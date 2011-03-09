See thats the rub of it, and United fans that I know are the same. Rather City than our real rivals. We have presented City with a perfect model to hide and sportswash inside. We sort of reinforce it. To be clear - I Dont think or imagine we should start to support United. but we should get aligned with them as a club and supporters to put the squeeze on their fake success, fake wage structure, fake revenues etc. I would much rather go properly head to head with a United or Arsenal etc.



I definitely agree with that. The tribalism in football has served Abu Dhabi well in their sports washing campaign. We (and others) have laughed when United missed out on a trophy because of the sports wash, and they (and others) have laughed when we have missed out because of them too. We are all too busy laughing at our real rivals to get together and do something about the sports wash itself. Yes, we've all made it ever so easy for Putin's mate, Abu Dhabi and no doubt Saudi too now.Just to be clear, I absolutely loathe Man United. My very early 70s ambivalence towards them quickly turned to loathing once their jealousy, envy, bitterness and grotesque behaviour towards us became pathological. Despite that loathing, I do still have some respect for them as an enemy. I'll always have respect for Busby. Respect for those who perished at Munich and respect for the fact that their success in the 90s was built by hard work and through money legitimately earned. In contrast, nothing at the former Manchester City is worthy of any respect whatsoever. A plastic entity built fraudulently and cynically. A puppet club, and the hand up its arse is that of a disgusting, despotic tyrant.All the real clubs in the game should come together and make a stand. The likes of us and United need to put our mutual loathing to one side for the good of the game and come together on this issue. United are Liverpool's enemy, and Liverpool are United's, but Abu Dhabi are the enemy of the entire sport itself, and that's the difference.