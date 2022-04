Make the treble impossible on Saturday. Then the double. And then make it a trophyless season for them in Paris.



We're the only team I trust to stop them winning the lot. They'll batter Madrid.



We're the only team capable of stopping the sportswashers cleaning up and the thick c*nts who follow the other 18 clubs in the PL are too fucking stupid to see what is happening and will be backing City.If I was able to turn my back on footy, which I'm too old to do now, I'd want them to win the lot and kill the game, because it is all the PL, its teams, fans and UEFA deserve. The game fucking stinks these days