Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
pretty strong words from lampard on the pen when he says 'incompetence at best, but if it's not...' which is exactly the right angle to take, the decision is so blatantly wrong you dont level incompetence in that scenario because it's obvious he (dude on VAR) IS seeing what everyone else sees he is simply choosing not to give it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RCjAZ7jYdD4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RCjAZ7jYdD4</a>

1:45 onwards
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Kompany coming outta retirement to play us, in training as we speak!


De Silva to play in an ambassadorial role and Mick Channon has been nagged to put in an appearance.




Or maybe they just need Jack Grealish!!!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Armand9 on February 27, 2022, 01:05:45 am
pretty strong words from lampard on the pen when he says 'incompetence at best, but if it's not...' which is exactly the right angle to take, the decision is so blatantly wrong you dont level incompetence in that scenario because it's obvious he (dude on VAR) IS seeing what everyone else sees he is simply choosing not to give it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RCjAZ7jYdD4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RCjAZ7jYdD4</a>

1:45 onwards

Something I've never said in my life but, massive respect to Frank Lampard. He absolutely called it out. Now it needs to keep being called out. Nobody should just take this one and let it happen. It is the clearest indication we've ever gotten of crooked officials in this league. The absolute clearest indication.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Something I've never said in my life but, massive respect to Frank Lampard. He absolutely called it out. Now it needs to keep being called out. Nobody should just take this one and let it happen. It is the clearest indication we've ever gotten of crooked officials in this league. The absolute clearest indication.

The problem is mistakes get called out every week and by the next week everyone has moved on. It doesn't help when decisions like the Jota penalty generate huge outrage over nothing, all it does it normalise these reactions.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
They'd be 3 behind if the shithouse referee got the decisions right today & in their game against Wolves.

And Arsenal. Where every decision went for them and Rhodri wasnt sent off only to score a winner in the 7th minute of 4 added on.

Its ok though. Manchesters Mike Riley will sort it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
And Arsenal. Where every decision went for them and Rhodri wasnt sent off only to score a winner in the 7th minute of 4 added on.

Its ok though. Manchesters Mike Riley will sort it.
They aren't as good as people would have you believe. They'd probably have dropped more due to a shift in momentum but they'd do very well to finish above us this season.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
And Arsenal. Where every decision went for them and Rhodri wasnt sent off only to score a winner in the 7th minute of 4 added on.

Its ok though. Manchesters Mike Riley will sort it.

And itll even itself out, of course!
The problem is mistakes get called out every week and by the next week everyone has moved on. It doesn't help when decisions like the Jota penalty generate huge outrage over nothing, all it does it normalise these reactions.

This is my point though, this should not be just forgotten about next week. We as fans, the club, Everton, their fans and, to be honest, all PL clubs and fans should be up in arms (no pun intended) about this and push it. Because its painfully obvious now with evidence that this is not a level playing field.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
This is my point though, this should not be just forgotten about next week. We as fans, the club, Everton, their fans and, to be honest, all PL clubs and fans should be up in arms (no pun intended) about this and push it. Because its painfully obvious now with evidence that this is not a level playing field.

They never cared when the red mancs got all the decisions, they won't care now until it's us getting them.

Then everyone will be on the case 🤷
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
I've said many times before that part of the reason Man City hasn't won the CL yet (and hopefully will never win it) is that they don't get the favours (easy fixtures aside) in Europe that they get in the Premier League. That decision yesterday was scandalous, but it's only the most recent fuck up in a long line of referee howlers which ended up benefitting them.

Coincidence or corruption? Only time will tell. The truth always comes out eventually. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Kompany coming outta retirement to play us, in training as we speak!

De Silva to play in an ambassadorial role and Mick Channon has been nagged to put in an appearance.

Or maybe they just need Jack Grealish!!!

Mick fucking Channon - blight of my life back in the day.  Every fricking pack of Panini stickers, every fucking year - Mick fucking Channon.  Hundreds of the moustachioed arsehole.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Imagine not only being a team that needs to cheat blatantly in a financial sense, but also STILL needing dodgy refs to keep you successful. A bit like constantly restarting games in Football Manager. Literally no value in any trophies they win
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Im not sure which was the most blatant example of corruption in sport yesterday, Taylors win against Catterall or the clear & obvious hand ball that VAR ignored.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Only just watched the highlights of their match yesterday & I'm absolutely gobsmacked. Every single person watching that game yesterday would have been waiting for the ref to point to the spot. Not only that, after giving him the benefit of the doubt insofar he might have been unsighted, good old VAR would come to the rescue. Nope, the corrupt c**t looking at the screen said no penalty too. It's beyond belief. Something is very much afoot here. I've never bought into this theory that sportswash can actually infiltrate those who have a strong influence on a particular match, but after that yesterday I'm now convinced that 2nd place is the best we can hope for this season. Of course, redemption is still very much available for those culpable of these alleged misdemeanours. City losing a few points because of controversial decisions going against them might redress the balance. I'm not holding my breath though.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Pep says he didnt see replays of the incident but the correct decision had been made

Fuck off you baldy twat , if that had been against them hed have had a meltdown

Just be honest and admit you got away with one ya bellend
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Just be honest and admit you got away with one ya bellend

That decisions not classed as getting away with one mate. No way. Getting away with one is where it can be open to some interpretation that might go one way most of the time but not this time.

This is as stonewall as anything. That was more of a pen than the one/both we got against Leeds

They havent "got away with one".  Lets call it as it is, Everton have been cheated out of a penalty.

Much like we were cheated out of a Kane sending off, and a Jota penalty by the exact same pairing.

Or, it could just be a coincidence.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
That one decision could be the difference between us beating city to the title and Everton going down. A job well done by the Mancunion official
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Chris Kavanagh is the Matt Damon character in The Departed, sent in to inlfiltrate the PL and help Man City who are the Jack Nicholson character. :D

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
And they wonder why no-one respects them or congratulates them on their title wins. Keep crying about it, the tears are delicious.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
I'd really like to get these in the CL quarter-final, with the first leg being played at Anfield:

LFC:

02.04. Watford (h) PL
05.04. Man City (h) CL
10.04. Man City (a) PL
13.04. Man City (a) CL

Man City:

02.04. Burnley (a) PL
05.04. LFC (a) CL
10.04. LFC (h) PL
13.04. LFC (h) CL
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
And in the FA Cup semi too make it four in a row
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
And in the FA Cup semi too make it four in a row

I agree ...

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
I honestly find it outrageous that they allow any involvement in decision making from a person who lives in Greater Manchester, comes from a family of Man City supporters and expect people to not to get annoyed.

Its rotten, it was the most blatant handball I've seen in a long time, yet Chris Kavanagh, from Ashton under Lyne, advised AGAINST a pen and didn't even inform the ref to check the video for himself.

At best incompetent, at worst fixed.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
They look like theyre either tired or losing focus; cant win against a challenging opponent without referee intervention. Them playing United, another team thats often protected by refs and the pgmol, might not be bad for us.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Im still baffled how VAR hasnt given that as a penalty. Its a pen all day long no ifs, no buts, penalty.

Utterly unbelievable really.

Plus I think at this moment in time Man City are not playing to their normal levels; theyre suffering and against opponents whom youd normally expect them to walk all over, not be waiting on some VAR intervention or in the latest game the lack of it
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
I'd really like to get these in the CL quarter-final, with the first leg being played at Anfield:

I'd quite happily avoid them and Chelsea all the way through both competitions, its shit to get English teams in the CL and its shit to get arsehole teams in the FA Cup
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Mick fucking Channon - blight of my life back in the day.  Every fricking pack of Panini stickers, every fucking year - Mick fucking Channon.  Hundreds of the moustachioed arsehole.
One of the original Southampton ale house team so named by Shanks.
Hughie Fisher and Terry Paine were two of the other yard dogs.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
He was baaaald
And he's a manager mercenary
Well, personally I think that's wrong
cause they don't have our song
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
I honestly find it outrageous that they allow any involvement in decision making from a person who lives in Greater Manchester, comes from a family of Man City supporters and expect people to not to get annoyed.

Its rotten, it was the most blatant handball I've seen in a long time, yet Chris Kavanagh, from Ashton under Lyne, advised AGAINST a pen and didn't even inform the ref to check the video for himself.

At best incompetent, at worst fixed.

i dont wear a tin foil hat, i've always bucked against those who cry corruption towards officials when they show themselves to be incompetent in top flight football in this country.

that decision is not incompetent, there is no way anyone knowledgeable (even mildly) doesn't see that as handball, let alone a trained official with HD replays of the player handballing on loop - it's your second option. Journos in the game need to be writing articles and seriously questioning individuals and the body governing our officiating in football and ask them - you know your official on VAR saw that as handball, can you tell us why he didn't give it?

our biggest problem, as i see it, from the majority of fans to the media to clubs we repel at the mere thought our game could be corrupt at the officiating level and surely the monetary value of the prem league would decrease if it was revealed that officials were actively trying to fix game results. whether the reason is personal bias, financial gain or some other left field reason we find it repugnant to even entertain the idea our game isn't free from officials cheating.

On the recent boxing controversy (Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall) Michael Owen tweeted https://twitter.com/themichaelowen/status/1497708710327640064

"Boxing is such a great sport but decisions like that are a disgrace and call into question the integrity of the game."

Has Owen or any other ex-player/media pundit called into question the 'integrity of the game' regarding football after the Everton v Man City game? I find it ironic that Owen calls into question officiating in boxing, a sport he is not an expert in, but fails to call into question the sport he is an expert in - on genuinely shocking evidence that clearly challenges the idea that the officiating was fair and without bias in both sporting events he witnessed.

That decision has convinced me there is outright cheating from some officials in our game (and it may be only one, who knows) but those in the game have no stomach to broach the subject, whatever that reason is and it could be for many reasons, it's the line in the sand they wont cross regardless of evidence of blatant cheating.

I also think managers/club officials should write to pogmol/EPL and request not to have the individual who made that decision in charge of their games in any capacity, citing the Everton game as seriously questioning the individuals 'fitness' to officiate on the back of a decision that calls into disrepute the reputation of their organisation/s. After that totally bias decision all clubs should be in communication with those organisations questioning their intergrity in the sport at the officiating level.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
I'd really like to get these in the CL quarter-final, with the first leg being played at Anfield:

just know that is gonna happen now
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Im still baffled how VAR hasnt given that as a penalty. Its a pen all day long no ifs, no buts, penalty.

Utterly unbelievable really.

Plus I think at this moment in time Man City are not playing to their normal levels; theyre suffering and against opponents whom youd normally expect them to walk all over, not be waiting on some VAR intervention or in the latest game the lack of it
It was the same last season.  They had a slow start, had an incredible run of consecutive victories during the winter when there weren't any CL fixtures and then dropped off again towards the end (losing 4 of their final 11 league games).  The difference last season is that our form over the winter was so bad we broke many records and Man U were never going to put any pressure on them.

Our next three league games are all potentially difficult fixtures but if we can come through them with nine points I think we go on to win it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60572525

Are we going to get an apology? Two f*cking points in the title race. Chris Kavvangh. Same incompetent person who didnt give Kane ANYTHING for his horrendous tackle us vs spurs. Lol. I am utterly disgusted. Its just horrendous. As if Man city need more help, they get all the luck, as if 500m on fullbacks isnt help enough
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60572525

Are we going to get an apology? Two f*cking points in the title race. Chris Kavvangh. Same incompetent person who didnt give Kane ANYTHING for his horrendous tackle us vs spurs. Lol. I am utterly disgusted. Its just horrendous. As if Man city need more help, they get all the luck, as if 500m on fullbacks isnt help enough

 ;D

Amazing how you can be so consistantly "incompetent."
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
