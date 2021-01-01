Said it before & I'll say it again - It's a cesspit of unmoderated bigotry & hatred.



Some of the shit that gets said on there could legitimately be looked into under Section 127 of the Malicious Communications Act.



I wouldnt go on there anymore but used to have the occasional look. Its all murderers coach brickers etc then all the media and cartel conspiracehs . Im convinced it must be some kind of social experiment, they cant be genuine people on there. Then again, when the players celebrate by singing about opposition fans being seriously injured , and what the clubs owners get up to, its not really surprising what a cesspit the forum is.