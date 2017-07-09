I honestly find it outrageous that they allow any involvement in decision making from a person who lives in Greater Manchester, comes from a family of Man City supporters and expect people to not to get annoyed.
Its rotten, it was the most blatant handball I've seen in a long time, yet Chris Kavanagh, from Ashton under Lyne, advised AGAINST a pen and didn't even inform the ref to check the video for himself.
At best incompetent, at worst fixed.
i dont wear a tin foil hat, i've always bucked against those who cry corruption towards officials when they show themselves to be incompetent in top flight football in this country.
that decision is not incompetent, there is no way anyone knowledgeable (even mildly) doesn't see that as handball, let alone a trained official with HD replays of the player handballing on loop - it's your second option. Journos in the game need to be writing articles and seriously questioning individuals and the body governing our officiating in football and ask them - you know your official on VAR saw that as handball, can you tell us why he didn't give it?
our biggest problem, as i see it, from the majority of fans to the media to clubs we repel at the mere thought our game could be corrupt at the officiating level and surely the monetary value of the prem league would decrease if it was revealed that officials were actively trying to fix game results. whether the reason is personal bias, financial gain or some other left field reason we find it repugnant to even entertain the idea our game isn't free from officials cheating.
On the recent boxing controversy (Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall) Michael Owen tweeted https://twitter.com/themichaelowen/status/1497708710327640064
"Boxing is such a great sport but decisions like that are a disgrace and call into question the integrity of the game."
Has Owen or any other ex-player/media pundit called into question the 'integrity of the game' regarding football after the Everton v Man City game? I find it ironic that Owen calls into question officiating in boxing, a sport he is not an expert in, but fails to call into question the sport he is an expert in - on genuinely shocking evidence that clearly challenges the idea that the officiating was fair and without bias in both sporting events he witnessed.
That decision has convinced me there is outright cheating from some officials in our game (and it may be only one, who knows) but those in the game have no stomach to broach the subject, whatever that reason is and it could be for many reasons, it's the line in the sand they wont cross regardless of evidence of blatant cheating.
I also think managers/club officials should write to pogmol/EPL and request not to have the individual who made that decision in charge of their games in any capacity, citing the Everton game as seriously questioning the individuals 'fitness' to officiate on the back of a decision that calls into disrepute the reputation of their organisation/s. After that totally bias decision all clubs should be in communication with those organisations questioning their intergrity in the sport at the officiating level.