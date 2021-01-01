« previous next »
« Reply #20920 on: Today at 11:05:48 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:55:02 am
Great post, I agree with all of that. I do kind of suspect we will see a Liverpool v City Champions League final at some point but would prefer to dust them off earlier this season. Pep knows we are a massive pain in the arse for them, so that's why we see all the silly tactics from him.

Don't want to avoid anyone but a PL team in the final takes some of the shine off and creates a possible over-familiar bore fest.

ALSO, the final is in Russia so hmmmmmm; that ain't happening.

And it won't be Wembley either.
« Reply #20921 on: Today at 11:06:09 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:52:07 am
There's no way UEFA will allow the final be in Russia if there are sanctions from major EU countries.

Certain sanctions may make it impossible to hold it there, but I've little confidence in UEFA doing the right thing, their self interest is immense
« Reply #20922 on: Today at 11:10:49 am »
https://twitter.com/skysportspl/status/1495739077638844417?s=21

Amazing more not done of guardiolas obnoxious, twattish behaviour towards his coach.

Although maybe not that amazing considering how far up that weirdos arse the english media is.

This would not be seen as funny if it was another foreign coach.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

« Reply #20923 on: Today at 11:24:03 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:10:49 am
https://twitter.com/skysportspl/status/1495739077638844417?s=21

Amazing more not done of guardiolas obnoxious, twattish behaviour towards his coach.

Although maybe not that amazing considering how far up that weirdos arse the english media is.

This would not be seen as funny if it was another foreign coach.

Id be interested to know what he said, he is a very demonstrable person, look at his exchange with Nathan Redmond, which they both confirmed was a positive conversation.  He is weird, certainly
« Reply #20924 on: Today at 11:26:39 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:24:03 am
Id be interested to know what he said, he is a very demonstrable person, look at his exchange with Nathan Redmond, which they both confirmed was a positive conversation.  He is weird, certainly
By which you mean he is a very twattish person.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

« Reply #20925 on: Today at 11:29:05 am »
He's just super awkward socially.  There's every chance he wasn't even having a go at his assistant there, just ranting about something else in his own weird little way.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

« Reply #20926 on: Today at 11:31:57 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:26:39 am
By which you mean he is a very twattish person.

I think hes a twat for lots of reasons, but not necessarily for being a demonstrable communicator
« Reply #20927 on: Today at 11:42:51 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:05:48 am
And it won't be Wembley either.
I would personally love Hampden or even a return to Cardiff.
« Reply #20928 on: Today at 11:45:44 am »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 11:42:51 am
I would personally love Hampden or even a return to Cardiff.

id love to win it at Goodison or Old Trafford
« Reply #20929 on: Today at 11:48:01 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:45:44 am
id love to win it at Goodison or Old Trafford
They don't let crumbling sheds host Champions League Finals.
