It's still just galling to me how "the greatest teams in PL history" can be equated as something equal. One got there by basically getting every single decision right using their own money. The other got there by being an Oil State that also happens to be a football team. In a just world this wouldn't be happening at all, we'd all be laughing our way to our 3rd or 4th straight title. I don't care how well ManC played. This is just bullshit and has been for sometime.