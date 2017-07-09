Only just watched the highlights of their match yesterday & I'm absolutely gobsmacked. Every single person watching that game yesterday would have been waiting for the ref to point to the spot. Not only that, after giving him the benefit of the doubt insofar he might have been unsighted, good old VAR would come to the rescue. Nope, the corrupt c**t looking at the screen said no penalty too. It's beyond belief. Something is very much afoot here. I've never bought into this theory that sportswash can actually infiltrate those who have a strong influence on a particular match, but after that yesterday I'm now convinced that 2nd place is the best we can hope for this season. Of course, redemption is still very much available for those culpable of these alleged misdemeanours. City losing a few points because of controversial decisions going against them might redress the balance. I'm not holding my breath though.