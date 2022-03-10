Ever since these lot lost Kompany and Silva there mentality is fragile as fuck imo. They dont have any strong characters in the squad. Just keep the pressure on and they will crumble imo. They thought they had the title in the bag and have thrown away a massive lead. We just need to keep that pressure on. Win our next 2 and we are technically above them when they have to go to Turf Moor. The pressure on that game for them would be insane at a very difficult ground