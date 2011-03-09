« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
When/If this fair market value rule comes in, where associated sponsorship is reviewed by a panel, surprise, surprise, guess who is again going to be front and centre, with dodgy deals, claiming innocence, not co operating, and their lawyers out again????.  They have already not backed it along with Newcastle. They will be there again, them and Newcastle when everyone else are getting on with it. Its what they do.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:17:36 am
I honestly don't think I despised Utd under Fergie as much as I do this lot.

It's not even close. As a club I hate Chelsea and City more than United. Now it looks like Chelsea are going back to being a mortal club, they will probably be replaced with Newcastle.

Still hate United fans more though.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:17:36 am
I honestly don't think I despised Utd under Fergie as much as I do this lot.

Nah, not even close for me.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yeah I hated united but there wasnt the added shit that City have with the cheating and being owned by a state. I hated united because they knocked us off our perch and started winning everything.
With City its different, if it was just though footballing brilliance they had stated winning I wouldnt be arsed, its the blatant cheating and getting away with it that gets to people. They are killing the game and being allowed to get away with it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
I despise City as an entity but I don't hate them anywhere near as much as I did Fergie's United, who were cheered and applauded everywhere in the press while intimidating referees and skipping drugs tests as Fergie slandered every manager around him and berated any journalist who had the temerity not to suck up to him, all while bullying the transfer market at least as much as City have done in recent years.

If City fall off their perch, I'll be satisfied but I won't think too much about it. It will never bring me a modicum of the enjoyment I've had seeing United flail about in recent years. Just thinking the phrase 'The United Way' is enough to bring a smile to the face.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Those who dont hate United as much must have forgotten how bad things were when they were winning things. Absolutely unbearable.

At least its pretty easy to avoid if City win things, bet not many of us know any or many of their fans. I would have United fans calling me within minutes of them winning titles to rub it in (the sad bastards). Nothing will make me feel as helplessly angry as when they used to win things.

If it was City and United going head to head to win things Id be wanting City because it means nothing to me. And therein lies the problem why theyll probably keep cleaning up for a while. No one hates them enough to kick off more about it and older rivalries will always get in the way.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:56:27 pm
Those who dont hate United as much must have forgotten how bad things were when they were winning things. Absolutely unbearable.

At least its pretty easy to avoid if City win things, bet not many of us know any or many of their fans. I would have United fans calling me within minutes of them winning titles to rub it in (the sad bastards). Nothing will make me feel as helplessly angry as when they used to win things.

If it was City and United going head to head to win things Id be wanting City because it means nothing to me. And therein lies the problem why theyll probably keep cleaning up for a while. No one hates them enough to kick off more about it and older rivalries will always get in the way.

I've worked in Manc since 2001, lived here and been married into a Manc family since 2007, trust me mate, I'll never forget what it was like :no

Big difference is, they are/were a proper club - yes rich as fuck, arrogant c*nts and overpaid for players, but they did it with money they earned. We always knew though, that once we got it right on the pitch again, we would be challenging and we also knew it was a pretty much level playing field once we sorted the commercial side out. City have just cheated their way to the top, they are the Russian/East German athletes, they are the Lance Armstrong/Ben Johnsons of the sports world, remove the cheating and they are nothing.

City used to be a pretty decent club, they weren't rivals, their older fans were and most still are decent and have no hatred of us, but the club in its current guise, Abu Dhabi Sportswashing FC is a fucking shit stain on football and that is what I hate. It probably hurts more when these win the league over us, not on a competitive basis, its worse than that, because we know we are watching a monster of a liverpool side being robbed by cheating c*nts and a corrupt Premier League.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:56:27 pm
Those who dont hate United as much must have forgotten how bad things were when they were winning things. Absolutely unbearable.

At least its pretty easy to avoid if City win things, bet not many of us know any or many of their fans. I would have United fans calling me within minutes of them winning titles to rub it in (the sad bastards). Nothing will make me feel as helplessly angry as when they used to win things.

If it was City and United going head to head to win things Id be wanting City because it means nothing to me. And therein lies the problem why theyll probably keep cleaning up for a while. No one hates them enough to kick off more about it and older rivalries will always get in the way.

Its more about hating what City are. Horrible, cheating , state-owned , sportswashing c*nts.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:19:46 pm
Its more about hating what City are. Horrible, cheating , state-owned , sportswashing c*nts.


Dont disagree with that at all. And agree with Robs points that its falling when we lose out on trophies because of them. At the same time Im fickle or hypocritical enough to want them to finish above United if the twice more were neck and neck.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:24:08 pm
Dont disagree with that at all. And agree with Robs points that its falling when we lose out on trophies because of them. At the same time Im fickle or hypocritical enough to want them to finish above United if the twice more were neck and neck.
See thats the rub of it, and United fans that I know are the same. Rather City than our real rivals. We have presented City with a perfect model to hide and sportswash inside. We sort of reinforce it. To be clear - I Dont think or imagine we should start to support United. but we should get aligned with them as a club and supporters to put the squeeze on their fake success, fake wage structure, fake revenues etc. I would much rather go properly head to head with a United or Arsenal etc.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Any journalists bother bringing up these new Der Spiegel headlines in Ped's presser? If they did, the BBC sport website has conveniently left it out...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:25:57 pm
I despise City as an entity but I don't hate them anywhere near as much as I did Fergie's United, who were cheered and applauded everywhere in the press while intimidating referees and skipping drugs tests as Fergie slandered every manager around him and berated any journalist who had the temerity not to suck up to him, all while bullying the transfer market at least as much as City have done in recent years.

If City fall off their perch, I'll be satisfied but I won't think too much about it. It will never bring me a modicum of the enjoyment I've had seeing United flail about in recent years. Just thinking the phrase 'The United Way' is enough to bring a smile to the face.

My thoughts too, I hate United way more and always will. Their fans are awful, their players at the time were hideous (Ronaldo, Rooney, Keane, Beckham, Neville...) and Ferguson is a humourless, self-absorbed, tyrant, devoid of charisma.   

But actually, I'd rather we were competing with United now. I'd much rather we were up against them or Wenger's Arsenal - as much as United intimidated referees and got a hell of a lot in their favour, by and large they succeeded because of footballing acumen. I'd love us to be competing with a club who had also made it to the top through good choices on and off the pitch, rather than a bottomless pit of money.

Competing with a club that cheats is far more frustrating than competing with a club that just beats you fair and square.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:56:27 pm
Those who don’t hate United as much must have forgotten how bad things were when they were winning things. Absolutely unbearable.

At least it’s pretty easy to avoid if City win things, bet not many of us know any or many of their fans. I would have United fans calling me within minutes of them winning titles to rub it in (the sad bastards). Nothing will make me feel as helplessly angry as when they used to win things.

If it was City and United going head to head to win things I’d be wanting City because it means nothing to me. And therein lies the problem why they’ll probably keep cleaning up for a while. No one hates them enough to kick off more about it and older rivalries will always get in the way.

The difference for me is that when United were winning under ferguson it was because we didn't have our act together and if we got our act together we could challenge and beat them again, as we have since FSG took over. I wrote a post about it years ago pointing out the folly of wanting others to beat United to preserve our records.

If we aren't winning the league or cups it's none of our business who is. And the folly of cheering when a financially doped City beat United to the title, is that a financially doped City stopped us winning the league and European Cup double in 2019 with 97 points. We'd be about to win the league again this year for number 21 rather than having a less than fifty-fifty chance of league, FA Cup and Champions League because those cheating c*nts are in our path in every competition.

City are a cancer on the sport, like PSG and now Newcastle under the Saudis. Hating United is football rivalry. I hate City because they are destroying the sport.


Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 03:37:55 pm
City are a cancer on the sport, like PSG and now Newcastle under the Saudis. Hating United is football rivalry. I hate City because they are destroying the sport.

Yes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
I'll take Ferguson's United every day over City.  United earned their place, their players were wankers, the manager adept at putting pressure on officials, but not once did I think they were crooked.  They jumped ahead of us because we were a shambles of a club on the pitch and at boardroom level.

City are cheats, they've bought or cheated their way to everything they've ever won.  Everybody knows it.  They haven't earned a god damn thing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:47:31 pm


City are cheats, they've bought or cheated their way to everything they've ever won.  Everybody knows it.  They haven't earned a god damn thing.

Including their own "fans".

 I think that's why they're so vitriolic towards us. Deep down, they know why they are where they are and it kills them inside. Rather than vent that anger where they should (towards their shitstain owners) they vent it towards LFC, it's fans and anyone else who dares challenge them.

They know they'll never get the respect they want, and they know deep down inside that they don't deserve it. It's all just lashing out trying to protect themselves and make themselves feel better.

to be honest I feel sorry for some of their OG fans who were there through the shitty times, I'd be devastated watching our club sell out like City has.

The blueloon/twitter crowd of younger fans can get fucked though. Bigoted c*nts, the lot of them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 03:37:55 pm
The difference for me is that when United were winning under ferguson it was because we didn't have our act together and if we got our act together we could challenge and beat them again, as we have since FSG took over. I wrote a post about it years ago pointing out the folly of wanting others to beat United to preserve our records.

If we aren't winning the league or cups it's none of our business who is. And the folly of cheering when a financially doped City beat United to the title, is that a financially doped City stopped us winning the league and European Cup double in 2019 with 97 points. We'd be about to win the league again this year for number 21 rather than having a less than fifty-fifty chance of league, FA Cup and Champions League because those cheating c*nts are in our path in every competition.

City are a cancer on the sport, like PSG and now Newcastle under the Saudis. Hating United is football rivalry. I hate City because they are destroying the sport.

This is it. Yes we all hated united but as you say, that was football rivalry and you take the banter because thats how football is.
It is not a football rivalry with Abu Dhabi, its having to compete in a league where the current winners are openly cheating safe in the knowledge the authorities cant/wont touch them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
I despise them because my fear is that the greatest Liverpool team I'll ever see isn't going to win as much as it should because it's forced to compete with blatant cheats. I hope that's not going to end up being how we look back on this period but I fear it will be.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:19:05 pm
I despise them because my fear is that the greatest Liverpool team I'll ever see isn't going to win as much as it should because it's forced to compete with blatant cheats. I hope that's not going to end up being how we look back on this period but I fear it will be.

And all that will be said is that we underachieved, there will be no mention of why.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 06:20:53 pm
And all that will be said is that we underachieved, there will be no mention of why.
I guess the question is whether it should be seen as an underachievement given the context. I certainly don't think so.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:23:01 pm
I guess the question is whether it should be seen as an underachievement given the context. I certainly don't think so.

It's already a thing when this side is discussed in regards to being one of the greats.

How can they be when they've only got 1 league title and 1 European Cup. All the great sides win multiple leagues  ::)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:31:13 pm
It's already a thing when this side is discussed in regards to being one of the greats.

How can they be when they've only got 1 league title and 1 European Cup. All the great sides win multiple leagues  ::)
One title against this city side should be seen as more impressive than one from any other period.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 03:56:42 pm
Including their own "fans".

 I think that's why they're so vitriolic towards us. Deep down, they know why they are where they are and it kills them inside. Rather than vent that anger where they should (towards their shitstain owners) they vent it towards LFC, it's fans and anyone else who dares challenge them.

They know they'll never get the respect they want, and they know deep down inside that they don't deserve it. It's all just lashing out trying to protect themselves and make themselves feel better.

to be honest I feel sorry for some of their OG fans who were there through the shitty times, I'd be devastated watching our club sell out like City has.

The blueloon/twitter crowd of younger fans can get fucked though. Bigoted c*nts, the lot of them.
Interesting discussion I heard on the Anfield Wrap was around what happens when these countries get bored or don't see a point to owning these clubs. Won't happen any time soon but still.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 06:20:53 pm
And all that will be said is that we underachieved, there will be no mention of why.
We are the only club that has beaten these to a league title in the last 5 years. We could well be the only club that beats them to a title in the next 10 years.
They are the Lance Armstrong of football. Nothing more.

To beat these cheating c*nts to the title is a monumental achievement. We are the only club capable of doing that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 03:10:33 pm
Any journalists bother bringing up these new Der Spiegel headlines in Ped's presser? If they did, the BBC sport website has conveniently left it out...

Mate, Ive just watched the BBC 6 o clock news and Sunak got a brief mention in between Ukraine and Ukraine and the Queen gawd bless er,
20 mile queues in Kent and the crash of the Governments IT system dealing with the Brexit paperwork never got a mention
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Abu Dhabi bought Man City to deflect attention from their heinous regime and practices has just made them look even worse around the World, they are going on to their fourth FFP investigation, found guilty the first 2 two times with slaps on the wrist and paltry fines, they delayed the 3rd one by obscene lawyering up and not cooperating and CAS said they cheated but had no powers due to it being time barred, now they have the PL one ongoing.

Abu Dhabi just come across not only as a entity with disgusting human rights, but a entity that will do anything to prosper by the most flagrant uses of abusing rules and cheating, they have destroyed a proud Football Club and damaged their own integrity around the world.

Abu Dhabi doesn't seem like a honest name to be associated with in any capacity.

Hopefully their is a groundswell to ramp up the pressure on them that they just end up selling up because of constant FFP investigations bad PR.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 02:27:01 pm
See thats the rub of it, and United fans that I know are the same. Rather City than our real rivals. We have presented City with a perfect model to hide and sportswash inside. We sort of reinforce it. To be clear - I Dont think or imagine we should start to support United. but we should get aligned with them as a club and supporters to put the squeeze on their fake success, fake wage structure, fake revenues etc. I would much rather go properly head to head with a United or Arsenal etc.

I definitely agree with that. The tribalism in football has served Abu Dhabi well in their sports washing campaign. We (and others) have laughed when United missed out on a trophy because of the sports wash, and they (and others) have laughed when we have missed out because of them too. We are all too busy laughing at our real rivals to get together and do something about the sports wash itself. Yes, we've all made it ever so easy for Putin's mate, Abu Dhabi and no doubt Saudi too now.

Just to be clear, I absolutely loathe Man United. My very early 70s ambivalence towards them quickly turned to loathing once their jealousy, envy, bitterness and grotesque behaviour towards us became pathological. Despite that loathing, I do still have some respect for them as an enemy. I'll always have respect for Busby. Respect for those who perished at Munich and respect for the fact that their success in the 90s was built by hard work and through money legitimately earned. In contrast, nothing at the former Manchester City is worthy of any respect whatsoever. A plastic entity built fraudulently and cynically. A puppet club, and the hand up its arse is that of a disgusting, despotic tyrant.

All the real clubs in the game should come together and make a stand. The likes of us and United need to put our mutual loathing to one side for the good of the game and come together on this issue. United are Liverpool's enemy, and Liverpool are United's, but Abu Dhabi are the enemy of the entire sport itself, and that's the difference.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 03:37:55 pm
The difference for me is that when United were winning under ferguson it was because we didn't have our act together and if we got our act together we could challenge and beat them again, as we have since FSG took over. I wrote a post about it years ago pointing out the folly of wanting others to beat United to preserve our records.

If we aren't winning the league or cups it's none of our business who is. And the folly of cheering when a financially doped City beat United to the title, is that a financially doped City stopped us winning the league and European Cup double in 2019 with 97 points. We'd be about to win the league again this year for number 21 rather than having a less than fifty-fifty chance of league, FA Cup and Champions League because those cheating c*nts are in our path in every competition.

City are a cancer on the sport, like PSG and now Newcastle under the Saudis. Hating United is football rivalry. I hate City because they are destroying the sport.

nail on head

going up against someone who seeks every advantage he can in the game and is good at it is one thing, going up against brazen cheats is something completely different, sports washing and playing on juventus settings makes fergie's time kindergarten stuff
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 03:10:33 pm
Any journalists bother bringing up these new Der Spiegel headlines in Ped's presser? If they did, the BBC sport website has conveniently left it out...

Simon Stone, Manchester's amazing dancing BBC bear asked Guardiola whether he thought it was a 'coincidence' the Der Spiegal stuff was appearing so close to the game. He replied something about he, Stone, would know his answer and wouldn't comment. Stone piped up, something about knowing his answer as it was the same as the last one..... all a bit nudge, nudge, wink, wink, stuff. Are they assuming Der Spiegal, being German, would bring this out now because of Klopp? Fucked if I know what it meant but whatever he was inferring, the BBC must be complicit as Stone confirmed his non answer was, in fact, something he's already said. Fucking Salford Quays up to their fucking eyes in conspiracy theories
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:40:38 pm
We are the only club that has beaten these to a league title in the last 5 years. We could well be the only club that beats them to a title in the next 10 years.
They are the Lance Armstrong of football. Nothing more.

To beat these cheating c*nts to the title is a monumental achievement. We are the only club capable of doing that.
Only have one bollock?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:53:37 pm
I definitely agree with that. The tribalism in football has served Abu Dhabi well in their sports washing campaign. We (and others) have laughed when United missed out on a trophy because of the sports wash, and they (and others) have laughed when we have missed out because of them too. We are all too busy laughing at our real rivals to get together and do something about the sports wash itself. Yes, we've all made it ever so easy for Putin's mate, Abu Dhabi and no doubt Saudi too now.

Just to be clear, I absolutely loathe Man United. My very early 70s ambivalence towards them quickly turned to loathing once their jealousy, envy, bitterness and grotesque behaviour towards us became pathological. Despite that loathing, I do still have some respect for them as an enemy. I'll always have respect for Busby. Respect for those who perished at Munich and respect for the fact that their success in the 90s was built by hard work and through money legitimately earned. In contrast, nothing at the former Manchester City is worthy of any respect whatsoever. A plastic entity built fraudulently and cynically. A puppet club, and the hand up its arse is that of a disgusting, despotic tyrant.

All the real clubs in the game should come together and make a stand. The likes of us and United need to put our mutual loathing to one side for the good of the game and come together on this issue. United are Liverpool's enemy, and Liverpool are United's, but Abu Dhabi are the enemy of the entire sport itself, and that's the difference.

You are spot on of course but dont forget that our club and others that the sports washers have cheated allowed their names to be included in the new Super League that thankfully didnt get off the ground
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 03:37:55 pm
The difference for me is that when United were winning under ferguson it was because we didn't have our act together and if we got our act together we could challenge and beat them again, as we have since FSG took over. I wrote a post about it years ago pointing out the folly of wanting others to beat United to preserve our records.

If we aren't winning the league or cups it's none of our business who is. And the folly of cheering when a financially doped City beat United to the title, is that a financially doped City stopped us winning the league and European Cup double in 2019 with 97 points. We'd be about to win the league again this year for number 21 rather than having a less than fifty-fifty chance of league, FA Cup and Champions League because those cheating c*nts are in our path in every competition.

City are a cancer on the sport, like PSG and now Newcastle under the Saudis. Hating United is football rivalry. I hate City because they are destroying the sport.

In the end, clubs like Man City, PSG and Newcastle will make the idea about the European Super League acceptable for most football fans, if the oil clubs are left out of it. Even though the entire ESL concept is based on greed and consumer phylosophy, the fans of the real big clubs will want for their clubs to have the chance of winning the top honors, and a level playing field that they no longer have with the introduction of the oil clubs ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Totally surprising that the mainstream media are avoiding the Der Spiegel story like the plague. The Guardian and the Daily Fail alone are mentioning it. It's also on BBC Twitter. Haven't seen Sky Sports News today as I'm far away from my TV but is it safe to assume that if it's not on their Twitter page it's probably not making the rounds on Sky Sports News?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:05:06 pm
Totally surprising that the mainstream media are avoiding the Der Spiegel story like the plague. The Guardian and the Daily Fail alone are mentioning it. It's also on BBC Twitter. Haven't seen Sky Sports News today as I'm far away from my TV but is it safe to assume that if it's not on their Twitter page it's probably not making the rounds on Sky Sports News?
Anyone that mentions it on twitter gets an army of man city fans on their case within minutes. Never seen as many city fans in real life as I have on that site.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:05:06 pm
Totally surprising that the mainstream media are avoiding the Der Spiegel story like the plague. The Guardian and the Daily Fail alone are mentioning it. It's also on BBC Twitter. Haven't seen Sky Sports News today as I'm far away from my TV but is it safe to assume that if it's not on their Twitter page it's probably not making the rounds on Sky Sports News?

It was the lead story on the BBC footy site when it broke.  Doesn't get much more mainstream media than that.

They also have an article up right now about Guardiola's reaction to the news.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:05:06 pm
Totally surprising that the mainstream media are avoiding the Der Spiegel story like the plague. The Guardian and the Daily Fail alone are mentioning it. It's also on BBC Twitter. Haven't seen Sky Sports News today as I'm far away from my TV but is it safe to assume that if it's not on their Twitter page it's probably not making the rounds on Sky Sports News?

I've read it on the BBC web site, so it is out there ...

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/61017887
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:23:01 pm
I guess the question is whether it should be seen as an underachievement given the context. I certainly don't think so.
We're the only side preventing the PL from being exposed as an absolute joke. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 03:37:55 pm
The difference for me is that when United were winning under ferguson it was because we didn't have our act together and if we got our act together we could challenge and beat them again, as we have since FSG took over. I wrote a post about it years ago pointing out the folly of wanting others to beat United to preserve our records.

If we aren't winning the league or cups it's none of our business who is. And the folly of cheering when a financially doped City beat United to the title, is that a financially doped City stopped us winning the league and European Cup double in 2019 with 97 points. We'd be about to win the league again this year for number 21 rather than having a less than fifty-fifty chance of league, FA Cup and Champions League because those cheating c*nts are in our path in every competition.

City are a cancer on the sport, like PSG and now Newcastle under the Saudis. Hating United is football rivalry. I hate City because they are destroying the sport.


Spot on. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:05:06 pm
Totally surprising that the mainstream media are avoiding the Der Spiegel story like the plague.

Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:05:06 pm
The Guardian and the Daily Fail alone are mentioning it. It's also on BBC Twitter.

🤔
