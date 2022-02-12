I was listening to the comms on Talkshite as I was driving back on Saturday from Scotland and they didn't say a word about the defending, it was only when I watched MOTD Sunday morning I saw how poor it was. We should have a field day down their left when we play them.



If for once we can get our first choice 11 on to the park against them, I'm confident we can do them. The gaps they leave behind their fullbacks will be enticing for Sadio and Mo, not to mention Thiago and Virgil love a long diagonal into those half spaces.Walker relies on his pace to get him out of trouble that his bad positioning gets him into, but as we saw on Sunday he can be got at with quick passing.