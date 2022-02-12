There is a possibility we could face this lot 4 times in a row if we draw them in the next round of the CL and the FA Cup.
Imagine thinking Man City won't get a League 2 team in the next round.
Just rewatching the highlights of the Spurs game.After the final whistle Pep and Conte shake hands a walk away only for Conte to walk back over and whisper something to Pep.I wonder if he was saying "Dont worry Pep, we'll do The Scousers at their place as well "
As an aside....Sky are full-on an Abu Dhabi propaganda machine aren't they?They were absolutely obsessed with Cancelo at the weekend, making out he'd been some creative dynamo from full-back (I wonder why....) so had to check the stats. Five assists and a goal. Decent for a fullback, but fucking hell. Trent has ten and two goals, Robbo eight and a goal, Reece James has five and four goals. Those three also create at least double the chances Cancelo does. I'll give it to Neville, he does big our two lads up a lot. But those two on Saturday were ridiculous, its like 'Liverpool have a couple of generational full-backs....we best make out Man City has one as well'.
What's also annoying is how both Cancelo and Walker won't have to endure an endless debate about how they're weak defensivley, like they do with Trent on every podcast, show and article.
Probably telling him where he got his syrup from. Lasted the test of time Contes eh. I remember when his head looked like a Weetabix that was fading away like in that pic of Marty McFly and his Brother an sister in Back to The Future. If it wasnt for George kissing his Mam at the Enchantment Under The Sea Dance thered be no Conte Rug
Boss eyed as fuck too.
Pep end of the season...
That did occur to me as well on Saturday, Kane's winner in particular was dreadful from Walker's point of view. There's only certain defenders that get the 'can't defend' tag.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
I was listening to the comms on Talkshite as I was driving back on Saturday from Scotland and they didn't say a word about the defending, it was only when I watched MOTD Sunday morning I saw how poor it was. We should have a field day down their left when we play them.
Rapid but no respect. Turbo but no thought. Quick but no quack. Fast but no fizz....
The Test is obviously right
If for once we can get our first choice 11 on to the park against them, I'm confident we can do them. The gaps they leave behind their fullbacks will be enticing for Sadio and Mo, not to mention Thiago and Virgil love a long diagonal into those half spaces.Walker relies on his pace to get him out of trouble that his bad positioning gets him into, but as we saw on Sunday he can be got at with quick passing.
