Amazing more not done of guardiola’s obnoxious, twattish behaviour towards his coach.Although maybe not that amazing considering how far up that weirdo’s arse the english media is.This would not be seen as ‘funny’ if it was another foreign coach.

"I’m pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so that’s no problem” - Jürgen Klopp