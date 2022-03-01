Sorry Charlie but there is no way this can be shrugged aside as incompetence. No footballing person and certainly no experienced official let alone one of this countrys elite ranked officials could possibly - with the aid of repeated normal speed and slow motion replays - have interpreted Rodris action as anything other than a blatant handball and thus a 100% stonewall penalty. Thus the only conclusion to be drawn is that Kavanagh chose not to award a penalty or advise Tierney to view the VAR because he did not want to risk City drawing instead of winning the game and thereby dropping two precious points following on from the three points they dropped against Spurs.
The same guy did the corresponding reverse in the City game with Wolves when he awarded City a penalty and thus a win instead of a draw for an incident which was a classic and straightforward armpit/shirtsleeve non- penalty.
The reason for such blatant in plain sight cheating could be either inherent bias of Greater Manchester born person who favours his home area team or the more sinister possibility of financially induced corruption. Whichever of the two it is, it is is corrupt and it is blatant cheating and goes against every basic principle of sport and fair play which is all any participant in sport can hope for.
Don't get me wrong Timbo I'm not shrugging it off.
What I was trying to do was think what I would do if I were doing Riley's job. If it were me doing a straight up honest job, I'd be hugely frustrated with the inconsistencies in decisions made by my group of officials and I'd be trying to address it.
I'd also be aware of some of the recent key decisions made and how they've affected results and be aware of how it could look to people, especially given where the officials at the centre of recent storms come from. One of my key priorities would be protecting the integrity of the whole refereeing operation.
For that reason, i.e. the risk of my officials making decisions that could be misconstrued, the absolutely last thing I'd be doing would be appointing refs that have well known Manc links to any game that could positively affect them or negatively affect rivals for a title.
The fact that Riley a) continues to appoint Manc officials to their games and b) appears to refuse to publicly address the clear and obvious (ha ha) issues with refereeing leads to the conclusion that there is something more at play.
Personally, if you have the likes of Taylor who is from Utds heartland and Kavanagh who we are led to believe has City links, then I believe it is virtually impossible to be free from subconcious bias. Anyone who has lived and worked among Mancs know exactly how they refer to us and how much they despise us. If you are surrounded by that all week, from family, friends, colleagues and even asides from members of the public, that is bound to seep through.
The key is, we can see it, so what the fuck are the clubs whose fortunes can be dictated by these people doing about it? And before anyone says that if we say anything we'll get fucked over even more, just stop and think how the game has allowed that to even be a possibility. I know a ref, albeit further down the pyramid, years ago he'd be defending them stoically, last time I saw him he didn't even try.