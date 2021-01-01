« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 522 523 524 525 526 [527]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1314377 times)

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,846
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21040 on: Today at 01:05:45 am »
pretty strong words from lampard on the pen when he says 'incompetence at best, but if it's not...' which is exactly the right angle to take, the decision is so blatantly wrong you dont level incompetence in that scenario because it's obvious he (dude on VAR) IS seeing what everyone else sees he is simply choosing not to give it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RCjAZ7jYdD4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RCjAZ7jYdD4</a>

1:45 onwards
« Last Edit: Today at 01:10:15 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21041 on: Today at 01:12:22 am »
Kompany coming outta retirement to play us, in training as we speak!


De Silva to play in an ambassadorial role and Mick Channon has been nagged to put in an appearance.




Or maybe they just need Jack Grealish!!!
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,094
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #21042 on: Today at 01:49:46 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 01:05:45 am
pretty strong words from lampard on the pen when he says 'incompetence at best, but if it's not...' which is exactly the right angle to take, the decision is so blatantly wrong you dont level incompetence in that scenario because it's obvious he (dude on VAR) IS seeing what everyone else sees he is simply choosing not to give it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RCjAZ7jYdD4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RCjAZ7jYdD4</a>

1:45 onwards

Something I've never said in my life but, massive respect to Frank Lampard. He absolutely called it out. Now it needs to keep being called out. Nobody should just take this one and let it happen. It is the clearest indication we've ever gotten of crooked officials in this league. The absolute clearest indication.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 522 523 524 525 526 [527]   Go Up
« previous next »
 