Offline ToneLa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22040 on: Today at 04:44:02 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:47:07 pm
Yeah, I saw that... I meant why are none of the other major news outlets mentioning it on their sites or social media pages? Times, Telegraph, Sky Sports, ESPN... Are any of them talking about this on their various platforms?

Dunno. If you read the comments on Mirror articles etc they are swamped with idiots defending these, Newcastle, Chelsea etc.

What can we do? Ask these outlets maybe? Tweet at them?
Online harleydanger

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22041 on: Today at 05:49:41 am »
Comment sections are 90% bots.
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline spider-neil

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22042 on: Today at 07:36:46 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 05:49:41 am
Comment sections are 90% bots.

City supporting bots?
Offline Fromola

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22043 on: Today at 07:45:19 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:05:06 pm
Totally surprising that the mainstream media are avoiding the Der Spiegel story like the plague. The Guardian and the Daily Fail alone are mentioning it. It's also on BBC Twitter. Haven't seen Sky Sports News today as I'm far away from my TV but is it safe to assume that if it's not on their Twitter page it's probably not making the rounds on Sky Sports News?

Doesn't fit with the 'game of the season' narrative that the PL/media/Sky are hyping up.
Offline Morgana

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22044 on: Today at 07:55:07 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:45:19 am
Doesn't fit with the 'game of the season' narrative that the PL/media/Sky are hyping up.

With Der Spiegel being a German paper its only a matter of time until that lot start blaming Klopp for the negative publicity either way.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22045 on: Today at 07:59:36 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 07:55:07 am
With Der Spiegel being a German paper its only a matter of time until that lot start blaming Klopp for the negative publicity either way.

No doubt a conspiracy to soil the good name of City originated from the German manager of evil cartel club Liverpool.  ;)
Online Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22046 on: Today at 08:01:45 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:59:36 am
No doubt a conspiracy to soil the good name of City originated from the German manager of evil cartel club Liverpool.  ;)
You see it all rooted in jealousy and racism as I learned yesterday.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22047 on: Today at 09:09:53 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:45:19 am
Doesn't fit with the 'game of the season' narrative that the PL/media/Sky are hyping up.

I'd absolutely love a sombre, realistic take on this game.

Neville has already started walking back some of the "Oh the money is good for Manchistih" crap (dirty money in our communities? Blood money building schools is worse, not better) but I can't see him actually painting it like it is.

Here are Liverpool the legitimate in every way team vs the team haunted by sportswashing and dodgy ownership with resulting issues still, still ongoing at a time scrutiny is enhanced (and still not enough). You couldn't possibly be neutral about it unless you were so choked with bias you saw reality in a compromised way

They treat the audience like beer-swilling morons who ache to have Their Footie unclouded by anything sour (but oh, plaster it with gambling ads why don't you?) Some of us are beer-swilling decent people who are appalled by Manchester City and if there's one club who you absolutely cannot accuse of jealousy, it's, well excuse me, let's compare anything and everything and it comes out Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool

... I suppose there is a possibility they're right about a lot of their audience? Sky in particular present a product of such contempt it takes the experience down considerably. Maybe nobody is interested

But when a channel called  Sports News does not mention a credible ongoing story about the current PL champions I think you're entitled to wonder what's going on.
Online red1977

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22048 on: Today at 09:39:13 am »
Sure most have seen this but as a reminder.

Wont post a link because it's the mail. But they did run a good story on City's appeal at every turn during UEFA's and the PL's investigation into FFP rule breaches and attempts to keep it out of the public eye. we can all guess that the reason this case is still ongoing is because they are using every trick in the book even still not to hand over the documents.

For any City fan who claim its a witch hunt I would ask them this....

WHY DON'T YOU JUST HAND OVER THE DOCUMENTS IF YOU HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE???????

May 16, 2014: Manchester City are found guilty of breaching UEFA rules around Financial Fair Play (FFP). They are fined 60m (later reduced to 20m) and given short-term caps on squad size and spending.

November 5, 2018: 'Football Leaks' documents, published by German magazine Der Spiegel, allege that City have committed further FFP rules violations.

November 23, 2018: UEFA begin to examine the allegations in Der Spiegel. December 2018: The Premier League write to the club requesting certain information and documents in relation to potential breaches of their rules  known as the information claim. City object to the request.

March 7/8, 2019: UEFA and then the Premier League announce formal investigations into City's alleged FFP breaches.

August 21, 2019: PL issue a complaint against City, seeking disclosure of the documents and information. The club challenges the PL's disciplinary system, claiming the commission set up is not sufficiently independent or impartial.

October 22, 2019: With the documents and information not forthcoming, the PL begin arbitration against the club seeking a declaration that they are contractually obliged to provide them. The club try to stop the arbitration by arguing to the tribunal involved that the PL had no power to start it. They also claim that the tribunal does not appear impartial.

February 14, 2020: UEFA ban City from the Champions League for two seasons and fine them 30m for FFP violations.

June 2, 2020: The tribunal rejects the challenge to its jurisdiction and impartiality.

June 26, 2020: City issue an application in the Commercial Court repeating their argument that the tribunal lacks jurisdiction on the information claim and is tainted with apparent bias.

July 13, 2020: The Champions League ban is overturned on appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The UEFA fine is reduced to 10m for non-cooperation with the ruling body's investigation.

November 2, 2020: Meanwhile, the arbitration continues and the club's argument for not having to pass on the requested information and documents are rejected. The order to provide them is postponed pending the outcome of the Commercial Court case.

March 17, 2021: In the Commercial Court, Mrs Justice Moulder dismisses the club's challenge to the jurisdiction and impartiality of the tribunal. She refuses permission to appeal her judgment.

March 24, 2021: The judge says her judgment should be published, which would reveal the lengths to which City have attempted to resist passing on information to the PL. City successfully seek permission to appeal that decision in the Court of Appeal.

May 12, 2021: The Mail on Sunday writes to City and the Premier League asking to be shown details of the the Mrs Justice Moulder's judgment, including both sides' arguments, in the interests of open justice and to determine whether the newspaper should intervene on the club's appeal. The newspaper is prepared to guarantee nothing is published, but the requests are refused.

June 30, 2021: The Court of Appeal opens its hearing into the club's appeal against publication. The Mail on Sunday sends a barrister to court and is given last-minute permission to attend.

July 20, 2021: The Court of Appeal hands down its decision dismissing the appeal.
Online FiSh77

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22049 on: Today at 09:45:21 am »
No attempt whatsoever to plead innocence, just constantly trying to block legal process, just kick the c*nts out of the game they won't be missed
Online Lycan

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22050 on: Today at 09:48:38 am »
City fans really are a bunch of horrible, nasty c****. One day the chickens will come home to roost for them.
Online Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #22051 on: Today at 09:50:46 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:48:38 am
City fans really are a bunch of horrible, nasty c****. One day the chickens will come home to roost for them.
Hopefully one day someone or some governing body finds the balls to take this lot to task for their clear dodgy bullshit. Sadly it would probably take something massive like the Russian invasion of Ukraine took people to get Abramovich removed from Chelsea.
