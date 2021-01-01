« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21000 on: Yesterday at 05:39:55 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:32:53 pm
Remember Brian Laws getting fired and possibly sued at Grimsby for throwing a plate of chicken wings at star player Ivan Bonetti and fracturing his cheekbone? Not sure where I dredged that memory from!

That a club could sack a manager (or even a player) for such an incident if they were so inclined is beyond doubt. Where it gets interesting is if a player resigned (on the back of such an incident, and where the club are not willing to remedy the situation) and claimed a constructive dismissal. If they could stomach not being able to play again for the duration of the legal proceedings, it could be highly lucrative for them. Ironically, though Bosman won (and changed football forever), his example is enough to put off any other footballer challenging the accepted system
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21001 on: Yesterday at 05:43:09 pm
What about Baconface throwing a boot/s at Beckham, who moved to Madrid shortly after.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21002 on: Yesterday at 05:44:32 pm
Quote from: dimitri on Yesterday at 05:43:09 pm
What about Baconface throwing a boot/s at Beckham, who moved to Madrid shortly after.

Yeah or Martin Edwards' behaviour.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21003 on: Yesterday at 06:01:27 pm
Quote from: dimitri on Yesterday at 05:43:09 pm
What about Baconface throwing a boot/s at Beckham, who moved to Madrid shortly after.

That's where we came from. I hypothesised (based on a number of conditionals, one rather major one being that I have no certainty that the law was the same then as it is now, as its before my time practising), that if Beckham had been so inclined, and it weren't greatly to his disadvantage to do so, he could have successfully claimed a constructive dismissal. That behaviour is never acceptable in a workplace. Its the club's discretion to sack him or not, and they obviously weren't going to, so Beckham could very reasonably argue that his contract had been repudiated.

Its weird from this discussion that there seems to be a general idea that football is different, and that off the field aggressive behaviour (or even battery in the case of Beckham) is OK. Ferguson practically boasts about it in his book.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21004 on: Yesterday at 06:04:48 pm
Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 01:20:19 pm
He is what you state.
And it is precisely because of that that there isn't really a need to pick on trivial issues that may or may not be factual. That actually takes away from the main issue being that he's the face of a corrupt entity that is attempting to dominate football.

He can be rumoured as a nose picker that  picks his nose and eats the booger, allegedly utterly lambasts players and coaches during lunch in their canteen,  moonwalking up and down the aisles sticking his middle finger at the workers. And it still wouldn't and shouldn't take away that he is clearly a pathological liar, corrupt as heck, was a cheat as a player, and as a manager at City he is completely comfortable with the shady way they do business over there.
Nothing will top that for me. So I couldn't care less what trivial alleged incident he's accused of doing.
But for technicalities,  they would be banned, and more shit would have been flung at them. As it is, we're relying on less corrupt FA to make a stand against corruption.


Absolutely 100% spot on.

Thanks for explaining it so much more lucidly and with somewhat less red mist than I did in my posts..  :)

How any fellow red can be arsed to analyze such a periphery aspect of the guy's overall behaviour/actions let alone offer possible mitigation for it is beyond me.

In broad principle it's tantamount to assessing whether a known serial killer is or isn't guilty of a possible concurrent shoplifting offence. 

Mind you Doc judging by the posts following on from ours I think we're crying for the moon to expect anyone to be of like mind.   ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21005 on: Yesterday at 07:32:51 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:37:25 pm
Hmmm I'm not sure that's correct, why on earth would they not be allowed to discuss gay rights? Its not like they're owned by a human rights abusing despot.
No it's more a matter that the mods would be more enlightened and they stop the unwashed masses from unintentionally aligning with their vile paymasters - I am assuming.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21006 on: Yesterday at 07:34:26 pm
Quote from: dimitri on Yesterday at 05:43:09 pm
What about Baconface throwing a boot/s at Beckham, who moved to Madrid shortly after.
I don't know whether I prefer "Baconface", Whiskey nose", or the "Hard shoulder shitter".
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21007 on: Yesterday at 07:36:43 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:34:26 pm
I don't know whether I prefer "Baconface", Whiskey nose", or the "Hard shoulder shitter".

Theres a time and a place for all three.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21008 on: Yesterday at 10:02:10 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 03:40:32 pm

:lmao
Still laughing at this after all this time.

He was more than livid, he wanted to eat that guy's children! ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21009 on: Yesterday at 10:04:52 pm
can we put the sideline histrionics to one side while we laugh at how pissed city fans are that spurs lose to burnely tonite  :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21010 on: Yesterday at 10:10:05 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 10:04:52 pm
can we put the sideline histrionics to one side while we laugh at how pissed city fans are that spurs lose to burnely tonite  :lmao
The pressure is getting to the December champions.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21011 on: Yesterday at 10:12:46 pm
It's amusing how City fans are pissed off with Spurs, now that they lost to Burnley. (1 win, 4 losses in last 5) ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21012 on: Today at 02:39:37 pm
If we win the title i'm going to stop calling them Sportswash FC and change to calling them Devon Loch FC.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21013 on: Today at 02:53:26 pm
https://www.football365.com/news/abromovich-stripped-chelsea-fc-mp-reveals-putin-links


Interesting point. If this happens it will surely raise more questions about City and Newcastle too
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21014 on: Today at 03:27:25 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:39:37 pm
If we win the title i'm going to stop calling them Sportswash FC and change to calling them Devon Loch FC.



Thats only an 8 point gap if we won our games (high we did). Theres a table from 13/14 thats done the rounds asking how we didnt win the league. Cant remember the exact details but we had quite a points lead over City with Chelsea second, but City had games in hand which they duly won.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21015 on: Today at 03:32:15 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:27:25 pm
Thats only an 8 point gap if we won our games (high we did). Theres a table from 13/14 thats done the rounds asking how we didnt win the league. Cant remember the exact details but we had quite a points lead over City with Chelsea second, but City had games in hand which they duly won.

It's only an 8 point gap if we overhaul them, but it's a 14 point gap if we were the ones with the lead and got caught.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21016 on: Today at 03:39:12 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:27:25 pm
Thats only an 8 point gap if we won our games (high we did). Theres a table from 13/14 thats done the rounds asking how we didnt win the league. Cant remember the exact details but we had quite a points lead over City with Chelsea second, but City had games in hand which they duly won.
Lets hope it's history repeating itself in favour of us this time.

Chelsea were 8 points clear that season in early march and lost at Palace away 1-0, that was when we were in 3rd place, but that seems to have been swept under the carpet.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21017 on: Today at 03:39:38 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:32:15 pm
It's only an 8 point gap if we overhaul them, but it's a 14 point gap if we were the ones with the lead and got caught.

That is also true.

I think despite all that talk of Newcastle in 96, the biggest couple of chokes have been United in 98 and then again in 2012. They were cruising with a few games to go. Then lost at Wigan and then had that mad 4-4 with Everton which opened the door for City. They then played each other and City won (before they nearly choked too). Does that mean United blew an 8 point lead with about 6 games to go? I think it did.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #21018 on: Today at 03:45:55 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:27:25 pm
Thats only an 8 point gap if we won our games (high we did). Theres a table from 13/14 thats done the rounds asking how we didnt win the league. Cant remember the exact details but we had quite a points lead over City with Chelsea second, but City had games in hand which they duly won.

It was the media who were trying to hand the title to Abu Dhabi
