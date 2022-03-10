« previous next »
Offline the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21320 on: Yesterday at 11:04:18 pm »
I'm with Samie and Barney on this, Mac...
Let others see them off.

They don't deserve the sweat off our brow. We've got 3 more trophies to compete for. I'd much rather we avert the risk of injury and fatigue.








Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21321 on: Yesterday at 11:04:36 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:59:04 pm
Rent-free, baby. Rent-free! ;D
The way this irrelevant club builds games against the Mighty Liverpool like we have a rivalry with them....

I wonder why the plastics always try to force a rivalry with us


Offline Red_Rich

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21322 on: Yesterday at 11:04:39 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:47:43 pm
He is a both an ungracious shithead and a weirdo. Probably got given his own private island off the books in order to not leave recently and spout vitriol about Liverpool.


He's definitely a weirdo alright ...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7YCiYm4O1I




Online JasonF

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21323 on: Yesterday at 11:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:59:11 pm


He's always the same when they don't win, prickly with the interviewer and making out it was a perfect performance. Let's hope it gets a few more airings before the season is out.


Offline Original

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21324 on: Yesterday at 11:05:24 pm »


Offline the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21325 on: Yesterday at 11:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:03:33 pm
Hey that's my line!!
 ;D

Goes over most people's head to be honest. The RAWK audience is a hard crowd to entertain but I suppose we all have our crosses to bear.
 :-\
I was quicker this time around! ;D
Indeed we do, mate.








Offline PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21326 on: Yesterday at 11:08:04 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:04:18 pm
I'm with Samie and Barney on this, Mac...
Let others see them off.

They don't deserve the sweat off our brow. We've got 3 more trophies to compete for. I'd much rather we avert the risk of injury and fatigue.

To be honest, they are the biggest obstacle on our road to those 3 trophies. An obstacle we can remove in 11 days. We have the squad to do it ;)


Offline the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21327 on: Yesterday at 11:09:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:08:04 pm
To be honest, they are the biggest obstacle on our road to those 3 trophies. An obstacle we can remove in 11 days. We have the squad to do it ;)
You really like pain, don't ya? ;D








Offline Jack_Bauer

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21328 on: Yesterday at 11:11:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:59:11 pm

Funny how he always seems to have an excuse when they don't win.


Offline PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21329 on: Yesterday at 11:12:15 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:09:59 pm
You really like pain, don't ya? ;D

Only if it brings great joy. Just imagine if we dismantle them in just 11 days. It will echo through eternity ;)


Online TipTopKop

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21330 on: Yesterday at 11:14:36 pm »
I mean they can tell themselves whatever, I'll take the dropped points thanks.


Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21331 on: Yesterday at 11:16:27 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:04:47 pm
He's always the same when they don't win, prickly with the interviewer and making out it was a perfect performance. Let's hope it gets a few more airings before the season is out.

Bloody grass coming over here and taking away all our points :(





2022/03/10

Offline PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21332 on: Yesterday at 11:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:16:27 pm
Bloody grass coming over here and taking away all our points :(

To be honest, Klopp once blamed a dry pitch at WBA for the draw ;D


Offline Hymer Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21333 on: Yesterday at 11:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:03:33 pm
Hey that's my line!!
 ;D

Goes over most people's head to be honest. The RAWK audience is a hard crowd to entertain but I suppose we all have our crosses to bear.
 :-\

Nailed on we are in their heads now



Offline kasperoff

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21334 on: Yesterday at 11:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 11:04:39 pm

He's definitely a weirdo alright ...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7YCiYm4O1I

What the hell is that? I actually felt sorry for Silva. The whole thing was a new level of cringe. Was it supposed to be comedy?




Offline redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21335 on: Yesterday at 11:43:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm
LFC:

02.04 Watford (h) PL
06.04 Man City (h) CL
09.04 Man City (a) PL
12.04 Man City (a) CL
16.04 Man City (n) FA Cup

Man City:

02.04 Burnley (a) PL
06.04 LFC (a) CL
09.04 LFC (h) PL
12.04 LFC (h) CL
16.04 LFC (n) FA Cup

Bring it on ...

Fuck. That.



Offline HeartAndSoul

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21336 on: Yesterday at 11:45:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm
LFC:

02.04 Watford (h) PL
06.04 Man City (h) CL
09.04 Man City (a) PL
12.04 Man City (a) CL
16.04 Man City (n) FA Cup

Man City:

02.04 Burnley (a) PL
06.04 LFC (a) CL
09.04 LFC (h) PL
12.04 LFC (h) CL
16.04 LFC (n) FA Cup

Bring it on ...

Who the fuck wants to play these sports washing c*nts 4 times in a row. Fuck that. Rather play a proper European giant in the cup than play these lot


Offline Red Ol

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21337 on: Yesterday at 11:54:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:59:11 pm


Think Pep needs to sign Cheech and Chong if hes worried about the quality of the grass



Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21338 on: Yesterday at 11:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:59:11 pm


He has a point, i think the grass is corrupt.






Offline RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21339 on: Yesterday at 11:59:15 pm »



Offline stoa

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21340 on: Yesterday at 11:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:56:11 pm
He has a point, i think the grass is corrupt.

Well, grass is green, they're owned by an oil-state. Of course the grass is against them. Case closed...


Offline RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21341 on: Today at 12:02:04 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 11:28:56 pm
What the hell is that? I actually felt sorry for Silva. The whole thing was a new level of cringe. Was it supposed to be comedy?
She has a huge following on Youtube, she interviews famous people in a mundane style in fried chicken places.

https://www.youtube.com/c/AmeliaDimoldenberg/videos



Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21342 on: Today at 12:13:29 am »



Offline Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21343 on: Today at 12:58:20 am »
Did he seriously blame the grass??


Offline ianrush

  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21344 on: Today at 01:00:04 am »
I hate that possible 1 point lead for those c*nts with a passion since the 18/19 season.


Offline Armand9

  
  
  
    
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21345 on: Today at 01:15:48 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:16:27 pm
Bloody grass coming over here and taking away all our points :(

 ;D great reference
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline TheFuturesRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21346 on: Today at 01:20:32 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:58:20 am
Did he seriously blame the grass??

So that's how to take points off them.. give the grounds keeper a week off before a game against them!
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,936
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21347 on: Today at 01:23:33 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:04:47 pm
He's always the same when they don't win, prickly with the interviewer and making out it was a perfect performance. Let's hope it gets a few more airings before the season is out.

it's his comfort zone

not only is he protecting the players as he sees it, more importantly it's an interview by numbers that he can do on auto pilot cos, like you said, he always does this when they dont win

it's protecting himself from saying shit off the cuff cos then you might say something that encourages the opposition, or becomes some sort of negative narrative etc, he doesn't trust himself with that shit so goes on auto

for reference how not to do it, go see silva's post match interview
« Last Edit: Today at 01:26:07 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21348 on: Today at 01:46:42 am »
Ever since these lot lost Kompany and Silva there mentality is fragile as fuck imo. They dont have any strong characters in the squad. Just keep the pressure on and they will crumble imo. They thought they had the title in the bag and have thrown away a massive lead. We just need to keep that pressure on. Win our next 2 and we are technically above them when they have to go to Turf Moor. The pressure on that game for them would be insane at a very difficult ground
Logged
