man.

Oh, I don't feel any real sympathy for him. He has made his decision, and he must live with it. I just pity him sometimes, because he is obviously very talented, and he will never have what Klopp had in Dortmund, and still has with us. At the end of the road, £20/30 million more doesn't really make a difference ...
Offline Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 41,424
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22652 on: Yesterday at 10:21:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:13:00 pm
Oh, I don't feel any real sympathy for him. He has made his decision, and he must live with it. I just pity him sometimes, because he is obviously very talented, and he will never have what Klopp had in Dortmund, and still has with us. At the end of the road, £20/30 million more doesn't really make a difference ...

It would be churlish of me to disagree about Pep's managerial ability - we've seen at United and Everton that spending money like poisoned water does not guarantee success. But I definitely think he's been hyped up. And like players, managers do decline as time goes by. He's a few years younger than Klopp, but as you say the lack of genuine warmth at City and weight of expectation can lead to burn out.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Online newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,762
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22653 on: Yesterday at 10:27:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:31:46 pm
To be honest, I sometimes feel sorry for the guy. He is obviously a very talented manager, he can pick the club he wants to manage (apart from LFC and Real Madrid), yet he has tied himself to that shitehole of a club. No matter how much he is getting paid, he must be devastated when he sees the love Jurgen is getting from our fans ...

Lol yeah - no way Pep is getting a song sung about him from the man city "support"? unless the gallagher brothers serenade him one on one....
Offline 12C

  aka 54F
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,134
  The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22654 on: Yesterday at 10:32:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:27:34 pm
Lol yeah - no way Pep is getting a song sung about him from the man city "support"? unless the gallagher brothers serenade him one on one....
Probably rob a Beatles tune anyway.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline FiSh77

  LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,151
  We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22655 on: Yesterday at 10:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:21:49 pm
It would be churlish of me to disagree about Pep's managerial ability - we've seen at United and Everton that spending money like poisoned water does not guarantee success. But I definitely think he's been hyped up. And like players, managers do decline as time goes by. He's a few years younger than Klopp, but as you say the lack of genuine warmth at City and weight of expectation can lead to burn out.

He'll never take a club like Everton, Villa, Leicester etc to being serious European contenders, Klopp would, unless extremely bitter fans drive him out before he gets started, Ped is a fucking fraud who depends on money, preferably blood money, and the ability to pay whatever it takes to get the fullbacks he needs
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,410
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22656 on: Yesterday at 10:35:57 pm »
Quote from: Rattleduser on Yesterday at 08:01:34 pm
made a mistake of lookin on the bluemoon forum, no self policing on that site at all. They just allow members to say whatever they want, some of them are calling them out. Should be deleting all the bile.
Asi posted earlier, the vast majority are repulsed and are being critical of the weapons trying to justify it or whataboutery it, given that Blue Moon always double down on their shenanigans, this is a positive.
Offline thejbs

  well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,062
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22657 on: Yesterday at 10:36:33 pm »
The consensus seems to be that the media love Liverpool and want them to do well because of all the clicks they get. Surely, Man City get more clicks than us, given theyre the biggest commercial draw in the league 🥴

Seriously, though, find a way to say weve no fans without saying weve no fans
Offline FiSh77

  LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,151
  We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22658 on: Yesterday at 10:37:13 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:32:35 pm
Probably rob a Beatles tune anyway.

The prat in a hat
was a twat
so fuck that
the fucking brat

Need my Noel Gallagher rhyming dictionary to work the rest of the lyrics out
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,995
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22659 on: Yesterday at 10:37:34 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:36:33 pm
The consensus seems to be that the media love Liverpool and want them to do well because of all the clicks they get. Surely, Man City get more clicks than us, given theyre the biggest commercial draw in the league 🥴

Seriously, though, find a way to say weve no fans without saying weve no fans

Did anyone mention Mos new hat?
Offline Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 41,424
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22660 on: Yesterday at 10:44:01 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:36:33 pm
The consensus seems to be that the media love Liverpool and want them to do well because of all the clicks they get. Surely, Man City get more clicks than us, given theyre the biggest commercial draw in the league 🥴

Seriously, though, find a way to say weve no fans without saying weve no fans

Well everybody hates us, so I can only assume they all rage click on us so they can have something to moan about. ;D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline The G in Gerrard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,559
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22661 on: Yesterday at 10:57:45 pm »
I don't get the hatred by some for Pep.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,292
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22662 on: Yesterday at 11:00:30 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:57:45 pm
I don't get the hatred by some for Pep.

He manages one of the worst clubs in the World, so the hatred is normal ...
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,559
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22663 on: Yesterday at 11:02:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:00:30 pm
He manages one of the worst clubs in the World, so the hatred is normal ...
No it isn't. I don't dislike him. I think he quite likes our club don't he?
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,292
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22664 on: Yesterday at 11:04:18 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:02:15 pm
No it isn't. I don't dislike him. I think he quite likes our club don't he?

Well, it is your prerogative to like him or dislike him. For most LFC fans, he will always be the mercenary who took Abu Dhabi's blood money ...
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,755
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22665 on: Yesterday at 11:07:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:04:18 pm
Well, it is your prerogative to like him or dislike him. For most LFC fans, he will always be the mercenary who took Abu Dhabi's blood money ...
You could say the same about James Milner of course.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,559
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22666 on: Yesterday at 11:10:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:04:18 pm
Well, it is your prerogative to like him or dislike him. For most LFC fans, he will always be the mercenary who took Abu Dhabi's blood money ...
So you'd say that if we signed a player from the likes of City, PSG?
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,292
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22667 on: Yesterday at 11:11:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:07:56 pm
You could say the same about James Milner of course.

Had he stayed there, I would have probably said it. Fortunately, he wanted something more than the money, and joined a proper club ...
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,559
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22668 on: Yesterday at 11:18:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:11:23 pm
Had he stayed there, I would have probably said it. Fortunately, he wanted something more than the money, and joined a proper club ...
:butt
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,250
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22669 on: Yesterday at 11:31:36 pm »
As someone has already said in here, they expected the booing and they got it. No surprise. Why listen to them? Just to get mad? Don't get mad, get even. They've been sportswashed. That's how easy it is. That's why all despots want in. Leave their weasal words over there. Don't infect us over here with their shite. I knew we'd spank them today. They missed their chance last week and they knew it. We battered them 1st half and half the 2nd. A bit sloppy again but they're a good side, they're gonna make chances. We've landed a big blow, a haymaker. Let's see how they respond. Watched Brighton today. Looked comfortable against Spurs and deserved the win. They're a team that plays better against the better sides. They're weird that way!
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,424
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22670 on: Yesterday at 11:37:01 pm »
Nice to see the media rapped them on the knuckles today, no matter how lightly. They get far too much of an easy ride. They absolutely hate it when it's not all about them.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22671 on: Today at 12:14:27 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:43:38 pm
To be fair, Jesus tends to go missing around this time of year.
Good thing we didn't play them on Sunday then.
Online Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22672 on: Today at 12:15:48 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:22:15 pm
This lot still gonig on about the lack of respect we gave to their bus. Was this bus made out of 24 carrot gold or something?
Must have been the bestest bus in the world for them to still be harping on about it 4 years later.
Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,629
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22673 on: Today at 12:20:20 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:15:48 am
Must have been the bestest bus in the world for them to still be harping on about it 4 years later.

E Pluribus, unum...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,419
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22674 on: Today at 12:28:35 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:57:45 pm
I don't get the hatred by some for Pep.

No hate, no reason to hate. Hate is for actual evil people.

But I have ZERO respect for the guy. Hes the biggest hypocrite in football with no self awareness.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,634
  • JFT96.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22675 on: Today at 12:36:46 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:11:23 pm
Had he stayed there, I would have probably said it. Fortunately, he wanted something more than the money, and joined a proper club ...

As much as I love Milner, we offered him a pretty good package and he wouldn't have had to move house, so for financial, football and family reasons a move to us made perfect sense.

Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,533
  • Boss Tha
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22676 on: Today at 01:03:19 am »
Have that ya twats.
We are Liverpool!
