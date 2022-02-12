Surely these constant investigations into Man City are damaging the PL brand. Abu Dhabi are tarnishing the game in this country, the PL letting them in and get away with their cheating has now led to another horrific regime buying Newcastle.

Its clear to anyone with a brain cell that Man City are guilty as hell. The PL need to be strong here and deal with City , otherwise its only going to get worse and make some kind of super league a certainty, as there will be no other option for the proper clubs.



What I dont understand is this. In these sporting courts it seems that it is ok for Man City to not co operate and hinder the investigations of UEFA and the premier league. Ok, CAS found City had not co operated and fined them for it, but that non co operation worked and not enough evidence was uncovered (because city fought against having to give it) and the case was closed because it lapsed the deadline. Surely if a party does not co operate with an investigation then they should be given higher punishment than a slap on the wrist. As I write this though I realise that 12 of the best lawyers money can buy gets you around this. They seem to be in touchable now because they have had enough time to clean up their books. The only way to ensure fair play is to tighten the rules and ban associated sponsorship, again though The Saudis have bought Newcastle and they are telling everyone no we havnt, our money has and that was good enough to fly. Sorry for ranting and coming to no conclusion. I just dont really see one other than c*nts.