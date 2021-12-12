Have seen very little condemnation of her given she is the one that turned it physical in the first place.

Not to take away how much of a vile scumbag I think the 'lad' is that lifted his hand to her, but she is just as much of a vile scumbag for lifting her hand to him also.

There seems to be an acceptance from a lot of people, not everyone obviously, that a woman lifting their hand to a guy is OK but if he retaliates he's the scum of the earth.



Exactly. She escalated it from a few dickheads saying shit that Foden will hear everywhere he goes to it turning violent. He absolutely shouldn't be swinging like that but it doesn't go there if she. who wasn't involved at the time (granted we didnt see before the video), didn't try and assault the man in the first place. Like has been said, you can call them all dickheads.If you look for a fight then you're gonna get one. She looked for one, she got one and it almost very nearly got someone seriously hurt...The City statement is embarrassing to be honest :The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused. We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phils family members "Again, i have to reiterate, you don't swing at someone like that for a push BUT again she chose what road she to go down and it escalated because of Fodens mums actions. Shes a c*nt, the fella punching's a c*nt and the extinguisher guy is the biggest c*nt but dont make out like the Fodens are all innocent lmao.They seem to have some absolute arseholes at that club. I dont give a fuck how good the likes of Foden and Grealish are (personally think both overrated) but i wouldn't ever want them at my club.