Dunno, sounds a bit too hot!
Nothing a nice AC can't fix, or a evening swim.
Cost me a fortune in factor 50 that would
Rather that than wet feet for me. I've found a nice factor 100 recently, would highly recommend.
You lucky sod.
I suffer being in wet Manchester, so I have no idea how Scandanavians cope, snows for months, minus 15c or lower, really short days in winter, I'd go nuts.
If it hits 15C I'm ready for my heavy coat
I went to Liverpool around June, people were walking around in t-shirts and I was conspicuously in a jacket.