Sure most have seen this but as a reminder.Wont post a link because it's the mail. But they did run a good story on City's appeal at every turn during UEFA's and the PL's investigation into FFP rule breaches and attempts to keep it out of the public eye. we can all guess that the reason this case is still ongoing is because they are using every trick in the book even still not to hand over the documents.For any City fan who claim its a witch hunt I would ask them this....WHY DON'T YOU JUST HAND OVER THE DOCUMENTS IF YOU HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE?May 16, 2014: Manchester City are found guilty of breaching UEFA rules around Financial Fair Play (FFP). They are fined 60m (later reduced to 20m) and given short-term caps on squad size and spending.November 5, 2018: 'Football Leaks' documents, published by German magazine Der Spiegel, allege that City have committed further FFP rules violations.November 23, 2018: UEFA begin to examine the allegations in Der Spiegel. December 2018: The Premier League write to the club requesting certain information and documents in relation to potential breaches of their rules  known as the information claim. City object to the request.March 7/8, 2019: UEFA and then the Premier League announce formal investigations into City's alleged FFP breaches.August 21, 2019: PL issue a complaint against City, seeking disclosure of the documents and information. The club challenges the PL's disciplinary system, claiming the commission set up is not sufficiently independent or impartial.October 22, 2019: With the documents and information not forthcoming, the PL begin arbitration against the club seeking a declaration that they are contractually obliged to provide them. The club try to stop the arbitration by arguing to the tribunal involved that the PL had no power to start it. They also claim that the tribunal does not appear impartial.February 14, 2020: UEFA ban City from the Champions League for two seasons and fine them 30m for FFP violations.June 2, 2020: The tribunal rejects the challenge to its jurisdiction and impartiality.June 26, 2020: City issue an application in the Commercial Court repeating their argument that the tribunal lacks jurisdiction on the information claim and is tainted with apparent bias.July 13, 2020: The Champions League ban is overturned on appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The UEFA fine is reduced to 10m for non-cooperation with the ruling body's investigation.November 2, 2020: Meanwhile, the arbitration continues and the club's argument for not having to pass on the requested information and documents are rejected. The order to provide them is postponed pending the outcome of the Commercial Court case.March 17, 2021: In the Commercial Court, Mrs Justice Moulder dismisses the club's challenge to the jurisdiction and impartiality of the tribunal. She refuses permission to appeal her judgment.March 24, 2021: The judge says her judgment should be published, which would reveal the lengths to which City have attempted to resist passing on information to the PL. City successfully seek permission to appeal that decision in the Court of Appeal.May 12, 2021: The Mail on Sunday writes to City and the Premier League asking to be shown details of the the Mrs Justice Moulder's judgment, including both sides' arguments, in the interests of open justice and to determine whether the newspaper should intervene on the club's appeal. The newspaper is prepared to guarantee nothing is published, but the requests are refused.June 30, 2021: The Court of Appeal opens its hearing into the club's appeal against publication. The Mail on Sunday sends a barrister to court and is given last-minute permission to attend.July 20, 2021: The Court of Appeal hands down its decision dismissing the appeal.