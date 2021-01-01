As strange as this may sound, I reckon this season could be a pivotal one in terms of breaking City's dominance domestically. If they fail to win the CL, and we stop them winning the PL, then I can see Guardiola walking away for a cushy number in Italy. Competing against us must be absolutely exhausting from his point of view. Think about it, imagine being given all the money in the world to build whatever squad you like only for your closest rivals to keep showing you up in Europe and constantly breathing down your neck domestically. If they end up trophyless then he'll go IMO. And if he does, it'll definitely rock them for a season or 2.

