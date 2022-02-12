« previous next »
vivabobbygraham

  Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20880 on: Today at 05:20:35 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20880 on: Today at 05:20:35 pm »
Kalito

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20881 on: Today at 05:34:35 pm »
« Reply #20881 on: Today at 05:34:35 pm »
JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20882 on: Today at 06:16:31 pm »
« Reply #20882 on: Today at 06:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:15:24 pm
There is a possibility we could face this lot 4 times in a row if we draw them in the next round of the CL and the FA Cup. :puke2

Imagine thinking Man City won't get a League 2 team in the next round.
Lycan

  Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20883 on: Today at 06:24:44 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20883 on: Today at 06:24:44 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 06:16:31 pm
Imagine thinking Man City won't get a League 2 team in the next round.

Haha! True I suppose.  ;D Failing that, Everton at home. ;D
King Kenny 7

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20884 on: Today at 06:34:59 pm »
« Reply #20884 on: Today at 06:34:59 pm »
Just rewatching the highlights of the Spurs game.

After the final whistle Pep and Conte shake hands a walk away only for Conte to walk back over and whisper something to Pep.




I wonder if he was saying "Dont worry Pep, we'll do The Scousers at their place as well "



 :odd :odd :odd
Capon Debaser

  Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20885 on: Today at 06:41:25 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20885 on: Today at 06:41:25 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 06:34:59 pm
Just rewatching the highlights of the Spurs game.

After the final whistle Pep and Conte shake hands a walk away only for Conte to walk back over and whisper something to Pep.




I wonder if he was saying "Dont worry Pep, we'll do The Scousers at their place as well "



 :odd :odd :odd
Probably telling him where he got his syrup from. Lasted the test of time Contes eh. I remember when his head looked like a Weetabix that was fading away like in that pic of Marty McFly and his Brother an sister in Back to The Future. If it wasnt for George kissing his Mam at the Enchantment Under The Sea Dance thered be no Conte Rug
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20886 on: Today at 06:50:32 pm »
« Reply #20886 on: Today at 06:50:32 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:03:15 pm
As an aside....Sky are full-on an Abu Dhabi propaganda machine aren't they?

They were absolutely obsessed with Cancelo at the weekend, making out he'd been some creative dynamo from full-back (I wonder why....) so had to check the stats. Five assists and a goal. Decent for a fullback, but fucking hell. Trent has ten and two goals, Robbo eight and a goal, Reece James has five and four goals. Those three also create at least double the chances Cancelo does. I'll give it to Neville, he does big our two lads up a lot. But those two on Saturday were ridiculous, its like 'Liverpool have a couple of generational full-backs....we best make out Man City has one as well'.

Quote from: acks on Today at 03:37:50 pm
What's also annoying is how both Cancelo and Walker won't have to endure an endless debate about how they're weak defensivley, like they do with Trent on every podcast, show and article.

That did occur to me as well on Saturday, Kane's winner in particular was dreadful from Walker's point of view. There's only certain defenders that get the 'can't defend' tag.
vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20887 on: Today at 06:57:36 pm »
« Reply #20887 on: Today at 06:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:41:25 pm
Probably telling him where he got his syrup from. Lasted the test of time Contes eh. I remember when his head looked like a Weetabix that was fading away like in that pic of Marty McFly and his Brother an sister in Back to The Future. If it wasnt for George kissing his Mam at the Enchantment Under The Sea Dance thered be no Conte Rug

Pep end of the season...

Romford_Red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20888 on: Today at 06:58:19 pm »
« Reply #20888 on: Today at 06:58:19 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:28:14 pm
Boss eyed as fuck too.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5lbGInC5grg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5lbGInC5grg</a>
Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20889 on: Today at 07:23:51 pm »
« Reply #20889 on: Today at 07:23:51 pm »
rob1966

  Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20890 on: Today at 07:53:21 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20890 on: Today at 07:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:50:32 pm
That did occur to me as well on Saturday, Kane's winner in particular was dreadful from Walker's point of view. There's only certain defenders that get the 'can't defend' tag.

I was listening to the comms on Talkshite as I was driving back on Saturday from Scotland and they didn't say a word about the defending, it was only when I watched MOTD Sunday morning I saw how poor it was. We should have a field day down their left when we play them.
Persephone

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20891 on: Today at 08:15:04 pm »
« Reply #20891 on: Today at 08:15:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:53:21 pm
I was listening to the comms on Talkshite as I was driving back on Saturday from Scotland and they didn't say a word about the defending, it was only when I watched MOTD Sunday morning I saw how poor it was. We should have a field day down their left when we play them.
If for once we can get our first choice 11 on to the park against them, I'm confident we can do them. The gaps they leave behind their fullbacks will be enticing for Sadio and Mo, not to mention Thiago and Virgil love a long diagonal into those half spaces.

Walker relies on his pace to get him out of trouble that his bad positioning gets him into, but as we saw on Sunday he can be got at with quick passing.
The Test

  Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20892 on: Today at 08:17:30 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20892 on: Today at 08:17:30 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 04:40:00 pm
Rapid but no respect. Turbo but no thought. Quick but no quack. Fast but no fizz....

rapid but vapid surely...
Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20893 on: Today at 08:24:33 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:03:15 pm
As an aside....Sky are full-on an Abu Dhabi propaganda machine aren't they?

They were absolutely obsessed with Cancelo at the weekend, making out he'd been some creative dynamo from full-back (I wonder why....) so had to check the stats. Five assists and a goal. Decent for a fullback, but fucking hell. Trent has ten and two goals, Robbo eight and a goal, Reece James has five and four goals. Those three also create at least double the chances Cancelo does. I'll give it to Neville, he does big our two lads up a lot. But those two on Saturday were ridiculous, its like 'Liverpool have a couple of generational full-backs....we best make out Man City has one as well'.


BBC website has a "Hey look everyone! Sancho isn't really shite at Man U" puff-piece.

He's had a decent game against the Premier League's worst form team and they're as giddy as a bitter after winning the transfer window trophy
royhendo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20894 on: Today at 08:26:51 pm »
« Reply #20894 on: Today at 08:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:50:32 pm
That did occur to me as well on Saturday, Kane's winner in particular was dreadful from Walker's point of view. There's only certain defenders that get the 'can't defend' tag.

Spurs targeted the space in behind Cancelo for Kulusevski big style didn't they? It felt like a Clive Woodward-style pre-planned move.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20895 on: Today at 08:27:09 pm »
« Reply #20895 on: Today at 08:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:15:04 pm
If for once we can get our first choice 11 on to the park against them, I'm confident we can do them. The gaps they leave behind their fullbacks will be enticing for Sadio and Mo, not to mention Thiago and Virgil love a long diagonal into those half spaces.

Walker relies on his pace to get him out of trouble that his bad positioning gets him into, but as we saw on Sunday he can be got at with quick passing.

Diaz looks like he would have a field day against the two of them too. Peps head will explode at the thought of them 3 going at his defence.
Wingman

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20896 on: Today at 08:27:22 pm »
« Reply #20896 on: Today at 08:27:22 pm »
Kyle Walker, Jordan Pickford, and Harry Maguire all get paid to play football, true fact.
