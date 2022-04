Said it before & I'll say it again - It's a cesspit of unmoderated bigotry & hatred.



Some of the shit that gets said on there could legitimately be looked into under Section 127 of the Malicious Communications Act.



I wouldn’t go on there anymore but used to have the occasional look. It’s all ‘murderers’ ‘coach brickers’ etc then all the media and ‘cartel conspiracehs’ . I’m convinced it must be some kind of social experiment, they can’t be genuine people on there. Then again, when the players celebrate by singing about opposition fans being seriously injured , and what the club’s owners get up to, it’s not really surprising what a cesspit the forum is.