Great post, I agree with all of that. I do kind of suspect we will see a Liverpool v City Champions League final at some point but would prefer to dust them off earlier this season. Pep knows we are a massive pain in the arse for them, so that's why we see all the silly tactics from him.Don't want to avoid anyone but a PL team in the final takes some of the shine off and creates a possible over-familiar bore fest.ALSO, the final is in Russia so hmmmmmm; that ain't happening.
There's no way UEFA will allow the final be in Russia if there are sanctions from major EU countries.
https://twitter.com/skysportspl/status/1495739077638844417?s=21Amazing more not done of guardiolas obnoxious, twattish behaviour towards his coach.Although maybe not that amazing considering how far up that weirdos arse the english media is. This would not be seen as funny if it was another foreign coach.
Id be interested to know what he said, he is a very demonstrable person, look at his exchange with Nathan Redmond, which they both confirmed was a positive conversation. He is weird, certainly
By which you mean he is a very twattish person.
And it won't be Wembley either.
I would personally love Hampden or even a return to Cardiff.
id love to win it at Goodison or Old Trafford
