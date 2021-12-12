« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1343174 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21280 on: Today at 10:15:20 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:12:27 pm
He doesn't seem to be rotating as much- is it the pressure or is he not trusting others to make a contribution?
They have a small squad.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21281 on: Today at 10:15:51 pm »
I really hope we get these fuckers in the Champions League quarter-final and the FA Cup semi-final ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21282 on: Today at 10:18:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:15:51 pm
I really hope we get these fuckers in the Champions League quarter-final and the FA Cup semi-final ...

I don't. Let others knock them out. Even sweeter for us.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21283 on: Today at 10:19:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:15:51 pm
I really hope we get these fuckers in the Champions League quarter-final and the FA Cup semi-final ...

Would much rather we got Benfica and they get Chelsea or Bayern, and in the FA Cup we get Southampton
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21284 on: Today at 10:19:06 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 10:03:29 pm
Pip is a weirdo. No subs at a point in the season where subs are essential to get over the line.
Then stands like a mannequin during the latter part of the game instead of trying to inspire. When they're several goals up he's in full John Cleese mode on the touchline.

Winning games by a mile - Pep stands up and waves his arms about to show he is the conductor of this great team
Drawing games - Pep sits/stands like a mannequin so that people admire his philosophical thinking, like a chess grandmaster
Losing games against CL opponents or Liverpool - MELTDOWN!!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21285 on: Today at 10:20:12 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:15:20 pm
They have a small squad.

He had Sterling, Gundogan, and Jesus to bring on against a jaded palace defense. No lack of options for the weirdo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21286 on: Today at 10:21:37 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 10:19:06 pm
Winning games by a mile - Pep stands up and waves his arms about to show he is the conductor of this great team
Drawing games - Pep sits/stands like a mannequin so that people admire his philosophical thinking, like a chess grandmaster
Losing games against CL opponents or Liverpool - MELTDOWN!!

Makes you appreciate Klopp even more if it were possible.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21287 on: Today at 10:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:19:04 pm
Would much rather we got Benfica and they get Chelsea or Bayern, and in the FA Cup we get Southampton

Fuck that. I want to play them 4 times in 11 days ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21288 on: Today at 10:23:06 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:18:34 pm
I don't. Let others knock them out. Even sweeter for us.
Have to agree. Those sorts of ties really take it out of you, and sometimes the winner has nothing left in the following round.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21289 on: Today at 10:24:49 pm »
Greatest team ever?   they cant even beat Patrick Vieira the manager never mind the player.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21290 on: Today at 10:25:26 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:00:17 pm
These blood soaked financially doped Sportwashers were 14 points clear when they played 22 games.


Can you spot the difference?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21291 on: Today at 10:26:27 pm »
They were gifted a win against wolves and a point against Everton. Whilst we lost two against spurs. A net 5 points difference because refs favoured them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21292 on: Today at 10:27:09 pm »
Pep's cracking up. No subs when you're labouring to a 0-0 draw with Sterling, Jesus and Gundogan on the bench. When the going gets tough, he starts to over think things and it never works out.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21293 on: Today at 10:27:15 pm »
https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1503490737274507279?s

Was Guardiola upset at Guaita for not letting Abu Dhabi players score?
« Reply #21294 on: Today at 10:28:32 pm »
No subs at 0-0 when you have players like Sterling on the bench.

Either he's scared of showing his plan B to us or he really has no faith in his players.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21295 on: Today at 10:30:12 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:06:37 pm
They'd have dropped more without the dodgy decisions they benefited from.

Correct. Arsenal and Everton have been the two obvious recent ones. But wolves earlier in the season was extremely fortunate.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21296 on: Today at 10:31:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:24:49 pm
Greatest team ever?   they cant even beat Patrick Vieira the manager never mind the player.
And that's why I can't wait for us to do these.
They were hailed by arse-licking pundits as "The greatest ever side in the history of the Premier League" - even after losing two games (NOT the Invincibles) and it would be soooo satisfying to see them being one-upped by a team that was roundly tipped to finish 4th! ;D

Come on Liverpool!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21297 on: Today at 10:33:16 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:28:32 pm
No subs at 0-0 when you have players like Sterling on the bench.

Either he's scared of showing his plan B to us or he really has no faith in his players.

I've just had a text replay from Michael Cox who was praising them madly, despite not scoring. According to him they played "so well" hitting the posts etc that he thought it was fine that he didn't use any subs. I just sit there thinking if this was Klopp would they still be saying the same things? I just find it really strange like some of them feel they can't have a go at him. I have to say Cox is usually really good and does excellent tactical pieces.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21298 on: Today at 10:34:03 pm »
Silva a little weirdo as well. Can you imagine our players talking about Man City like he just spoke about us in an interview? We are in their heads.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21299 on: Today at 10:36:11 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 10:20:12 pm
He had Sterling, Gundogan, and Jesus to bring on against a jaded palace defense. No lack of options for the weirdo.
Doubt even Jesus would've saved them.
Impostor.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21300 on: Today at 10:37:46 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 10:34:03 pm
Silva a little weirdo as well. Can you imagine our players talking about Man City like he just spoke about us in an interview? We are in their heads.
what did he say?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21301 on: Today at 10:38:54 pm »
Even after tonight's result, all the pressure is on them. Except for playing us, their laughable run-in is highly in their favour. If they end up throwing it away, the meltdown from Guardiola will be something
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21302 on: Today at 10:38:59 pm »
We're in their heads big time  ;D ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21303 on: Today at 10:40:56 pm »
LFC:

02.04 Watford (h) PL
06.04 Man City (h) CL
09.04 Man City (a) PL
12.04 Man City (a) CL
16.04 Man City (n) FA Cup

Man City:

02.04 Burnley (a) PL
06.04 LFC (a) CL
09.04 LFC (h) PL
12.04 LFC (h) CL
16.04 LFC (n) FA Cup

Bring it on ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21304 on: Today at 10:40:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:33:16 pm
I've just had a text replay from Michael Cox who was praising them madly, despite not scoring. According to him they played "so well" hitting the posts etc that he thought it was fine that he didn't use any subs. I just sit there thinking if this was Klopp would they still be saying the same things? I just find it really strange like some of them feel they can't have a go at him. I have to say Cox is usually really good and does excellent tactical pieces.

It's not that I think Cox is clueless, as he is capable of some half decent stuff, but I'm a bit wary of regular guys with no experience at the top level of football suddenly being anointed as tactical experts.

And in this case he is talking absolute shite. City owned the ball, owned the territory, but they did nowhere near enough with it. You could see the frustration in them from 30 minutes in. Crazy to not try to change things. And you're 100% right that they'd never say the same thing if it were Klopp.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21305 on: Today at 10:43:05 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:30:12 pm
Correct. Arsenal and Everton have been the two obvious recent ones. But wolves earlier in the season was extremely fortunate.

the last wolves game was the game before they played everton recently

two games, two cheating VAR gifts to them

i dont know about the arsenal game but the two mentioned above were without doubt cheating at the official level to get them points

beyond incompetence, that is something else, and that is cheating, it appears they're following the juventus model to some degree at least
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21306 on: Today at 10:44:02 pm »
Quote from: thx in advance on Today at 10:37:46 pm
what did he say?

Kept going back to "well Liverpool have to come to us...."  and "Liverpool play Arsenal on Wednesday" and kept mentioning Liverpool. Imagine the Henderson post match interview and then imagine the complete opposite. It was an interview directly talking about Liverpool.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21307 on: Today at 10:45:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:40:56 pm
LFC:

02.04 Watford (h) PL
06.04 Man City (h) CL
09.04 Man City (a) PL
12.04 Man City (a) CL
16.04 Man City (n) FA Cup

Man City:

02.04 Burnley (a) PL
06.04 LFC (a) CL
09.04 LFC (h) PL
12.04 LFC (h) CL
16.04 LFC (n) FA Cup

Bring it on ...
You Masochist. ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21308 on: Today at 10:47:43 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 10:44:02 pm
Kept going back to "well Liverpool have to come to us...."  and "Liverpool play Arsenal on Wednesday" and kept mentioning Liverpool. Imagine the Henderson post match interview and then imagine the complete opposite. It was an interview directly talking about Liverpool.

He is a both an ungracious shithead and a weirdo. Probably got given his own private island off the books in order to not leave recently and spout vitriol about Liverpool.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21309 on: Today at 10:48:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:40:56 pm
LFC:

02.04 Watford (h) PL
06.04 Man City (h) CL
09.04 Man City (a) PL
12.04 Man City (a) CL
16.04 Man City (n) FA Cup

Man City:

02.04 Burnley (a) PL
06.04 LFC (a) CL
09.04 LFC (h) PL
12.04 LFC (h) CL
16.04 LFC (n) FA Cup

Bring it on ...


Win the first 3, then play the kids in the fourth game... and still win

 ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21310 on: Today at 10:49:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:40:56 pm
LFC:

02.04 Watford (h) PL
06.04 Man City (h) CL
09.04 Man City (a) PL
12.04 Man City (a) CL
16.04 Man City (n) FA Cup

Man City:

02.04 Burnley (a) PL
06.04 LFC (a) CL
09.04 LFC (h) PL
12.04 LFC (h) CL
16.04 LFC (n) FA Cup

Bring it on ...

Why would you want 4 games in 11 days that are the hardest games we'll play both physically and mentally? Ridiculous.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21311 on: Today at 10:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:48:10 pm

Win the first 3 2, draw the 3rd, then play the kids in the fourth game... and still win

 ;D
Fixed it for you
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21312 on: Today at 10:52:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:49:16 pm
Why would you want 4 games in 11 days that are the hardest games we'll play both physically and mentally? Ridiculous.

because his arrogance knows no bounds.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21313 on: Today at 10:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:48:10 pm

Win the first 3, then play the kids in the fourth game... and still win

 ;D

To be honest, for the first time in ages, we have a deeper squad than Man City. That is one of the reasons why I want us to play them 4 times in 11 days. That, and the fact that we are living rent free in their heads. We could genuinely end Pep's tenure at Man City this April ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21314 on: Today at 10:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:49:16 pm
Why would you want 4 games in 11 days that are the hardest games we'll play both physically and mentally? Ridiculous.

Because we could open our road to the quadruple in just 11 days ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21315 on: Today at 10:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:49:16 pm
Why would you want 4 games in 11 days that are the hardest games we'll play both physically and mentally? Ridiculous.
Because we can batter them psychologically.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21316 on: Today at 10:56:09 pm »
Mac, you've lost the plot mate.  I want them out of the FA Cup and Champions League and for them to lose their next League match. ;D
