Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22080 on: Today at 07:18:31 pm »
Hard work playing these cheating c*nts. What happens when they cheat again and get Haaland next season?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22081 on: Today at 07:19:29 pm »
People dont talk enough about how pointless the signing of Grealish was.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22082 on: Today at 07:20:08 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:19:29 pm
People dont talk enough about how pointless the signing of Grealish was.

I like the way his first chance for a run and he dove immediately - not even Taylor was going to fall for that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22083 on: Today at 07:42:13 pm »
Mahrez's chip just landed on my lawn🤣🤣🤣🤣
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22084 on: Today at 07:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:19:29 pm
People dont talk enough about how pointless the signing of Grealish was.
Because nobody cares about Manchester City.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22085 on: Today at 07:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:13:17 pm
City are an excellent side. Shame how they were brought together, shame about their owners and shame about their fan base too.

For the type of money they have spent, they are actually a pretty ordinary team ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22086 on: Today at 08:05:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:43:49 pm
For the type of money they have spent, they are actually a pretty ordinary team ...

Behave. They aren't robots. They're an excellent side. How they came about is the annoying thing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22087 on: Today at 08:28:15 pm »
Grealish should be ashamed picking any medal they win up this season. Those 15 premier league goals he'd scored in about eight years of being a professional footballer were well worth triggering that 100 million release clause
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22088 on: Today at 08:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:05:43 pm
Behave. They aren't robots. They're an excellent side. How they came about is the annoying thing.

For once I agree with Mac Red. Given the money Ped has spent, they should be cantering to the title and in the European Cup final every year. But they're being pushed all the way by a side that has been assembled honestly and coached superbly.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22089 on: Today at 08:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:05:43 pm
Behave. They aren't robots. They're an excellent side. How they came about is the annoying thing.

You can use your "behave" in your primary school. Like I've said, for the type of money they've spent on assembling this team, it is pretty ordinary ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22090 on: Today at 08:53:13 pm »
In 2005 this lot were managed by Stuart Pearce and their star player was Robbie Fowler.

That was around the time where winning multiple trophies in a single season was still considered an exceptional achievement. But then Chelsea came along and all of a sudden finishing the season with a couple of cups was the pits.

City are a monster. They've been designed and built as such. Their paymasters will be quietly furious if the finish the season with only a league title to show for it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22091 on: Today at 09:02:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:40:23 pm
You can use your "behave" in your primary school. Like I've said, for the type of money they've spent on assembling this team, it is pretty ordinary ...

I can't give them any praise because their whole ethos as a club now is to cheat, bully, bribe their way to titles they've never earned. They are a shitstain on English football. Owned by murderers, torturers and served by lawyers and arse lickers who pocket their money to tell their lies. I fucking despise them and everything they stand for. Fuck them
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22092 on: Today at 09:09:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:40:23 pm
You can use your "behave" in your primary school. Like I've said, for the type of money they've spent on assembling this team, it is pretty ordinary ...

Bit of an arse when it comes to speaking to people aren't you Mac Red. Don't bother replying you're on mute.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22093 on: Today at 09:14:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:40:23 pm
You can use your "behave" in your primary school. Like I've said, for the type of money they've spent on assembling this team, it is pretty ordinary ...
I think when all's said and done, football players are still just human beings. There is a ceiling to the abilities of even the most elite of athletes. All managers have a limit to their abilities too, no matter who they are or how much they get paid above and under the counter.

Ped, with all the wealth and advantages at his disposal, has assembled a brilliant side, but they are still human and still have faults. Without Liverpool in this league, they walk it every season with ease. They are functional and can blow away most of the league in first gear. They have a very high ceiling when necessary too. They can never be perfect though.

You'd sort of expect them to be infallible, computerised robots playing computer perfect football given the money spent, but the fact they're all only human keeps them real. It's what keeps them within reach of people like Klopp and teams like Liverpool. We know they're human, so we know they can be got at. The rest in this league though? Abu Dhabi beat them 9 times out of 10, and that's usually enough to see them lift trophies.

No matter how many billions they spend, there will still always be limits to what they can do. It will rarely be computer perfect fantasy football, but it will be more than enough most seasons.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22094 on: Today at 09:16:16 pm »
I did have a little smile when Fab connected with the racists ankle.,
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22095 on: Today at 09:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:14:39 pm
I think when all's said and done, football players are still just human beings. There is a ceiling to the abilities of even the most elite of athletes. All managers have a limit to their abilities too, no matter who they are or how much they get paid above and under the counter.

Ped, with all the wealth and advantages at his disposal, has assembled a brilliant side, but they are still human and still have faults. Without Liverpool in this league, they walk it every season with ease. They are functional and can blow away most of the league in first gear. They have a very high ceiling when necessary too. They can never be perfect though.

You'd sort of expect them to be infallible, computerised robots playing computer perfect football given the money spent, but the fact they're all only human keeps them real. It's what keeps them within reach of people like Klopp and teams like Liverpool. We know they're human, so we know they can be got at. The rest in this league though? Abu Dhabi beat them 9 times out of 10, and that's usually enough to see them lift trophies.

No matter how many billions they spend, there will still always be limits to what they can do. It will rarely be computer perfect fantasy football, but it will be more than enough most seasons.

Spot on SoS.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22096 on: Today at 09:19:49 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 09:02:00 pm
I can't give them any praise because their whole ethos as a club now is to cheat, bully, bribe their way to titles they've never earned. They are a shitstain on English football. Owned by murderers, torturers and served by lawyers and arse lickers who pocket their money to tell their lies. I fucking despise them and everything they stand for. Fuck them
I can only agree.

They are an absolute abomination. A horrible stain on both football and humanity. One gigantic sports washing programme perpetrated by murderers.

Just because the mercenaries they've hired to do their reputation laundering for them are good at kicking a leather bag of air does not change this fact.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22097 on: Today at 09:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:19:49 pm
I can only agree.

They are an absolute abomination. A horrible stain on both football and humanity. One gigantic sports washing programme perpetrated by murderers.

Just because the mercenaries they've hired to do their reputation laundering for them are good at kicking a leather bag of air does not change this fact.
And they get away with it because the other clubs in this league are too self involved to complain. My father is a Red Manc supporter and was openly disappointed City didn't win today. Their hate of us keeps the sportswashing flourishing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22098 on: Today at 09:31:35 pm »
Other than De Bruyne, who I do actually like, all their players seem to be horrible people who mirror their owners and manager. None of them seem to have any redeaming features. I have no idea if they were like that before they arrived in Manchester or not, or whether it just happens to be a default mode they have adopted when they signed for them. I guess Stones might be exempt, he doesn't appear to be an actual c*nt.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22099 on: Today at 09:39:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:18:31 pm
Hard work playing these cheating c*nts. What happens when they cheat again and get Haaland next season?
We will still push them all the way regardless of what they do. Haaland is dead young and already injured half the time, btw.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22100 on: Today at 09:40:58 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:29:20 pm
And they get away with it because the other clubs in this league are too self involved to complain. My father is a Red Manc supporter and was openly disappointed City didn't win today. Their hate of us keeps the sportswashing flourishing.
Yes, I said the other day how tribalism within the game actively enables the sports washing programmes to the detriment of us all.

Rather than fanbases coming together for the good of the game, we squabble amongst ourselves while the sports washers drive a coach and horses through it instead.

Sports washers maybe abhorrent, but they aren't stupid. They know that tribalism divides their opposition and leaves them virtually free rein to then rule.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22101 on: Today at 09:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:29:20 pm
And they get away with it because the other clubs in this league are too self involved to complain. My father is a Red Manc supporter and was openly disappointed City didn't win today. Their hate of us keeps the sportswashing flourishing.

Divide and conquer. Competitive sports are easy targets for some looking to launder their reputation because it's so tribal. The fans of the club you buy will ask how high when you tell them to jump, and other fans find them useful for blocking their true rivals.

We stand alone.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22102 on: Today at 10:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:14:39 pm
I think when all's said and done, football players are still just human beings. There is a ceiling to the abilities of even the most elite of athletes. All managers have a limit to their abilities too, no matter who they are or how much they get paid above and under the counter.

Ped, with all the wealth and advantages at his disposal, has assembled a brilliant side, but they are still human and still have faults. Without Liverpool in this league, they walk it every season with ease. They are functional and can blow away most of the league in first gear. They have a very high ceiling when necessary too. They can never be perfect though.

You'd sort of expect them to be infallible, computerised robots playing computer perfect football given the money spent, but the fact they're all only human keeps them real. It's what keeps them within reach of people like Klopp and teams like Liverpool. We know they're human, so we know they can be got at. The rest in this league though? Abu Dhabi beat them 9 times out of 10, and that's usually enough to see them lift trophies.

No matter how many billions they spend, there will still always be limits to what they can do. It will rarely be computer perfect fantasy football, but it will be more than enough most seasons.

All very philosophical, Spion, but they're still employed by a gang of corrupt c*nts. I'm starting from the top, down.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22103 on: Today at 10:08:47 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:39:39 pm
We will still push them all the way regardless of what they do. Haaland is dead young and already injured half the time, btw.
Yeah seems to have Ankle and Knee issues popping up frequently.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22104 on: Today at 10:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:19:49 pm
I can only agree.

They are an absolute abomination. A horrible stain on both football and humanity. One gigantic sports washing programme perpetrated by murderers.

Just because the mercenaries they've hired to do their reputation laundering for them are good at kicking a leather bag of air does not change this fact.

Sorryt, saw this after my reply to your post. We concur my friend
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22105 on: Today at 10:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:31:35 pm
Other than De Bruyne, who I do actually like, all their players seem to be horrible people who mirror their owners and manager. None of them seem to have any redeaming features. I have no idea if they were like that before they arrived in Manchester or not, or whether it just happens to be a default mode they have adopted when they signed for them. I guess Stones might be exempt, he doesn't appear to be an actual c*nt.

Whilst a more than decent footballer Foden looks like a horrible little shit, the sort of tyke whod be grinning in the front row of a medieval hanging, drawing and quartering.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22106 on: Today at 10:20:26 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:19:04 pm
Whilst a more than decent footballer Foden looks like a horrible little shit, the sort of tyke whod be grinning in the front row of a medieval hanging, drawing and quartering.

 ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22107 on: Today at 10:23:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:18:31 pm
Hard work playing these cheating c*nts. What happens when they cheat again and get Haaland next season?

Nothing. We'll still have Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher sucking their sportswashing cocks and telling us all how good it is for the league.

Wankers in the masses will lap it up, proclaiming it's great to be able to watch him week in week out, but too braindead to notice they've been able to watch him week in week out on their Sky subscription. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22108 on: Today at 10:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:19:29 pm
People dont talk enough about how pointless the signing of Grealish was.
Thank god they didnt spend it on Kane instead
