Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1359100 times)

Offline paulrazor

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21400 on: March 15, 2022, 12:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 15, 2022, 11:01:37 am
Pretty sure Mkhitaryan won goal of the season when he was offside. The goal stood but it shouldn't have. Always annoys me when I think about it.
joint goal of the month that, looked it up but yeah he was way off. Shouldnt have stood but did
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 15, 2022, 11:11:41 am
KDB is the player i feel they need to win this title. If they lost him to an injury they'd be in a bit of bother. He seemed to be the only one dragging them to the end last night.
Mahrez is having a fine season too but yeah De Bruyne is the star of that team
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline alonsoisared

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21401 on: March 15, 2022, 12:23:14 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on March 15, 2022, 12:06:06 pm
He's a proper fucking little weirdo isn't he? 😂

Can't fucking stand the disrespectful prick.
Easily the player I can't stand the most these last couple of years. Absolute little shithouse. Rolls around Bruno style whenever someone comes close to him but he's the master of the niggly foul. He clearly hates us as well from that guard of honour and I remember him going off on twitter about Liverpool fans once as well. Proper wanker.
Offline Rush 82

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21402 on: March 15, 2022, 01:35:12 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 15, 2022, 12:02:04 am
She has a huge following on Youtube, she interviews famous people in a mundane style in fried chicken places.

https://www.youtube.com/c/AmeliaDimoldenberg/videos
shows how downright fucking moronic most of the YouTube watching world is - dear God - is that what constitutes entertainment in this era?
Offline Peabee

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21403 on: March 15, 2022, 01:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on March 15, 2022, 01:35:12 pm
shows how downright fucking moronic most of the YouTube watching world is - dear God - is that what constitutes entertainment in this era?

Its a lot more meritocratic than old school media, which involves a lot of nepotism and cronyism.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21404 on: March 15, 2022, 02:10:10 pm »
Crazy how they can spend all of that money on Grealish and he does fuck all, yet you rarely hear about it.
Online lobsterboy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21405 on: March 15, 2022, 05:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on March 15, 2022, 02:10:10 pm
Crazy how they can spend all of that money on Grealish and he does fuck all, yet you rarely hear about it.

That's the joy of being able to pay off journos or pundits, employ their kids or threaten them with lawyers.
Online swoopy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21406 on: March 15, 2022, 06:09:25 pm »
3 man city fixtures in April not selected for TV. In the title race and it just shows how unattractive they are to broarcasters. No one cares about you !
Offline red1977

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21407 on: March 15, 2022, 06:57:24 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on March 15, 2022, 02:10:10 pm
Crazy how they can spend all of that money on Grealish and he does fuck all, yet you rarely hear about it.

Its rarely spoken about because no one is really bothered, If another club stumped up 100 million for a player who has little impact, a club with some fans, then yeah people would talk about it. City could have spent 200 million on him and you would still get tumble weeds.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21408 on: March 15, 2022, 06:59:17 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on March 15, 2022, 06:09:25 pm
3 man city fixtures in April not selected for TV. In the title race and it just shows how unattractive they are to broarcasters. No one cares about you !

Misread that as Borecasters, which actually seems quite appropriate for City.
 :-\
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21409 on: March 15, 2022, 07:04:36 pm »
Yeah, they used to borecast almost all the city games but most of the audience seems to have nodded off and never really woken up, so they just skip it now on advice from Public Health.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21410 on: March 15, 2022, 07:07:43 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on March 15, 2022, 06:09:25 pm
In the title race and it just shows how unattractive they are to broarcasters. !

Partick Thistle matches are called by briarcasters...
Offline a little break

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21411 on: Yesterday at 02:07:57 am »
I see their opponents for the next round of the Champions League qualified tonight, Benfica.

Nothing so nailed on. Anywhere I can bet on this and essentially buy money?
Offline RedG13

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21412 on: Yesterday at 02:48:50 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 02:07:57 am
I see their opponents for the next round of the Champions League qualified tonight, Benfica.

Nothing so nailed on. Anywhere I can bet on this and essentially buy money?
If they got Bayern or Chelsea and Liverpool ends up with Benfica would be wild and that is totally  not going happen :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21413 on: Yesterday at 08:17:46 am »
Quote from: swoopy on March 15, 2022, 06:09:25 pm
3 man city fixtures in April not selected for TV. In the title race and it just shows how unattractive they are to broarcasters. No one cares about you !

They aren't a big club. Arsenal and even Spurs have bigger viewing figures for their games on TV.
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21414 on: Yesterday at 08:31:34 am »
Will kill my heart tonight but Id love us to go 0-2 down or something. Imagine Bernardo on the phone to the others get on this lads, Liverpool throwing it away.

All watching it having a bit of a party.

Couple of goals and a late winner for the reds. Bernardo smashes his tele and goes to bed in tears. Calls in sick tomorrow.
Online Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21415 on: Yesterday at 08:41:34 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:17:46 am
They aren't a big club. Arsenal and even Spurs have bigger viewing figures for their games on TV.
Say what you will about Arsenal over the last 5 years or so but they are an actual traditional club with an actual history behind them.
Online Jm55

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21416 on: Yesterday at 08:52:47 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 02:07:57 am
I see their opponents for the next round of the Champions League qualified tonight, Benfica.

Nothing so nailed on. Anywhere I can bet on this and essentially buy money?

UEFA tried to ban them from the tournament not long ago, I very much doubt that theyre rigging the draws to get them through!
Offline rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21417 on: Yesterday at 08:52:55 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:17:46 am
They aren't a big club. Arsenal and even Spurs have bigger viewing figures for their games on TV.

City have never been a big club, they're just the other club in Manchester. Everton are actually a big club, history of winning things, 9 league titles won not bought.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21418 on: Yesterday at 02:37:28 pm »
I really don't give a fuck them getting Haaland, I'm more worried about side effects of that 500k per week offer.
Online Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21419 on: Yesterday at 02:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 02:37:28 pm
I really don't give a fuck them getting Haaland, I'm more worried about side effects of that 500k per week offer.

It'll be reported at £200k on the books no doubt
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21420 on: Yesterday at 03:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:17:46 am
They aren't a big club. Arsenal and even Spurs have bigger viewing figures for their games on TV.

The fact that Man City can't fill their stadium tells you everything you need to know about them. Apart from the money, they are pretty irrelevant as a club ...
Offline Elzar

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21421 on: Yesterday at 03:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 02:59:12 pm
It'll be reported at £200k no doubt

80k, and then he'll be signed up to special coaching classes around the world that he'll get millions for... yet never attend.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21422 on: Yesterday at 10:34:51 pm »
They are rattled :D
Online Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21423 on: Yesterday at 10:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:52:47 am
UEFA tried to ban them from the tournament not long ago, I very much doubt that theyre rigging the draws to get them through!
There is totally an alternate universe where the ban on this lot in Europe was upheld.
Offline lfc_col

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21424 on: Yesterday at 10:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:52:47 am
UEFA tried to ban them from the tournament not long ago, I very much doubt that theyre rigging the draws to get them through!

UEFA well that Aleksander Čeferin did after the Super League thing
Offline RedG13

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21425 on: Yesterday at 10:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 02:37:28 pm
I really don't give a fuck them getting Haaland, I'm more worried about side effects of that 500k per week offer.
Are sure Haaland for Pep wont be Ibra part 2?
Offline stevieG786

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21426 on: Yesterday at 11:35:13 pm »
Theyd be fucked without KDB, what a player he is, would love to have him in our team, reminds me so much of Steven Gerrard
Offline farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21427 on: Today at 12:14:14 am »
Did Pep order a new pair of brown pans for everyone yet? Hurry to get the discount, Pep...
Offline a little break

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21428 on: Today at 12:20:35 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:52:47 am
UEFA tried to ban them from the tournament not long ago, I very much doubt that theyre rigging the draws to get them through!

How did that go for Uefa?
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21429 on: Today at 02:36:37 am »
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21430 on: Today at 03:37:54 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:52:47 am
UEFA tried to ban them from the tournament not long ago, I very much doubt that theyre rigging the draws to get them through!

City main sponsors are owned by the UAE.
Sheikh Mansour who owns City is the deputy prime minister of UAE. If that's not cheating then I don't know what is. They didn't  get 600m commercial income which is more than Arsenal and Liverpool the past decade without cheating.

So it's really hard to believe the UEFA and the Premier Leauge can't build a strong case against them if they want to. They definitely  can but " some people " will lose big money if this happened. 
Offline GreatEx

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21431 on: Today at 06:37:48 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on March 15, 2022, 02:10:10 pm
Crazy how they can spend all of that money on Grealish and he does fuck all, yet you rarely hear about it.

how dare you, didn't you know they're a brilliantly run club who just happen to be doped to the gills on blood money?
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21432 on: Today at 10:58:43 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:37:54 am
So it's really hard to believe the UEFA and the Premier Leauge can't build a strong case against them if they want to. They definitely  can but " some people " will lose big money if this happened. 

City, over the last decade, have regularly had a smaller wage bill than Liverpool. If that doesn't warrant investigation I don't know what does. Absolutely bare-faced cheating.

No doubt De Bruyne, Aguero, Silva, Kompany etc have been giving one-day soccer schools in Abu Dhabi for £250k a pop, along with Pep and his "coaching seminars" he gives in the Middle East.

Their scouts are all probably paid by the global City Group, who are nominally scouting for New York City and Melbourne City as well.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21433 on: Today at 11:00:48 am »
It'll say a lot when they sign Haaland and Brazil's number 9 Jesus remains happy at the Club despite not even making the bench anymore.
Online newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21434 on: Today at 11:59:40 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 06:37:48 am
how dare you, didn't you know they're a brilliantly run club who just happen to be doped to the gills on blood money?

They also have the highest revenue in the PL. This makes sense with their global appeal and massive fanb....oh.

Well all these multinational corporations definitely are clamoring to be part of Abu Dhabi Man Cit.....oh

Ok at least they run a clean oper....oh

In any event they are the best!
