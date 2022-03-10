« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 02:41:13 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:38:55 pm
Now the ESL isn't happening, Barca President changing tact and it's not about the UEFA but the state owned clubs who are ruining the game.

Laporta said: "We cannot allow European football to be in the hands of states that are not part of the European Union. It's clear that City and PSG have a money machine and we will fight against that. Not only the three clubs I mention (Barça, Real, Juventus Turin), but also others who are silent but support us from the background ".

https://sportbild.bild.de/fussball/la-liga/primera-division/barcelona-boss-laporta-kuendigt-kampf-gegen-psg-und-manchester-city-an-79645478.sport.html
No State should be allowed to own a football club , regardless of where they are. The fact we have 2 of the most despicable ones owning clubs, following on from the Russian Oligarch, just shows how little the PL actually care about the game. Its disgraceful they allowed them in.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:59:50 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:38:55 pm
Now the ESL isn't happening, Barca President changing tact and it's not about the UEFA but the state owned clubs who are ruining the game.

Laporta said: "We cannot allow European football to be in the hands of states that are not part of the European Union. It's clear that City and PSG have a money machine and we will fight against that. Not only the three clubs I mention (Barça, Real, Juventus Turin), but also others who are silent but support us from the background ".

https://sportbild.bild.de/fussball/la-liga/primera-division/barcelona-boss-laporta-kuendigt-kampf-gegen-psg-und-manchester-city-an-79645478.sport.html

We'll fight against that!

YEAH!

By inviting them into our breakaway league!

YEAH- wait what.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 06:44:33 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:38:55 pm
Now the ESL isn't happening, Barca President changing tact and it's not about the UEFA but the state owned clubs who are ruining the game.

Laporta said: "We cannot allow European football to be in the hands of states that are not part of the European Union. It's clear that City and PSG have a money machine and we will fight against that. Not only the three clubs I mention (Barça, Real, Juventus Turin), but also others who are silent but support us from the background ".

https://sportbild.bild.de/fussball/la-liga/primera-division/barcelona-boss-laporta-kuendigt-kampf-gegen-psg-und-manchester-city-an-79645478.sport.html

Controlling the spending of the oil clubs was always one of the main motives for the ESL, but inviting Man City and Chelsea was a disastrous move. The ESL was only going to be successful had they invited only genuine big clubs with big following, regardless of the present financial power ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 06:52:35 pm
I see these are copying us again by having a coach welcome for their European home games now. How cute. Especially when they hate the Champions League.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 06:55:26 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 06:52:35 pm
I see these are copying us again by having a coach welcome for their European home games now. How cute. Especially when they hate the Champions League.

I'm sure the team will be boosted by the 3 man city fans that actually show up.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 07:09:07 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 06:52:35 pm
I see these are copying us again by having a coach welcome for their European home games now. How cute. Especially when they hate the Champions League.

Coach welcome you say?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jjlpkP1JcBs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jjlpkP1JcBs</a>

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 07:09:37 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 06:52:35 pm
I see these are copying us again by having a coach welcome for their European home games now. How cute. Especially when they hate the Champions League.
Hopefully the dont throw bottles at the opposition coach again, that would make them hypocrites yet again.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 07:30:00 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 06:52:35 pm
I see these are copying us again by having a coach welcome for their European home games now. How cute. Especially when they hate the Champions League.

Looking at the tweets about this, they seem more bothered about sitting in the pub. Proper small time club at heart, they just dont get it
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 07:49:37 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:30:00 pm
Looking at the tweets about this, they seem more bothered about sitting in the pub. Proper small time club at heart, they just dont get it

Drinking non alcoholic beverages?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 08:13:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:09:07 pm
Coach welcome you say?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jjlpkP1JcBs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jjlpkP1JcBs</a>
Everytime i watch that i'm reminded of Phoenix Nights, like they hired a Bingo caller from Bolton to MC.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 10:43:29 am
4 years ago today, we lost the Manchester City team coach after it was hit by a bottle of Kopparberg.

RIP hun. U is wiv da angels now.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 10:56:14 am
I'll tell you, honestly, I will love it if we beat them, love it!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 11:00:00 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:56:14 am
I'll tell you, honestly, I will love it if we beat them, love it!
Steady.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 11:07:04 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:43:29 am
4 years ago today, we lost the Manchester City team coach after it was hit by a bottle of Kopparberg.

RIP hun. U is wiv da angels now.

:lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 11:13:12 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:13:15 pm
Everytime i watch that i'm reminded of Phoenix Nights, like they hired a Bingo caller from Bolton to MC.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hQFUG9v6cvM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hQFUG9v6cvM</a>
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:18:12 pm
Can virtually name their eleven for Sunday if fit. Only question is Grealish or Mahrez. Expect Foden to play as the false 9.

Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Stones, Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Sterling, Foden, Mahrez.

Grealish, Gundogan and Jesus on the bench.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:28:22 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:18:12 pm
Can virtually name their eleven for Sunday if fit. Only question is Grealish or Mahrez. Expect Foden to play as the false 9.

Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Stones, Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Sterling, Foden, Mahrez.

Grealish, Gundogan and Jesus on the bench.
Wheres Dias?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:35:08 pm
Pep - "in the champions league I always overthink. New tactics, tomorrow you will see a new one. I overthink alot, thats why I have very good results in the Champions League".

He is cracking up.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:42:25 pm
Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on Today at 12:35:08 pm
Pep - "in the champions league I always overthink. New tactics, tomorrow you will see a new one. I overthink alot, thats why I have very good results in the Champions League".

He is cracking up.

I think you need the full quote to get the real gist of him being a sarcastic precious little man  :P

"In the CL always I overthink. New tactics, tomorrow you will see a new one. I over think a lot, that's why I have very good results in the CL. Would be boring if I always played the same way. If people think I play the same against Atletico and Liverpool, I don't like. The movements are different, the players are all different with different personalities. That's why I overthink and create stupid tactics. Tonight I take an inspiration and I'm going to do incredible tactics tomorrow. We play with 12 tomorrow."
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:49:07 pm
Oh man if they lose tomorrow because of him tinkering, it'll be hilarious.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:53:24 pm
Pep trying to be funny and coming off as a tiresome bore never loses its appeal. The big fucking weirdo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:59:00 pm
He's not getting a wink of sleep this week is he? We scare him to death like no other team does. He'll be seeing nothing but Klopp's big white gnashers everytime he tries to close his eyes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 01:16:51 pm
We will beat them Sunday. 1-3 to Libpool with a Bobby brace.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 01:43:33 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:16:51 pm
We will beat them Sunday. 1-3 to Libpool with a Bobby brace.

Might never stop singing Si Senor if that happens.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:12:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:09:07 pm
Coach welcome you say?



"make some noise for Fabian Delph"

:lmao

AND THE CROWD GOES mild
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:21:46 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w9PzLF5vRlo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w9PzLF5vRlo</a>
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:22:48 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:49:07 pm
Oh man if they lose tomorrow because of him tinkering, it'll be hilarious.
His tinkering is what always comes back to bite them in Europe. Happens every single year once we get to the quarters onward.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:34:25 pm
Hopefully Atletico show all their snide and get out of the Emptihad with a win, under dubious circumstances, with Man City frustrated and carrying a couple of knocks.

Pep Guardiola is obviously a very good coach, but there are at least three clear question marks over him.

1. Can only win when the odds are in his favor. He has only done as expected, everywhere he has been, though you might say less than expected at Bayern and City, certainly in Europe.

2. Hasnt shown the mental fortitude of the best. His sporting advantage usually means he is out of sight so his bottle isnt tested much, but when it is, he looks like he is cracking up.

3. He is a small man with a nasty and sarcastic streak. Given the advantage he enjoys, it should be easy for him to be gregarious and generous to everyone in the game, but instead, hes a twat.

Im leaving aside his alleged coke habit, and his alleged juicing of his players, but the three things above are all significant flaws.

Fairness demands we acknowledge that he is a good coach, but all things considered, he cant be classed as the best. He gets less than a shrug of the shoulders from me.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:36:14 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:43:29 am
4 years ago today, we lost the Manchester City team coach after it was hit by a bottle of Kopparberg.

RIP hun. U is wiv da angels now.

:lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:38:18 pm
Oh, and Dias improves them. I appreciated the stats posted earlier when it was debated. When Laporte and Stones are firing they are quite fine at the back, but I do think Dias gives them a little bit extra. It is mostly unneeded as they arent tested to within an inch of their lives, but against our forwards, the 1-2% more they would get from a peak Dias might make a difference for them.

It remains to be seen if he is back in time, but either way, I am looking forward to our five forwards all seeing game time and running them into the ground in a famous Liverpool win.

But first things first. Benfica. Game on.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:49:10 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:56:26 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:42:25 pm
I think you need the full quote to get the real gist of him being a sarcastic precious little man  :P

"In the CL always I overthink. New tactics, tomorrow you will see a new one. I over think a lot, that's why I have very good results in the CL. Would be boring if I always played the same way. If people think I play the same against Atletico and Liverpool, I don't like. The movements are different, the players are all different with different personalities. That's why I overthink and create stupid tactics. Tonight I take an inspiration and I'm going to do incredible tactics tomorrow. We play with 12 tomorrow."

Champions League quarter final against one of the toughest teams to beat, and he's thinking about Liverpool on Sunday. Obsessed.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 03:00:17 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:38:18 pm
Oh, and Dias improves them. I appreciated the stats posted earlier when it was debated. When Laporte and Stones are firing they are quite fine at the back, but I do think Dias gives them a little bit extra. It is mostly unneeded as they arent tested to within an inch of their lives, but against our forwards, the 1-2% more they would get from a peak Dias might make a difference for them.

It remains to be seen if he is back in time, but either way, I am looking forward to our five forwards all seeing game time and running them into the ground in a famous Liverpool win.

But first things first. Benfica. Game on.

The stats weren't posted to debate whether Dias does or doesn't improve them. I looked them up simply out of curiosity but I can't say I was shocked to see that PeterTheRed was blatantly wrong in his declaration and he isn't the know-it-all he loves to think he is.

Despite the stats, I would rather they started Laporte and Stones.
