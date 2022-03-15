So it's really hard to believe the UEFA and the Premier Leauge can't build a strong case against them if they want to. They definitely can but " some people " will lose big money if this happened.



City, over the last decade, have regularly had a smaller wage bill than Liverpool. If that doesn't warrant investigation I don't know what does. Absolutely bare-faced cheating.No doubt De Bruyne, Aguero, Silva, Kompany etc have been giving one-day soccer schools in Abu Dhabi for £250k a pop, along with Pep and his "coaching seminars" he gives in the Middle East.Their scouts are all probably paid by the global City Group, who are nominally scouting for New York City and Melbourne City as well.