I asked this the other day. As far as I can see associated sponsorship is allowed but deals must go through the premier league in order to check they are at market value (not inflated). Im not sure if this is a written rule as of now. You can be sure that City and Newcastle will get the fancy lawyers out if it is.



The thing is, even if this is a rule, they may get round it by doing things like add ons for example add 20 million for rights to use the stadium for corporate events, add 20 million for some other such bollocks. Then argue that these add ons are valued at the companies discretion and are absent in other comparable bids. However the base value is at fair market value. Then you get your inflation which is difficult to argue against.



From The AthleticUnder the new rules, clubs now have until January 11 to submit their sponsorship deals since January 2016 to form a databank  promoted clubs must submit deals from the past five years. These deals will be subject to the fair market value assessment-------------------The new rules mean that any commercial agreement worth more than £1 million must be submitted to the Premier League to check whether it is an associated party transaction. The wording of the updated Premier League handbook is significant as it warns clubs will be judged not only on legal descriptions but also the substance of the relationship with associated parties.The definition of an associated party has been broadened to be defined as any party having material influence over the club or (being) an entity in the same group of companies as the club. The definition is also extended to cover close family members, as well as cases where a club and entity are directly or indirectly controlled, jointly controlled, or materially influenced by the same government, public or state-funded body or by the same party.The Premier League then reserves the right to independently assess whether a deal has been conducted at fair value. This, in laymans terms, means that a sponsorship agreed by an Abu Dhabi or Saudi based company should be equal to the market rate. The objective of the assessment is to prevent a club from receiving unlimited funds through inflated sponsorship deals from organisations related to the owners___________________________________Several clubs are understood to want further tightening of the regulations, while other sources argued the purpose of the new Premier League rules is less to challenge major deals on the front of shirts, but more to counter the approach taken by City of having a high number of lower-valuation sponsorships with links to Abu Dhabi as a way to top up their commercial revenue. It is why any deal over £1 million will be subject to review by an independent assessment.____________________________There are another series of partnerships that demonstrate links to Abu Dhabi, beyond Etihad Airways, Emirates Palace, Aldar Properties and Masdar, albeit they are much looser ones.For example, Manchester City have a long-standing partnership with Etisalat. Its chair Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi also has a seat on the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, on which City chairman Al Mubarak also sits.We can also point to Citys partnership with Visit Abu Dhabi, which is the Department of Culture and Tourism for the Emirati state. Just like Aldar Properties, this is chaired by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, the brother of Citys chairman Khaldoon. Citys relationship with the Abu Dhabi tourist board goes back to 2010 and predates Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubaraks appointment as chair in 2015.City also have a regional credit card partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank. Its chairman Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the brother of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed, as well as the brother of City majority shareholder Sheikh Mansour, and he also serves as the national security advisor of the UAE._________________________In November 2019, Manchester Citys ownership sold a $500 million (£370 million) stake in the City Football Group to the US private equity firm Silver Lake. In doing so, the deal, which valued CFG at $4.8 billion (£3.54 billion), broke a record for sports valuations.In September 2020, Silver Lake itself received a $2 billion (£1.47 billion) investment from Mubadala Investment Company, which City chairman Al Mubarak, speaking in his role as chief executive of Mubadala, described as an exciting partnership.