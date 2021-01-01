« previous next »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 03:01:13 pm
The oil cheats shit the bed in the CL on the regular. Their 100 point team got the living shit beaten out of them at Anfield and were knocked out 5-1 on aggregate, then their 98 point team got done by Spurs the following season. They 'should' beat Real for sure but I fancy that there may be some chaos in that tie which doesn't suit the cheats at all.

Eh stranger things have happened no doubt. I dunno just has a feel to it for some reason.

Hoping they do shit the bed though. If we get through to the finals i'd love to play Madrid and get some pay back.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 03:01:13 pm
The oil cheats shit the bed in the CL on the regular. Their 100 point team got the living shit beaten out of them at Anfield and were knocked out 5-1 on aggregate, then their 98 point team got done by Spurs the following season. They 'should' beat Real for sure but I fancy that there may be some chaos in that tie which doesn't suit the cheats at all.
I think we are all hoping we get the annual City fuck up or Pep over tinkering things that cost them another shot at the CL.
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:26:22 pm
Did you skip our game to watch them?

Keep reading of people doing this. We're all different, but that's somehing I really can't get my head round.

Main game on TV and the other on a tablet or PIP.
Real Madrid are not an elite force but they have almost unrivalled European pedigree and they won't just let City play as they please. I expect City to go through but I wouldn't put money on it. Real have the players to hurt City, make no mistake about that.

Personally i make Madrid favourites so im surprised to see so many thinking City will win. Did anyone catch their bench yesterday? Absolutely awful. If KDB and Walker are out then they wont beat Madrid.
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 03:35:09 pm
Personally i make Madrid favourites so im surprised to see so many thinking City will win. Did anyone catch their bench yesterday? Absolutely awful. If KDB and Walker are out then they wont beat Madrid.
no guarantee they are out for our game let alone Madrid but yeah there was 3-4 on their bench I hadnt heard of. Scott Carson was even on the bench.
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 03:35:09 pm
Personally i make Madrid favourites so im surprised to see so many thinking City will win. Did anyone catch their bench yesterday? Absolutely awful. If KDB and Walker are out then they wont beat Madrid.

theyll be back for the weekend.

Guardiola manages with a small(ish) but elite squad due to their style of football more than anything. They spend huge chunks of every game strolling around passing the ball while the oppo huffs and puffs.
For me Man City are definitely favourites to beat Real but we know Ancelotti can set up a team to contain really well (although they were pretty bad in the second leg against Chelsea!).  Zidane's Real didn't beat us by playing us off the park, they sat in and exploited our makeshift defence.

The wildcard as ever is will Guardiola lose his mind again and get his tactics horribly wrong.
Real Madrid:

17.04. Sevilla (A)
20.04. Osasuna (A)
26.04. Man City (A)
30.04. Espanyol (H)
04.05. Man City (H)

Man City:

16.04. LFC (N)
20.04. Brighton (H)
23.04. Watford (H)
26.04. Real Madrid (H)
30.04. Leeds (A)
04.05. Real Madrid (A)
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:25:51 pm
Real Madrid:

17.04. Sevilla (A)
20.04. Osasuna (A)
26.04. Man City (A)
30.04. Espanyol (H)
04.05. Man City (H)

Man City:

16.04. LFC (N)
20.04. Brighton (H)
23.04. Watford (H)
26.04. Real Madrid (H)
30.04. Leeds (A)
04.05. Real Madrid (A)
Shame it's not someone else before Madrid home game for them.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:32:30 pm
Shame it's not someone else before Madrid home game for them.

Well, at least Real Madrid will be resting over that weekend, and the Owl will park the bus at the Emptyhad ...
Madrid have one less game prior but yeah I'll imagine they'll rotate and easily see off Watford

The usual one up by 7 mins and game.over by 30
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 04:44:46 pm
Madrid have one less game prior but yeah I'll imagine they'll rotate and easily see off Watford

The usual one up by 7 mins and game.over by 30

The question is, how much can they rotate, and be certain of an easy win over Watford? We've played them recently, and they've given us a pretty good game at Anfield. No matter how much Pep rotates, Real Madrid will be more rested than Man City ...
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:37:43 pm
Fucking hell ,, give it a fucking rest with Peter will yers. You all come across like a bunch of weird stalking c*nts.. Hes probably got half you lot on ignore but youre on here talking to yaself about him like some creepy c*nt whos taking notes of everything hes doing. Its fucking weird

Hes not saying anything you lot arent saying or have said In the past but now its him its lets cabbage the boards with obsessive stalking posts like some weird ex fucking boyfriend.

He craves the attention. Everyone is just giving him what he wants.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:11:31 pm
Main game on TV and the other on a tablet or PIP.

I just don't get that. Whats the point? You can probably get notified of a goal in the other game and watch it if you want. But presumably that means focussing on their game at times over our game. Feels like watch youtube on your phone while at the cinema to me.
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:13:42 pm
I just don't get that. Whats the point? You can probably get notified of a goal in the other game and watch it if you want. But presumably that means focussing on their game at times over our game. Feels like watch youtube on your phone while at the cinema to me.

Yeah it's weird,if I'm arsed about the score in another game I just have the bbc webpage open
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:55:18 pm
He craves the attention. Everyone is just giving him what he wants.
seems that way. Already bored of it
I will stick with what I said earlier, the City demise has begun. I was hoping for a win for us last weekend and for 120 min with Atleti and a loss, but that didn't happen. Nevertheless, it makes the current situation more believable. And I admitted to myself a week ago that three City losses in a raw are unfathomable. But now - a draw at theirs (which gives them an edge) and a progress in the CL after a tough game - one loss on the weekend is not inconceivable, is it?! It is in fact likely with the injuries they have.

We book our ticked to the final this Saturday! And come on Seagulls!
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:11:31 pm
Main game on TV and the other on a tablet or PIP.

I can't watch games like this, especially Liverpool games, as I'm always afraid that I'll miss something. If I want to watch both games then I'll watch one live and watch the other on replay. 
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:47:13 pm
I will stick with what I said earlier, the City demise has begun. I was hoping for a win for us last weekend and for 120 min with Atleti and a loss, but that didn't happen. Nevertheless, it makes the current situation more believable. And I admitted to myself a week ago that three City losses in a raw are unfathomable. But now - a draw at theirs (which gives them an edge) and a progress in the CL after a tough game - one loss on the weekend is not inconceivable, is it?! It is in fact likely with the injuries they have.

We book our ticked to the final this Saturday! And come on Seagulls!

Blasphemy! Don't you know they are the best team in the World?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:59:04 pm
Blasphemy! Don't you know they are the best team in the World?
They would still remain the best team in the world, just with no trophies this season. Ill vote for them on Sky if that happens. 😁
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:22:28 pm
They would still remain the best team in the world, just with no trophies this season. Ill vote for them on Sky if that happens. 😁
How will they justify their incredible commercial income if they dont win any trophies tho? Will the bankrupt state airline still want to constantly increase their sponsorship deal? Will all the other Abu Dhabi linked sponsors still stump up hundreds of millions of pounds? I mean, I know the sponsors dont actually pay the money themselves but even so.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:26:03 pm
How will they justify their incredible commercial income if they dont win any trophies tho? Will the bankrupt state airline still want to constantly increase their sponsorship deal? Will all the other Abu Dhabi linked sponsors still stump up hundreds of millions of pounds? I mean, I know the sponsors dont actually pay the money themselves but even so.
Never mind City, look at United for answers to your questions. What have they won? How many times have they even qualified for the CL of late? And yet, they are extraordinarily strong commercially. Boggles the mind
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:31:32 pm
Never mind City, look at United for answers to your questions. What have they won? How many times have they even qualified for the CL of late? And yet, they are extraordinarily strong commercially. Boggles the mind
My point was more about who pays Man Citys incredible sponsorships
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:31:32 pm
Never mind City, look at United for answers to your questions. What have they won? How many times have they even qualified for the CL of late? And yet, they are extraordinarily strong commercially. Boggles the mind

To be honest, Man Utd still have a World wide fan base, created over the 2 decades of dominance. These fans, now days many of them in their 30's and their 40's, have a significant spending power. Man City are not even in the same commercial league as Man Utd, so they can't be compared ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:38:19 pm
To be honest, Man Utd still have a World wide fan base, created over the 2 decades of dominance. These fans, now days many of them in their 30's and their 40's, have a significant spending power. Man City are not even in the same commercial league as Man Utd, so they can't be compared ...
Which one is more - United's fans worldwide or City's bots? Hmmmm... A tough one...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:38:19 pm
To be honest, Man Utd still have a World wide fan base, created over the 2 decades of dominance. These fans, now days many of them in their 30's and their 40's, have a significant spending power. Man City are not even in the same commercial league as Man Utd, so they can't be compared ...

Yet city had more commercial revenue that any other English side in the past year
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:26:03 pm
How will they justify their incredible commercial income if they dont win any trophies tho? Will the bankrupt state airline still want to constantly increase their sponsorship deal? Will all the other Abu Dhabi linked sponsors still stump up hundreds of millions of pounds? I mean, I know the sponsors dont actually pay the money themselves but even so.

Racist
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:40:33 pm
Yet city had more commercial revenue that any other English side in the past year

We all know that Man City's commercial revenue is fake ...
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:53:52 am
 De Bruyne, who has suffered his share of injuries in the past, appeared to suffered a muscular problem chasing after a ball. He walked off gingerly when he was replaced  ;D
Well spotted  ;D
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 08:56:58 pm
Well spotted  ;D
Haha was reading it thinking, he does everything Gingerly doesnt he ;D
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:31:46 pm
Real Madrid are not an elite force but they have almost unrivalled European pedigree and they won't just let City play as they please. I expect City to go through but I wouldn't put money on it. Real have the players to hurt City, make no mistake about that.

Put Benzama in that Atletico team and theyre winning 3-0
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:04:59 pm
Haha was reading it thinking, he does everything Gingerly doesnt he ;D
He had a wank; Gingerly  ;D
