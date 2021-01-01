What about Baconface throwing a boot/s at Beckham, who moved to Madrid shortly after.



That's where we came from. I hypothesised (based on a number of conditionals, one rather major one being that I have no certainty that the law was the same then as it is now, as its before my time practising), that if Beckham had been so inclined, and it weren't greatly to his disadvantage to do so, he could have successfully claimed a constructive dismissal. That behaviour is never acceptable in a workplace. Its the club's discretion to sack him or not, and they obviously weren't going to, so Beckham could very reasonably argue that his contract had been repudiated.Its weird from this discussion that there seems to be a general idea that football is different, and that off the field aggressive behaviour (or even battery in the case of Beckham) is OK. Ferguson practically boasts about it in his book.