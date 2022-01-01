Just had an interesting chat with my physio. He's a City fan and was laughing about the handball, he said he couldn't believe how Kavanagh missed it, it was a blatant handball, he then says he is from Ashton, so I threw in he is a City fan. No, he's deffo not a City fan he tells me. Turns out my physio and his brother are both referees in the local leagues over that side of the city and his brother was actually mentored by Kavanagh. He said his brother tried to get out of him who he supports, he's 100% not City and he's almost certain he is a United fan, but Kavanagh refuses to confirm who he supports.



I'd tend the lean towards Anti-Scouse. As a Manc said to me in 2019, we're not arsed about City winning the league, I'll be dead before they catch us, but you lot could be on 20 in 2 years.



Yeah - no matter what Anthony Taylor claims, if you are into footy, from around here and your family are a Utd/City family, you're either Utd or City, nothing else.



I have heard he was on Citys books as a kid, but that doesn't really make a difference as loads of non City supporting kids are, the overwhelming claim I have read is he supports Utd. My physio said straight off he 100% is not a City fan and like I said his brother is pretty certain he is a red.



That's great detective work Rob.Must admit though I'm leaning more towards the financial inducement line or something even more sinister for the reasons I've already outlined in earlier posts being principally that I honestly cannot see any top ranking official going anywhere close to the degree of ridiculousness with the decisions we've seen from Kavanagh unless something pretty major was at play other than simple bias.I may be wrong of course but that's how I see it and there is more than 60 years fanatical footy following to back up my take on things. And I have to say in all that time I've never once profferred the explanation of corruption for any of the ridiculous decisions I've seen even those which have cost the Reds dearly. So I'm no tin hat conspiracy theorist.Thing is whilst it's very easy to simply shrug this stuff off as just one of those things footy fans have to endure from time to time this unequivocally does not fall into that category. There's no tin foil hat bollocks with this c*nt. It is simply pure unadulterated - and in its broader if not specific sense - premeditated cheating to both favour City and harm Liverpool.As nobodies there's very little we can do I guess.You can gauge from the absence of any concerted collective acknowledgement of what the likes of ourselves have put forward the reluctance even on a major Liverpudlian website such as this one - that's a LIVERPUDLIAN website mind you - to accept the inarguable logic that cheating by Kavanagh has been taking place in plain sight.Why most even on here seem inclined to pass what has taken place as mere incompetence. Were it the case that it was any such human error thing then I'm sure those of us who are asserting the true reality of this cheating wouldn't be conducting anything more than a whinge and a moan - if that. However, this is unequivocally not incompetence but blatant fraudulent corruption for the reasons we have already outlined.