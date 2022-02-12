Talking of Manchester being grim. Ive always said that almost everytime Ive been in Manchester its been raining. So it popped in my head the other week and I thought Id Google it. Turns out it rains in Manchester on average 140 days a year, which surprised me. Cos its always dead glum and depressing, Like its been raining .What surprised me more was that on average Liverpool experienced rain on average 194 days a year
Think you're onto something there.
Just did a quick check on Wikipedia. According to that, Liverpool has, on average, more sunshine than Manchester (1499 hours a year versus 1416 hours), and has a hotter record temperatures in July and August (34.3C and 35.4C respectively versus 33.0C and 33.7C). However Manchester has a better average temperature for those months.
I'd say the notion that it rains more in Manchester comes from it always looking like it's about
to rain, or looks like it just did. Month for month, on average, Liverpool has more sunshine hours, even if we might get more rain.