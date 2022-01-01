« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1325976 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21120 on: Yesterday at 01:29:21 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:27:39 pm
They are in a similar position to Chelsea in the sense that losses have eaten into a large percentage of the money Abu Dhabi brought into the club.

It doesn't matter though. They'll just get a new 'partner' Abu Dhabi company onboard next week to recoup some of the losses.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21121 on: Yesterday at 01:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:23:13 pm



Shows how little regard they have for the league and the associations that are happy for them to cheat, that they arent even subtle about it.   Itd be funny if what they did didnt damage the sport so much (and more).
 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21122 on: Yesterday at 01:34:39 pm »
Their reported average attendance is over 54K  :lmao :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21123 on: Yesterday at 01:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:30:04 pm
Shows how little regard they have for the league and the associations that are happy for them to cheat, that they arent even subtle about it.   Itd be funny if what they did didnt damage the sport so much (and more).
They added 4 more commercial deals this year, so expect them those revenues to be around £350 million

The claims of being self sustaining is hilarious from their looney fans and their Abu Dhabi yes man stooge chairman.

Their modus operandi is whenever a club around them increases turnover to get closer to them, then they increase the commercial revenues to stay comfortably ahead.

Tariq Panja showed a graph a few weeks ago on his Twitter showing when us and Chelsea made a jump in revenues amazingly City's commercial revenue went up 30-40 million.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21124 on: Yesterday at 01:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:25:07 pm
Such a well run club. Amazing how they pull that off every year.
Look, if an Abu Dhabi hotel group owned by the sister of the owner of the club feels that a sponsorship to make them official Middle East Hotel partners is worth millions and millions of pounds, who are we to say otherwise?  It's just smart business sense really.

Oh look, they just announced an official cryptocurrency partner.  They certainly are not familiar with any other dodgy money schemes so this is new ground for them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21125 on: Yesterday at 01:57:43 pm »
Dias is out for a bit apparently, might miss our match too.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21126 on: Yesterday at 02:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 01:57:43 pm
Dias is out for a bit apparently, might miss our match too.
Thats a shame. If only they had some other £50m defenders to replace him
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21127 on: Yesterday at 02:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 01:57:43 pm
Dias is out for a bit apparently, might miss our match too.

4-6 weeks. Thats a huge loss as you have to play Stones or Ake next to Laporte.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21128 on: Yesterday at 02:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:30:04 pm
Shows how little regard they have for the league and the associations that are happy for them to cheat, that they arent even subtle about it.   Itd be funny if what they did didnt damage the sport so much (and more).
Be nice if Swiss Ramble, added another colour bar on there showing how much owner linked companies are on the commercial revenues of clubs. ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21129 on: Yesterday at 03:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 02:09:51 pm
4-6 weeks. Thats a huge loss as you have to play Stones or Ake next to Laporte.

Yeah, a real shame for them. What a pity.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21130 on: Yesterday at 03:18:40 pm »
I suspect that 4-6 weeks ends up being one game maybe
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21131 on: Yesterday at 03:39:32 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:18:40 pm
I suspect that 4-6 weeks ends up being one game maybe
Are you suggesting they are not being truthful?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21132 on: Yesterday at 03:45:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:39:32 pm
Are you suggesting they are not being truthful?

I can't imagine they ever wouldn't be truthful....
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21133 on: Yesterday at 04:39:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:09:48 am
Just had an interesting chat with my physio. He's a City fan and was laughing about the handball, he said he couldn't believe how Kavanagh missed it, it was a blatant handball, he then says he is from Ashton, so I threw in he is a City fan. No, he's deffo not a City fan he tells me. Turns out my physio and his brother are both referees in the local leagues over that side of the city and his brother was actually mentored by Kavanagh. He said his brother tried to get out of him who he supports, he's 100% not City and he's almost certain he is a United fan, but Kavanagh refuses to confirm who he supports.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:11:23 pm
I'd tend the lean towards Anti-Scouse. As a Manc said to me in 2019, we're not arsed about City winning the league, I'll be dead before they catch us, but you lot could be on 20 in 2 years.

Yeah - no matter what Anthony Taylor claims, if you are into footy, from around here and your family are a Utd/City family, you're either Utd or City, nothing else.

I have heard he was on Citys books as a kid, but that doesn't really make a difference as loads of non City supporting kids are, the overwhelming claim I have read is he supports Utd. My physio said straight off he 100% is not a City fan and like I said his brother is pretty certain he is a red.

That's great detective work Rob.

Must admit though I'm leaning more towards the financial inducement line or something even more sinister for the reasons I've already outlined in earlier posts being principally that I honestly cannot see any top ranking official going anywhere close to the degree of ridiculousness with the decisions we've seen from Kavanagh unless something pretty major was at play other than simple bias.

I may be wrong of course but that's how I see it and there is more than 60 years fanatical footy following to back up my take on things. And I have to say in all that time I've never once profferred the explanation of corruption for any of the ridiculous decisions I've seen even those which have cost the Reds dearly. So I'm no tin hat conspiracy theorist.

Thing is whilst it's very easy to simply shrug this stuff off as just one of those things footy fans have to endure from time to time this unequivocally does not fall into that category. There's no tin foil hat bollocks with this c*nt. It is simply pure unadulterated - and in its broader if not specific sense - premeditated cheating to both favour City and harm Liverpool.

As nobodies there's very little we can do I guess.

You can gauge from the absence of any concerted collective acknowledgement of what the likes of ourselves have put forward the reluctance even on a major Liverpudlian website such as this one - that's a LIVERPUDLIAN website mind you - to accept the inarguable logic that cheating by Kavanagh has been taking place in plain sight.

Why most even on here seem inclined to pass what has taken place as mere incompetence. Were it the case that it was any such human error thing then I'm sure those of us who are asserting the true reality of this cheating wouldn't be conducting anything more than a whinge and a moan - if that. However, this is unequivocally not incompetence but blatant fraudulent corruption for the reasons we have already outlined.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21134 on: Yesterday at 04:42:38 pm »
He will be playing. 😉
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21135 on: Yesterday at 04:47:01 pm »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 01:34:39 pm
Their reported average attendance is over 54K  :lmao :lmao
Not like them to fudge the figures is it...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21136 on: Yesterday at 05:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 01:57:43 pm
Dias is out for a bit apparently, might miss our match too.

I'm sad.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21137 on: Yesterday at 07:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:23:13 pm



They aren't even trying to hide their cheating, are they.

The other club in a provincial city. A city that is more red than blue. They have virtually no fans outside of that city and have never generated much interest, let alone revenue. Yet we are led to believe that their legitimate revenue is higher than two of the biggest clubs on the planet, with two of the biggest supports on the planet.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Fuck Off Abu Dhabi.  :wanker

You're a mediocre club propped up by despots. Another Chelsea in the making. Your time will come...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21138 on: Yesterday at 09:45:39 pm »
It's incredible. We are massive. Supporters clubs in every corner of the world yet we are on 60 million less than a side who can not fill their own ground. Bent as can be.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21139 on: Yesterday at 10:44:16 pm »
I live in Australia and I cant recall ever seeing a City shirt anywhere.

Us, Utd, Leeds, Celtic. A smattering of Chelsea and some Everton. No City at all.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21140 on: Yesterday at 10:50:24 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 10:44:16 pm
I live in Australia and I cant recall ever seeing a City shirt anywhere.

Us, Utd, Leeds, Celtic. A smattering of Chelsea and some Everton. No City at all.

Dont tell me Danny Tiattos glorious career was all in vain?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21141 on: Yesterday at 10:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:50:24 pm
Dont tell me Danny Tiattos glorious career was all in vain?

He certainly left his mark on the game.  ::)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21142 on: Yesterday at 11:00:50 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 10:44:16 pm
I live in Australia and I cant recall ever seeing a City shirt anywhere.

Us, Utd, Leeds, Celtic. A smattering of Chelsea and some Everton. No City at all.
Can't say I have ever seen a Leeds shirt here.

Also its hardly like City gear is hard to get in Australia either

https://www.rebelsport.com.au/fangear/epl/manchester-city
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21143 on: Yesterday at 11:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 01:57:43 pm
Dias is out for a bit apparently, might miss our match too.

Even if it is only until the international break, he is their best defender, and they will miss him against Man Utd and Palace ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21144 on: Today at 08:46:35 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on March  3, 2022, 05:54:23 pm
I think the problem with VAR, as with any complicated and subjective process, is that bias unconscious or otherwise always seeps its way in.



Those statistics are absolutely meaningless and really disingenuous.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21145 on: Today at 08:53:46 am »
Some of them are odd but there should be a correlation between touches in an opponents box and the number of penalties you receive. Thats not a meaningless stat.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21146 on: Today at 09:04:40 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:11:17 pm
Be nice if Swiss Ramble, added another colour bar on there showing how much owner linked companies are on the commercial revenues of clubs. ;D

They should probably just drop city from their charts entirely as taking their claims at face value just makes the rest of their content seem less credible too.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21147 on: Today at 02:11:28 pm »
Read on Planet Rock that these have done a parody of the Nevermind cover, using grealish as the baby.

Fuck off sportswashing c*nts :wanker
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21148 on: Today at 02:57:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:11:28 pm
Read on Planet Rock that these have done a parody of the Nevermind cover, using grealish as the baby.

Fuck off sportswashing c*nts :wanker

Hope the baby sues them. https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/nevermind-baby-is-still-suing-nirvana-1284031/
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21149 on: Today at 03:04:15 pm »
A baby swimming after a dollar bill? Seems appropriate for a City player.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21150 on: Today at 03:24:57 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 09:45:39 pm
It's incredible. We are massive. Supporters clubs in every corner of the world yet we are on 60 million less than a side who can not fill their own ground. Bent as can be.

Ask most City fans if theyve ever heard of Shaun Goater and theyd have no idea
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21151 on: Today at 03:25:33 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:46:35 am
Those statistics are absolutely meaningless and really disingenuous.

Not really. Why are they disingenuous? Are they inaccurate?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21152 on: Today at 04:48:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:11:28 pm
Read on Planet Rock that these have done a parody of the Nevermind cover, using grealish as the baby.

Fuck off sportswashing c*nts :wanker
Was a dollar or a dirham?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21153 on: Today at 04:54:28 pm »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 01:34:39 pm
Their reported average attendance is over 54K  :lmao :lmao

how are they even slightly getting away with this? Without ANY digging into ANY figures the blind eye can see that just is not true. This is fucking mental.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21154 on: Today at 04:58:27 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 04:54:28 pm
how are they even slightly getting away with this? Without ANY digging into ANY figures the blind eye can see that just is not true. This is fucking mental.

I believe it goes by tickets sold rather than bodies through the turnstiles.  Therefore it's fairly easy for 'someone' to buy any spare tickets for the match and hey presto you've got a sellout with thousands of empty seats
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21155 on: Today at 04:58:50 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 04:54:28 pm
how are they even slightly getting away with this? Without ANY digging into ANY figures the blind eye can see that just is not true. This is fucking mental.
Equal rights for the Invisible Bots, mate!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21156 on: Today at 04:59:26 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 04:54:28 pm
how are they even slightly getting away with this? Without ANY digging into ANY figures the blind eye can see that just is not true. This is fucking mental.
Because journalists are scared of being sued. The same reluctant writers will be the ones publishing inside stories when they start facing the consequences.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21157 on: Today at 05:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 04:58:27 pm
I believe it goes by tickets sold rather than bodies through the turnstiles.  Therefore it's fairly easy for 'someone' to buy any spare tickets for the match and hey presto you've got a sellout with thousands of empty seats
Im guessing the Sheikh purchases all unsold tickets and runs a raffle for the oppressed people of Abu Dhabi. They cant actually get to the game , traffic problems, but they do get a ticket. I think Man City make a few hundred a million season from these raffles?
