I asked this the other day. As far as I can see associated sponsorship is allowed but deals must go through the premier league in order to check they are at market value (not inflated). Im not sure if this is a written rule as of now. You can be sure that City and Newcastle will get the fancy lawyers out if it is.
I wouldnt be surprised if every company in Abu Dhabi ends up sponsoring their state club.
Only a matter of time, I guess with all their accounting. Man City top of the Deloitte Money League we are presently in 7th place behind PSG.https://twitter.com/OptusSport/status/1505786532778627072?s=20&t=DwXWryquH_XMyPRZoGxyFg
That is actually amazing. We are only 90 million behind Real Madrid, 61 million behind Bayern Munich, 32 million behind Barcelona and 8 million behind Man Utd. FSG have done a remarkable job.As for Man City, PSG and Chelsea, they are irrelevant. They will never be self-sustainable, and once the European Super League inevitably happens, they will be left out ...
We are getting there...
