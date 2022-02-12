« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 545 546 547 548 549 [550]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1417272 times)

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,861
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21960 on: Yesterday at 10:33:58 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 09:11:21 pm
What will happen to them after this 3 year investigation I wonder

Nothing but therell be another 3 year investigation etc.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,684
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21961 on: Yesterday at 10:42:55 pm »
I hate them. They're disgusting.

Blue loon are giving it the "so sue us" line. Meh. I can't take seriously anybody who doesn't have a problem with this
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,514
  • JFT97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21962 on: Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm »
Quote
Manchester City are neither successful enough, in their history, or popular enough, globally, in their history, to become the football club with the highest annual revenues, organically & globally. Any claims otherwise are based on fake data.

https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1512181677233164295?s=21&t=mwN9ESM6ZsVrj3sPLMVPVg
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,702
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21963 on: Yesterday at 11:31:43 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm
https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1512181677233164295?s=21&t=mwN9ESM6ZsVrj3sPLMVPVg

Right, anyone with even an ounce of common sense will know this. The problem is they've already won things while this is the case so in essence they've set the facts on the ground that can't be changed.
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21964 on: Today at 12:20:28 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:33:58 pm
Nothing but therell be another 3 year investigation etc.
Just an endless cycle of these investigations that find a whole bunch of scummy shit but nothing will ever be done and no punishments handed out.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,729
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21965 on: Today at 01:05:58 am »
They litigate and spend you to death. The brief update we got (from the Daily Mail of all places) some months ago about the PL investigation was that a judge had expressed great concern to both parties that, since the investigation had started, the potential offenders had won 2 more league titles.

Both sides are painted into a corner and it is why (rather disgracefully) the PL had little objection to the injunction preventing people reporting on the case. They would have been quite happy IMO to wrap up a shitey surface level investigation and impose a small fine (if City agreed and it came with an acknowledgment that no wrongdoing of note occurred), if that.

The PL, and their "investigation", are completely useless now. What if they actually did find evidence of malfeasance and clear undeniable evidence of cheating? They would have to go in hard, deduct points, and take away titles, causing massive embarrassment, upheaval and ruining their brand. Then they would be involved in even more years of litigation because City wouldn't let that go.

Neither City, nor the PL can let this amount to anything, and it won't.
Logged

Offline SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,579
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21966 on: Today at 01:46:38 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 01:05:58 am
They litigate and spend you to death. The brief update we got (from the Daily Mail of all places) some months ago about the PL investigation was that a judge had expressed great concern to both parties that, since the investigation had started, the potential offenders had won 2 more league titles.

Both sides are painted into a corner and it is why (rather disgracefully) the PL had little objection to the injunction preventing people reporting on the case. They would have been quite happy IMO to wrap up a shitey surface level investigation and impose a small fine (if City agreed and it came with an acknowledgment that no wrongdoing of note occurred), if that.

The PL, and their "investigation", are completely useless now. What if they actually did find evidence of malfeasance and clear undeniable evidence of cheating? They would have to go in hard, deduct points, and take away titles, causing massive embarrassment, upheaval and ruining their brand. Then they would be involved in even more years of litigation because City wouldn't let that go.

Neither City, nor the PL can let this amount to anything, and it won't.
All probably true. But it doesn't stop the clever people from knowing that they are a bunch of cheating, human rights-abusing gobshites with no credibility, class or pedigree. Any titles they accumulate through their financial doping are intrinsically devalued by those with any amount of intellect, and I include some of their own supporters in that category.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:50:07 am by SpionBob »
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21967 on: Today at 07:30:52 am »
Surely these constant investigations into Man City are damaging the PL brand. Abu Dhabi are tarnishing the game in this country, the PL letting them in and get away with their cheating has now led to another horrific regime buying Newcastle.
Its clear to anyone with a brain cell that Man City are guilty as hell. The PL need to be strong here and deal with City , otherwise its only going to get worse and make some kind of super league a certainty, as there will be no other option for the proper clubs.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21968 on: Today at 07:52:02 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:30:52 am
Its clear to anyone with a brain cell that Man City are guilty as hell.

I mean its been clear for years and nothing has happened, theyve even made it more obvious post Pandemic with Revenue records above/near United

They just dont care as theyll throw money and lawyers at it to get buried

At the end of the day the governing bodies of the leagues, CL and international football are all corrupt to the core that they have no leg to stand on to try and out these even more corrupt fucks. Pretty sure City has pretty much threatened FIFA and UEFA with exposing them if they expose City

So instead everyone turns a blind eye and UEFA and FIFA continue to try and ruin the sport with their money grabs

Realistically need to start at the top with UEFA and FIFA, get them running clean and then you can go at your PSGs, City, Newcastles and so forth
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 464
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21969 on: Today at 07:52:31 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm
https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1512181677233164295?s=21&t=mwN9ESM6ZsVrj3sPLMVPVg


Rob Harris hitting the nail squarely on the head again but as always nothing will be done about it.  You only have to look at all of the replies from the cheats fans to see how sportswashing works.   UEFA and the FA are cowards who dont have the fight to take them on and Sky, BT and MOTD are too busy sucking the cardy wearing tramps dick to say anything about it. 
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21970 on: Today at 08:16:09 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 01:05:58 am
They litigate and spend you to death. The brief update we got (from the Daily Mail of all places) some months ago about the PL investigation was that a judge had expressed great concern to both parties that, since the investigation had started, the potential offenders had won 2 more league titles.

Both sides are painted into a corner and it is why (rather disgracefully) the PL had little objection to the injunction preventing people reporting on the case. They would have been quite happy IMO to wrap up a shitey surface level investigation and impose a small fine (if City agreed and it came with an acknowledgment that no wrongdoing of note occurred), if that.

The PL, and their "investigation", are completely useless now. What if they actually did find evidence of malfeasance and clear undeniable evidence of cheating? They would have to go in hard, deduct points, and take away titles, causing massive embarrassment, upheaval and ruining their brand. Then they would be involved in even more years of litigation because City wouldn't let that go.

Neither City, nor the PL can let this amount to anything, and it won't.

Its an awfully long investigation if thats the case. And why investigate at all. Once you open a tin of worms theres going to be real pressure to empty it all over your kitchen floor. Better to leave it hidden and forgotten in the back of your cupboard.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,204
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21971 on: Today at 08:32:32 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 10:31:03 pm
Absolutely nothing will come of this. Not even a slap on the wrist. Too many getting kickbacks and noone wants to damage the product.

Football is dead, and it is entirely City, Chelsea and PSG's fault.

I lay the blame at the door of UEFA and the Premier League.

I'll admit I wasn't really arsed when Abramovich bought Chelsea, as I didn't know he was a criminal and how he had made his billions, but the PL SHOULD have ran thorough checks on him and denied the takeover. City was bad enough when they let Shinawatra buy them, but to then allow a state to buy them was a disgrace.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,107
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21972 on: Today at 08:37:40 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:30:52 am
Surely these constant investigations into Man City are damaging the PL brand. Abu Dhabi are tarnishing the game in this country, the PL letting them in and get away with their cheating has now led to another horrific regime buying Newcastle.
Its clear to anyone with a brain cell that Man City are guilty as hell. The PL need to be strong here and deal with City , otherwise its only going to get worse and make some kind of super league a certainty, as there will be no other option for the proper clubs.

What I dont understand is this. In these sporting courts it seems that it is ok for Man City to not co operate and hinder the investigations of UEFA and the premier league. Ok, CAS found City had not co operated and fined them for it, but that non co operation worked and not enough evidence was uncovered (because city fought against having to give it) and the case was closed because it lapsed the deadline. Surely if a party does not co operate with an investigation then they should be given higher punishment than a slap on the wrist. As I write this though I realise that 12 of the best lawyers money can buy gets you around this. They seem to be in touchable now because they have had enough time to clean up their books. The only way to ensure fair play is to  tighten the rules and ban associated sponsorship, again though The Saudis have bought Newcastle and they are telling everyone no we havnt, our money has and that was good enough to fly. Sorry for ranting and coming to no conclusion. I just dont really see one other than c*nts.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:40:41 am by red1977 »
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,025
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21973 on: Today at 08:45:35 am »
Its really annoying to think a gang of cheats have stopped us from having some of the best times of our lives.

Think of the days out, title parades, celebrations.

Even this season we might come runners up, when we simply should win it because they are cheats.

Retrospective punishment in a decade isn't good enough either, by then the moments gone, and thats all im arsed about.
Logged

Online MULLENEDWINE

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21974 on: Today at 08:45:51 am »
They can shout "prove it" all they want, that's not winning an argument. It's not up to us or these people on Twitter to prove anything.

We don't care what your mutant/bot fans have to say about anything. Everyone and their dog can see what they're doing. Like someone said here above, until the FA or Premier League bosses stop getting their pockets lined nothing of note will happen, same goes for the journos they have in their pockets.

What we do know is that all of the actual big clubs here and abroad don't have any respect for what they've 'acheived' during all this. It's just noise. The only thing they've won is the adulation of simple minded fans and children of a certain age who will of latched on as they're winning on the tv, knowing no better.

And they can pretend that that doesn't bother them, but it does. None of us see them as a big club and never will.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21975 on: Today at 08:47:05 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:37:40 am
What I dont understand is this. In these sporting courts it seems that it is ok for Man City to not co operate and hinder the investigations of UEFA and the premier league. Ok, CAS found City had not co operated and fined them for it, but that non co operation worked and not enough evidence was uncovered (because city fought against having to give it) and the case was closed because it lapsed the deadline. Surely if a party does not co operate with an investigation then they should be given higher punishment than a slap on the wrist. As I write this though I realise that 12 of the best lawyers money can buy gets you around this. They seem to be in touchable now because they have had enough time to clean up their books. The only way to ensure fair play is to  tighten the rules and ban associated sponsorship, again though The Saudis have bought Newcastle and they are telling everyone no we havnt, our money has and that was good enough to fly. Sorry for ranting and coming to no conclusion. I just dont really see one other than c*nts.


They're cheats owned by murdering fuckheads,that's my conclusion.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,504
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21976 on: Today at 08:48:25 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:45:35 am
Its really annoying to think a gang of cheats have stopped us from having some of the best times of our lives.

Think of the days out, title parades, celebrations.

Even this season we might come runners up, when we simply should win it because they are cheats.

Retrospective punishment in a decade isn't good enough either, by then the moments gone, and thats all im arsed about.

That's what bugs me about the same posters always bringing up dropped points to this team or that team and saying those games are the reason we didn't win the league. It's nonsense, we have been cheated out of any league title when we've come second to these rats.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 943
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21977 on: Today at 09:14:54 am »
Quote from: MULLENEDWINE on Today at 08:45:51 am
They can shout "prove it" all they want, that's not winning an argument. It's not up to us or these people on Twitter to prove anything.

We don't care what your mutant/bot fans have to say about anything. Everyone and their dog can see what they're doing. Like someone said here above, until the FA or Premier League bosses stop getting their pockets lined nothing of note will happen, same goes for the journos they have in their pockets.

What we do know is that all of the actual big clubs here and abroad don't have any respect for what they've 'acheived' during all this. It's just noise. The only thing they've won is the adulation of simple minded fans and children of a certain age who will of latched on as they're winning on the tv, knowing no better.

And they can pretend that that doesn't bother them, but it does. None of us see them as a big club and never will.
The bolded sentence is really interesting. Is there really such outrage from eg. United's fans on this?(I honestly dont know). Any United fans I know want City to stop us winning. Maybe we were the same when City beat United to the League with Agueros goal. In a way we are all passively making the sportswash work because City are supposedly meaningless when it suits us.  Also our owners were prepared to include City in ESL. Sort of validates them again?  Interesting also that the investigative press challenges come out of Germany and not UK. Suits UK press and TV to avoid the clear issue or not be the whistle blowers?  Its a right mess that can maybe only be challenged when proper clubs and supporters across UK and Europe stand together on it? LFC, United, Munich, Dortmund, Ajax etc need to get aligned.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,025
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21978 on: Today at 09:17:36 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:48:25 am
That's what bugs me about the same posters always bringing up dropped points to this team or that team and saying those games are the reason we didn't win the league. It's nonsense, we have been cheated out of any league title when we've come second to these rats.

I honestly don't think I despised Utd under Fergie as much as I do this lot.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 545 546 547 548 549 [550]   Go Up
« previous next »
 