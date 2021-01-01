I will stick with what I said earlier, the City demise has begun. I was hoping for a win for us last weekend and for 120 min with Atleti and a loss, but that didn't happen. Nevertheless, it makes the current situation more believable. And I admitted to myself a week ago that three City losses in a raw are unfathomable. But now - a draw at theirs (which gives them an edge) and a progress in the CL after a tough game - one loss on the weekend is not inconceivable, is it?! It is in fact likely with the injuries they have.



We book our ticked to the final this Saturday! And come on Seagulls!