Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 10:49:20 am
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:14:51 am
Said it before & I'll say it again - It's a cesspit of unmoderated bigotry & hatred.

Some of the shit that gets said on there could legitimately be looked into under Section 127 of the Malicious Communications Act.
I wouldnt go on there anymore but used to have the occasional look. Its all murderers coach brickers etc then all the media and cartel conspiracehs . Im convinced it must be some kind of social experiment, they cant be genuine people on there. Then again, when the players celebrate by singing about opposition fans being seriously injured , and what the clubs owners get up to, its not really surprising what a cesspit the forum is.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 10:57:36 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:10:06 am
there will be away fans buying home tickets, Ive done this loads of times at city,

Ring up, get a membership, can I have tickets for the Liverpool home game please

certainly how many would you like

it even worked for the CL game a few years ago,
That's what I was hoping to do , but left it too late!
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 10:58:24 am
Fuck Man City

Expand on that if you like
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 11:37:14 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:58:24 am
Fuck Man City

Expand on that if you like
Fuck          Man            City
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March 8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 11:38:36 am
Stones back in training after his " Injury".

Southgate is in awe of the neurotic bald one.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 11:39:53 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 11:37:14 am
Fuck          Man            City

 :wellin
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:00:16 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:38:36 am
Stones back in training after his " Injury".

Southgate is in awe of the neurotic bald one.
Its a miracle
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:16:51 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 03:16:33 pm
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/media-thread-2021-22.351471/page-1825


I was watching that overlap show last night and was shocked to hear Gary Neville actually lay into City's sponsorship, saying everyone knows it's false, including City fans. Well worth a watch just to see the City fan in the audience try and deflect it as quickly as possible. I couldn't help but wonder how the dictator lovers on Blue Moon would take that.

It's hilarious. They want City to take Neville to court for defamation. I would love to see that happen and have their finances actually examined in a court of law.

That thread could explode now

On the BBC article just posted it has our game against them on the 10th as being at Anfield.

Shows how much the media love the 'Dippers' and that there is a clear anti-City bias
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:29:45 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:10:06 am
there will be away fans buying home tickets, Ive done this loads of times at city,

Ring up, get a membership, can I have tickets for the Liverpool home game please

certainly how many would you like

it even worked for the CL game a few years ago,

Do you have to do the accent when you phone up?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:30:21 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:38:36 am
Stones back in training after his " Injury".

Southgate is in awe of the neurotic bald one.
Who could have possibly seen this coming? It almost makes me think that Dias just might be fit for our game as well.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:37:21 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:29:45 pm
Do you have to do the accent when you phone up?

I have a weird accent that is scouse to the untrained ear, so I spoke in a Gwynedd accent first time, then realise they couldnt give a fuck

I was living in South Manchester at the time so that might have helped
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:39:58 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:07:43 am
Genuinely no exaggeration when I say that is the strangest forum I have EVER been on, they're all so angry.
Along the lines of something JR Ewing once said if you had their voice in your head for a solid week you would be still waiting for them to utter an intelligent word

Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:49:20 am
I wouldnt go on there anymore but used to have the occasional look. Its all murderers coach brickers etc then all the media and cartel conspiracehs . Im convinced it must be some kind of social experiment, they cant be genuine people on there. Then again, when the players celebrate by singing about opposition fans being seriously injured , and what the clubs owners get up to, its not really surprising what a cesspit the forum is.
they cant go 1 page without saying bin dippers either
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:49:15 pm
Find it a humourless,dark place filled with remarkably angry and bitter people.

I'd liken it to Purgatory,or Mordor if those places were real.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:58:15 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:49:15 pm
Find it a humourless,dark place filled with remarkably angry and bitter people.

I'd liken it to Purgatory,or Mordor if those places were real.

Thought you were talking about Goodison for a minute then ;)
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 01:06:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:58:15 pm
Thought you were talking about Goodison for a minute then ;)

 :D I might be wrong but kind of think they still have some sort of morbid self deprecating sense of humour now.

Went through 2 pages of that horrid site's one thread and all there seems to be is dipper this dipper that,conspiracy theorists and one dude (?) wanted them to sue some reporter who wrote something about them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 01:13:33 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:06:03 pm
:D I might be wrong but kind of think they still have some sort of morbid self deprecating sense of humour now.

Went through 2 pages of that horrid site's one thread and all there seems to be is dipper this dipper that,conspiracy theorists and one dude (?) wanted them to sue some reporter who wrote something about them.

That's what I see a lot of them screaming for these days. Sue any dissenting journo's into submission.

They're just a reflection of the scumbags that own them these days.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 01:28:02 pm
This lot still whinging then?

Cnuts.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art
