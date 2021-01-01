« previous next »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:15:46 pm
Think thats slightly overblown to be honest, its not particularly blatant. I've seen worse anyway (Mike Dean seemingly celebrating a goal :D)
I dont think theres any doubt he looks extremely disappointed.
Maybe he just wanted to clock off work and he knew the Manc ref would be adding more time for city to equalise?
City lose or draw a game.

"MAN CITY NEED A NUMBER NINE".

City win 12-15 games in a row. Not a peep.

City lose or draw another game.

"MAN CITY NEED A NUMBER NINE".

Rinse and repeat. Yawn.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:52:43 pm
I dont think theres any doubt he looks extremely disappointed.
Maybe he just wanted to clock off work and he knew the Manc ref would be adding more time for city to equalise?

I dunno I think you'd probably need a bit more context about what Ped might have said/screamed. I was genuinely expecting loads worse before I watched it
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:53:45 pm
City lose or draw a game.

"MAN CITY NEED A NUMBER NINE".

City win 12-15 games in a row. Not a peep.

City lose or draw another game.

"MAN CITY NEED A NUMBER NINE".

Rinse and repeat. Yawn.
I'm not a "visionary" coach, or "the inventor of football", but I think if I had a budget of £100m for a single player then I wouldn't have bought an attacking midfielder to sit on the bench.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:08:37 pm
I'm not a "visionary" coach, or "the inventor of football", but I think if I had a budget of £100m for a single player then I wouldn't have bought an attacking midfielder to sit on the bench.
You're right, a true visionary would have spent that 100mil on a full back... To sit on the bench.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:52:43 pm
I dont think theres any doubt he looks extremely disappointed.
Maybe he just wanted to clock off work and he knew the Manc ref would be adding more time for city to equalise?

Really? He was stood next to Guardiola likely in conversation with him until the attack, it's in slow motion so exaggerates the turn, and Craig Pawson constantly looks disappointed in life (understandably). When the commentator mentioned it yesterday during whichever game it was, I was expecting much worse.

He's just turned around and looked at Guardiola, what is he meant to react like here?
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:46:25 pm
He's just turned around and looked at Guardiola, what is he meant to react like here?


I'd have appreciated a barely-suppressed snigger or a mocking impression of Cheque's 'Twiiiiiiice!!!' meltdown.

After getting multiple comments deleted by the BBC on both the Abu Dhabi game report HYS and - bloody annoyingly - on our own game report's HYS, I complained to the BBC.

I say 'complained'; it was just filling out a form to appeal the deletion. In the additional info box I put:

Your comments: My posts keep being deleted when they reference that Man City are just a sportwashing PR project of the human rights-denying, misogynistic, terrorism-funding Abu Dhabi oil dictatorship and benefitting from financial doping.
It's always said in a pertinent context but always deleted. This comment was in reply to an Abu Dhabi fan whingeing about their plastic sportwashing project not getting the praise they think they deserve.
I wouldn't be surprised if the dictatorship employs someone to monitor comments about them, and your moderating team are complicit in the sportwashing by this dictatorial regime by airbrushing any honest criticism.

I wasn't exactly being particularly serious and expected them to respond with a withering 'piss off and stop causing trouble'


Just had an email from the Beeb:


Thank you for contacting the BBC.

In this instance, it appears your comment was removed in error so we have reinstated it.

Thank you for bringing this to our attention and please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused.

Due to the volume of correspondence we receive, we are unable to discuss this matter further.

Regards,
BBC Moderation Services
http://www.bbc.co.uk/social/moderation


They've not read it, have they? They've just agreed the appeal, possible an automated response. :lmao




Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:03:19 pm

I'd have appreciated a barely-suppressed snigger or a mocking impression of Cheque's 'Twiiiiiiice!!!' meltdown.


A nice kick would have be good to be fair.
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:53:45 pm
City lose or draw a game.

"MAN CITY NEED A NUMBER NINE".

City win 12-15 games in a row. Not a peep.

City lose or draw another game.

"MAN CITY NEED A NUMBER NINE".

Rinse and repeat. Yawn.

It was a bad mistake for Man City not to buy Kane for 150 mill and make him the best paid footballer in the world. He would never have played. He's not needed. But he wouldn't have played against them either. That would have been money well-spent by City.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:15:46 pm
Think thats slightly overblown to be honest, its not particularly blatant. I've seen worse anyway (Mike Dean seemingly celebrating a goal :D)

Wasn't that because he had allowed play to continue after a foul and he was pleased at the outcome?

I showed the video to the missus, without telling her who he was and she thought he was City staff judging by the look on his face. A neutral would love that, we all love to see last minute winners and the joy it brings, in games where we don't care who wins.

Doesn't Pawson always screw us over? He is from South Yorkshire after all, same as Webb......

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:03:19 pm

I'd have appreciated a barely-suppressed snigger or a mocking impression of Cheque's 'Twiiiiiiice!!!' meltdown.



;D
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:08:37 pm
I'm not a "visionary" coach, or "the inventor of football", but I think if I had a budget of £100m for a single player then I wouldn't have bought an attacking midfielder to sit on the bench.

Money was sell spent in the eyes of the owners.  Got them England's media darling (who doesn't start for England, hasn't had a run in the England team, not played for a big club or spent most of his career in the Premier League, but apparently is England's saviour).
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:46:25 pm
Really? He was stood next to Guardiola likely in conversation with him until the attack, it's in slow motion so exaggerates the turn, and Craig Pawson constantly looks disappointed in life (understandably). When the commentator mentioned it yesterday during whichever game it was, I was expecting much worse.

He's just turned around and looked at Guardiola, what is he meant to react like here?
He shouldve had a big cheesy grin and said to Pep Take that you cheating twat
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:36:14 pm
Money was sell spent in the eyes of the owners.  Got them England's media darling (who doesn't start for England, hasn't had a run in the England team, not played for a big club or spent most of his career in the Premier League, but apparently is England's saviour).

Will Southgate pick the drunken little prick? Hell probably pick Harvey the waistcoated wanker
As an aside....Sky are full-on an Abu Dhabi propaganda machine aren't they?

They were absolutely obsessed with Cancelo at the weekend, making out he'd been some creative dynamo from full-back (I wonder why....) so had to check the stats. Five assists and a goal. Decent for a fullback, but fucking hell. Trent has ten and two goals, Robbo eight and a goal, Reece James has five and four goals. Those three also create at least double the chances Cancelo does. I'll give it to Neville, he does big our two lads up a lot. But those two on Saturday were ridiculous, its like 'Liverpool have a couple of generational full-backs....we best make out Man City has one as well'.
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 09:21:39 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rksKvZoUCPQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rksKvZoUCPQ</a>
Flash still works mate.
Quote this post to see what I've changed to make the video show up  :)

thanks mate, i've saved that so in the future should be a go  :thumbsup
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:03:15 pm
As an aside....Sky are full-on an Abu Dhabi propaganda machine aren't they?

They were absolutely obsessed with Cancelo at the weekend, making out he'd been some creative dynamo from full-back (I wonder why....) so had to check the stats. Five assists and a goal. Decent for a fullback, but fucking hell. Trent has ten and two goals, Robbo eight and a goal, Reece James has five and four goals. Those three also create at least double the chances Cancelo does. I'll give it to Neville, he does big our two lads up a lot. But those two on Saturday were ridiculous, its like 'Liverpool have a couple of generational full-backs....we best make out Man City has one as well'.

He likes to have a few shots, but as you say, they rarely end up as goals. I think he had 4 or 5 in the first half on Saturday.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:03:15 pm
As an aside....Sky are full-on an Abu Dhabi propaganda machine aren't they?

They were absolutely obsessed with Cancelo at the weekend, making out he'd been some creative dynamo from full-back (I wonder why....) so had to check the stats. Five assists and a goal. Decent for a fullback, but fucking hell. Trent has ten and two goals, Robbo eight and a goal, Reece James has five and four goals. Those three also create at least double the chances Cancelo does. I'll give it to Neville, he does big our two lads up a lot. But those two on Saturday were ridiculous, its like 'Liverpool have a couple of generational full-backs....we best make out Man City has one as well'.

What's also annoying is how both Cancelo and Walker won't have to endure an endless debate about how they're weak defensivley, like they do with Trent on every podcast, show and article.
Quote from: acks on Today at 03:37:50 pm
What's also annoying is how both Cancelo and Walker won't have to endure an endless debate about how they're weak defensivley, like they do with Trent on every podcast, show and article.

Aye, if we'd conceded those three goals Trent and Robbo would have been ripped to shreds
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:39:25 pm
Aye, if we'd conceded those three goals Trent and Robbo would have been ripped to shreds

Walker was awful for their winner. Stuck under the ball and facing the wrong way as Kane headed in. God forbid if Trent had done that.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:41:18 pm
Walker was awful for their winner. Stuck under the ball and facing the wrong way as Kane headed in. God forbid if Trent had done that.

Maybe his medal got in the way...

Or just lacked the necessary medal for the challenge...
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:41:18 pm
Walker was awful for their winner. Stuck under the ball and facing the wrong way as Kane headed in. God forbid if Trent had done that.

Walker is a fucking fraud. Pace but no patience. Speed but no sense. Nippy but no nous.... I can go on
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 03:47:31 pm
Walker is a fucking fraud. Pace but no patience. Speed but no sense. Nippy but no nous.... I can go on

Thick ad mince.

Or as that recent Nadine Dorries wiki page said - thicker than a Boxing Day turd.

Hes so reliant on pace to bale himself out of difficult situations but hes really not very good.
