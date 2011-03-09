Those who dont hate United as much must have forgotten how bad things were when they were winning things. Absolutely unbearable.
At least its pretty easy to avoid if City win things, bet not many of us know any or many of their fans. I would have United fans calling me within minutes of them winning titles to rub it in (the sad bastards). Nothing will make me feel as helplessly angry as when they used to win things.
If it was City and United going head to head to win things Id be wanting City because it means nothing to me. And therein lies the problem why theyll probably keep cleaning up for a while. No one hates them enough to kick off more about it and older rivalries will always get in the way.
I've worked in Manc since 2001, lived here and been married into a Manc family since 2007, trust me mate, I'll never forget what it was like
Big difference is, they are/were a proper club - yes rich as fuck, arrogant c*nts and overpaid for players, but they did it with money they earned. We always knew though, that once we got it right on the pitch again, we would be challenging and we also knew it was a pretty much level playing field once we sorted the commercial side out. City have just cheated their way to the top, they are the Russian/East German athletes, they are the Lance Armstrong/Ben Johnsons of the sports world, remove the cheating and they are nothing.
City used to be a pretty decent club, they weren't rivals, their older fans were and most still are decent and have no hatred of us, but the club in its current guise, Abu Dhabi Sportswashing FC is a fucking shit stain on football and that is what I hate. It probably hurts more when these win the league over us, not on a competitive basis, its worse than that, because we know we are watching a monster of a liverpool side being robbed by cheating c*nts and a corrupt Premier League.