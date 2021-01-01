pretty strong words from lampard on the pen when he says 'incompetence at best, but if it's not...' which is exactly the right angle to take, the decision is so blatantly wrong you dont level incompetence in that scenario because it's obvious he (dude on VAR) IS seeing what everyone else sees he is simply choosing not to give it



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RCjAZ7jYdD4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RCjAZ7jYdD4</a>



1:45 onwards