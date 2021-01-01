Said it before & I'll say it again - It's a cesspit of unmoderated bigotry & hatred. Some of the shit that gets said on there could legitimately be looked into under Section 127 of the Malicious Communications Act.
there will be away fans buying home tickets, Ive done this loads of times at city, Ring up, get a membership, can I have tickets for the Liverpool home game pleasecertainly how many would you like it even worked for the CL game a few years ago,
Fuck Man CityExpand on that if you like
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Fuck Man City
Stones back in training after his " Injury".Southgate is in awe of the neurotic bald one.
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/media-thread-2021-22.351471/page-1825 I was watching that overlap show last night and was shocked to hear Gary Neville actually lay into City's sponsorship, saying everyone knows it's false, including City fans. Well worth a watch just to see the City fan in the audience try and deflect it as quickly as possible. I couldn't help but wonder how the dictator lovers on Blue Moon would take that. It's hilarious. They want City to take Neville to court for defamation. I would love to see that happen and have their finances actually examined in a court of law.
Do you have to do the accent when you phone up?
Genuinely no exaggeration when I say that is the strangest forum I have EVER been on, they're all so angry.
I wouldnt go on there anymore but used to have the occasional look. Its all murderers coach brickers etc then all the media and cartel conspiracehs . Im convinced it must be some kind of social experiment, they cant be genuine people on there. Then again, when the players celebrate by singing about opposition fans being seriously injured , and what the clubs owners get up to, its not really surprising what a cesspit the forum is.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Find it a humourless,dark place filled with remarkably angry and bitter people.I'd liken it to Purgatory,or Mordor if those places were real.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Thought you were talking about Goodison for a minute then
I might be wrong but kind of think they still have some sort of morbid self deprecating sense of humour now. Went through 2 pages of that horrid site's one thread and all there seems to be is dipper this dipper that,conspiracy theorists and one dude (?) wanted them to sue some reporter who wrote something about them.
