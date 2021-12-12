« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20760 on: Today at 08:49:42 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:49:06 pm
Absolutely not, no.

But if they did then it's absolutely not OK for him to hit her back either.

So what exactly is it that you absolutely do not agree with?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20761 on: Today at 08:53:20 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:49:42 pm
So what exactly is it that you absolutely do not agree with?

I absolutely don't agree with someone attacking someones mum.

It's not a difficult concept.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20762 on: Today at 09:02:12 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:53:20 pm
I absolutely don't agree with someone attacking someones mum.

It's not a difficult concept.

It's also not a difficult concept to read what posts people are replying to before wading in with your own posts, but you are seemingly having  ​difficulty doing that.

Nowhere in Rob's post, the one which you replied to stating..

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:40:52 pm
I absiolutely don't agree. Having seen domestic violence first hand, seen my sister punched and other cowardly attacks by shitbag men - there is no excuse

..is it implied that anyone thinks it's OK to attack someone's mum.
It's also not implied in my post, the one which Rob replied to, that I think its OK to attack someone's mum.

So what the fuck are you on about?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20763 on: Today at 09:02:13 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:37:20 pm
Agree. Women shouldn't think that they can hit a man because he can't retaliate and has to stand there and take it.
I can't comment much on the video itself. I'm only viewing on a phone, so can't make out what's going on really. It took me ages trying to find a video not linked to the rag too.

Personally, I hate violence, no matter who perpetrates it. Your post struck a chord with me though. I grew up around quite horrendous levels of male on female violence, and it scarred me for life. I've also been in relationships with female abusers too. I've had a 5' female punching, scratching, spitting and then goading me endlessly to hit her back. I never did, and could possibly have seriously damaged her had I done so.

Knowing and listening to other males who have been victims of female violence and abuse in relationships I hear the same thing a lot. Such females often play on the societal rule that males do not hit females regardless of provocation, and exploit it in order to push and goad, hoping their partner snaps.

I've seen violent abuse from both perspectives, and it's just as ugly and just as corrosive no matter who perpetrates it. Stats are stark, and 1 in 4 females and 1 in 6 males will be victim to domestic violence and/or psychological abuse by a partner in their lifetimes.





Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20764 on: Today at 09:05:58 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:02:13 pm
I can't comment much on the video itself. I'm only viewing on a phone, so can't make out what's going on really. It took me ages trying to find a video not linked to the rag too.

Personally, I hate violence, no matter who perpetrates it. Your post struck a chord with me though. I grew up around quite horrendous levels of male on female violence, and it scarred me for life. I've also been in relationships with female abusers too. I've had a 5' female punching, scratching, spitting and then goading me endlessly to hit her back. I never did, and could possibly have seriously damaged her had I done so.

Knowing and listening to other males who have been victims of female violence and abuse in relationships I hear the same thing a lot. Such females often play on the societal rule that males do not hit females regardless of provocation, and exploit it in order to push and goad, hoping their partner snaps.

I've seen violent abuse from both perspectives, and it's just as ugly and just as corrosive no matter who perpetrates it. Stats are stark, and 1 in 4 females and 1 in 6 males will be victim to domestic violence and/or psychological abuse by a partner in their lifetimes.

I've been there too. Verbal and physical abuse and being controlled. Attacked with fists, feet and objects/weapons. No one took it seriously.
Police were called after she attacked me with a glass, and a small but extremely heavy bronze statue and they done nothing. 
I punched a hole in a door one night rather than hit her back. Police were called and removed me from the house.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20765 on: Today at 09:18:11 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:05:58 pm
I've been there too. Verbal and physical abuse and being controlled. Attacked with fists, feet and objects/weapons. No one took it seriously.
Police were called and they done nothing. 
I punched a hole in a door one night rather than hit her back. Police were called and removed me from the house.
I know the scenario well.

The goading is basically psychological abuse. The violence is to hurt, but also belittle. It's designed to get you to snap. In relationships, females know they have psychological advantage due to differing societal expectations on the sexes. Males generally have the physical advantage, but females have the psychological advantage.

Thankfully, there is more understanding on this now, and more support for males in this situation.

It's horrible all round. My partner has done much work with female victims in refuges, so between us we've got to see just how absolutely horrendous the whole mess is. Both of us have come through previous highly violent and abusive relationships too.

I just wish people, regardless of gender, could learn how to resolves issues without resorting to physical and psychological violence.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20766 on: Today at 09:21:39 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 08:38:52 pm
the answer to the question

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rksKvZoUCPQ


(still can't see how to embed vids after the demise of flash)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rksKvZoUCPQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rksKvZoUCPQ</a>
Flash still works mate.
Quote this post to see what I've changed to make the video show up  :)



Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20767 on: Today at 09:50:20 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:40:52 pm

She may have been out of order, but you can't defend some dickhead attacking someones mum. I mean. How fucked up is that?


Nobody's defended the gobshite that punched the mother.

Most are saying that the mother caused the escalation by assaulting the idiot.

Fact is, Foden and his group were fine in the room, but his mother decided to play Mimi Maguire and go out to confront - and assault - the group who'd been given bowlhead Phil some verbals.



Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20768 on: Today at 09:52:03 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:39:58 pm
Have seen very little condemnation of her given she is the one that turned it physical in the first place.
Not to take away how much of a vile scumbag I think the 'lad' is that lifted his hand to her, but she is just as much of a vile scumbag for lifting her hand to him also.
There seems to be an acceptance from a lot of people, not everyone obviously, that a woman lifting their hand to a guy is OK but if he retaliates he's the scum of the earth.

Exactly. She escalated it from a few dickheads saying shit that Foden will hear everywhere he goes to it turning violent. He absolutely shouldn't be swinging like that but it doesn't go there if she. who wasn't involved at the time (granted we didnt see before the video), didn't try and assault the man in the first place. Like has been said, you can call them all dickheads.

If you look for a fight then you're gonna get one. She looked for one, she got one and it almost very nearly got someone seriously hurt...

The City statement is embarrassing to be honest :

The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused. We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phils family members"

Again, i have to reiterate, you don't swing at someone like that for a push BUT again she chose what road she to go down and it escalated because of Fodens mums actions. Shes a c*nt, the fella punching's a c*nt and the extinguisher guy is the biggest c*nt but dont make out like the Fodens are all innocent lmao.


They seem to have some absolute arseholes at that club. I dont give a fuck how good the likes of Foden and Grealish are (personally think both overrated) but i wouldn't ever want them at my club.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20769 on: Today at 09:53:44 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:50:20 pm

Nobody's defended the gobshite that punched the mother.

Most are saying that the mother caused the escalation by assaulting the idiot.

Fact is, Foden and his group were fine in the room, but his mother decided to play Mimi Maguire and go out to confront - and assault - the group who'd been given bowlhead Phil some verbals.





She pushed him a bit. He punched her in the face.

I'm out. Can't believe some of you think these things are comparable and that a mum getting punched in the face is OK on any level and that you're blaming her for it as well.


Mind boggled.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20770 on: Today at 10:00:09 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:53:44 pm
She pushed him a bit. He punched her in the face.

I'm out. Can't believe some of you think these things are comparable and that a mum getting punched in the face is OK on any level and that you're blaming her for it as well.


Mind boggled.

You wade in posting a load of absolute bollocks, don't clarify what the fuck you're on about, and declare yourself out with posting another load of absolute bollocks. Classic Andy.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20771 on: Today at 10:01:30 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:53:44 pm
She pushed him a bit. He punched her in the face.

I'm out. Can't believe some of you think these things are comparable and that a mum getting punched in the face is OK on any level and that you're blaming her for it as well.


Mind boggled.

Who the fuck has said its comparable or that its ok?

They and we are saying if she doesnt get involved, the group that were already walking away...walk away.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20772 on: Today at 10:05:18 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:53:44 pm
She pushed him a bit. He punched her in the face.

I'm out. Can't believe some of you think these things are comparable and that a mum getting punched in the face is OK on any level and that you're blaming her for it as well.


Mind boggled.


Having read everything, the only person in the thread who seems willing to condone the violence on either side is you defending his mother
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20773 on: Today at 10:09:51 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:53:44 pm
She pushed him a bit. He punched her in the face.

I'm out. Can't believe some of you think these things are comparable and that a mum getting punched in the face is OK on any level and that you're blaming her for it as well.


Mind boggled.


Fuck sake

 ???
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20774 on: Today at 10:11:27 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:53:44 pm
She pushed him a bit. He punched her in the face.

I'm out. Can't believe some of you think these things are comparable and that a mum getting punched in the face is OK on any level and that you're blaming her for it as well.

Mind boggled.



Oh and.Redcafe ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20775 on: Today at 10:21:07 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:53:44 pm
Mind boggled.
That would explain a lot of your posts.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20776 on: Today at 10:28:07 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 07:52:14 pm
She pushed the guy. Wouldn't say that was exactly choosing violence. Think most reasonable people can handle a small shove, even if they're embarrassed bout falling over, without having to throw a punch at the person (in this case, woman) who did it.

There's also no 'only reason'. Could start with the guys outdoors calling the celeb without security a c*nt, knowing he's not going to react, while the grass is recording it on his phone. But the main catalyst is clearly the wimp who could dish out words but couldnt handle a few from the mum, and a slight push that almost grounded him, getting up and punching her in the face when she wasnt expecting it. That's the c*nt who 'chose violence'

Thank you! Some mindless tribalism here. Whatever you think of Foden, he is obviously being harassed here. Since when did that become okay? The take that Foden's mum fights his battles for him is fucking dreadful and just idiotic. She pushes the guy away and gets punched squarely in return. And the fucking twat that tries to link this to the title race? I guarantee you that if anything City have woken up now and want to win it more than ever. I hope the authorities go hard at those wankers.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20777 on: Today at 10:28:50 pm
All this talk about hitting back in retaliation, but no one asking the real question - isn't Foden ashamed of his mother dressed up like some slapper on the piss?

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20778 on: Today at 10:34:50 pm
I dont understand why there has been such a big debate on here about who should and shouldnt be hitting who. Unless its absolute self defence no one should be hitting/pushing. Theyre all twats in that video. Thats all.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20779 on: Today at 10:34:54 pm
I was in the DIY centre and after a dodgy curry was struggling to keep it in. I managed to make it back to my motorcycle. Sat down I thought I could hold it in until I got home, but I hadn't factored in my guts unwillingness to cooperate.

Out it came, all over my motorcycle leathers, down the trousers, into even my boots.

When I got home, straight into the shower to rinse all this stuff out, then a long soak in the tub for my motorcycle kit. What a disgusting episode.

Sorry, what was this about Foden's mum?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20780 on: Today at 10:35:17 pm
What a fucking mess this thread's become 🤔🙄

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20781 on: Today at 10:37:09 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 10:28:50 pm
All this talk about hitting back in retaliation, but no one asking the real question - isn't Foden ashamed of his mother dressed up like some slapper on the piss?



If she was a bit older Wayne would definitely be interested.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20782 on: Today at 10:38:00 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 10:28:50 pm
All this talk about hitting back in retaliation, but no one asking the real question - isn't Foden ashamed of his mother dressed up like some slapper on the piss?



Shes entitled to dress however she sees fit
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20783 on: Today at 10:43:42 pm
She can dress how she wants...she cant go around assaulting people tho.


Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 10:28:07 pm
Thank you! Some mindless tribalism here. Whatever you think of Foden, he is obviously being harassed here. Since when did that become okay? The take that Foden's mum fights his battles for him is fucking dreadful and just idiotic. She pushes the guy away and gets punched squarely in return. And the fucking twat that tries to link this to the title race? I guarantee you that if anything City have woken up now and want to win it more than ever. I hope the authorities go hard at those wankers.

Who said its ok? As long as they go for them all then i agree but then they didnt when his ma was involved in yet another fight last year leaving someone with two black eyes. Noone is saying his mum fights his battle more that she looks for trouble...and gets it.

City havent woken up with this. If anything Foden and Grealish will be straight back on the piss next week.`
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20784 on: Today at 10:46:49 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:35:17 pm
What a fucking mess this thread's become 🤔🙄
Aye. Take me back to when we were taking the piss out of their "say hooray" video and the Pep "TWIIICE??? gif.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20785 on: Today at 10:48:21 pm
Scatter
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20786 on: Today at 10:52:37 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 08:47:26 pm
The biggest scumbag in the whole clip is the guy trying to smash someone's head in from behind with a fire extinguisher.
Yep. He's a pos!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20787 on: Today at 10:56:32 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 08:24:26 pm


It depends mate, the legally part. I don't imagine there's many trials for assault taking place in courtrooms around the country as a result of a shove where a guy got embarrassed and almost fell over. On the other hand I know there's plenty for punches in the face.

Either way, not sure we're even disagreeing about anything mate.

You said "Its wrong to punch someone in return" and I'd agree with that. Regardless of who the shover is. I don't think a shove warrants escalating with an attempt to knock someone out.


It depends how rich the person shoved is.

As for punching after being shoved,depends on the aggression but you never wait for them to get the 1st one in (obviously not taking about Queen Chav).
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20788 on: Today at 10:56:45 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 10:46:49 pm
Aye. Take me back to when we were taking the piss out of their "say hooray" video and the Pep "TWIIICE??? gif.

All the off the pitch shenanigans aren't going to help them on the pitch. Then you've got Guardiola being rattled, Walker giving absolutely weird fucking video messages to his mates, it'll be the biggest cracking up of all time if we manage to win the league this season.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20789 on: Today at 10:59:38 pm
Anyway, we've all weighed in with our opinion. Now, can we please get back to taking the piss out of these?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20790 on: Today at 11:01:11 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 10:46:49 pm
Aye. Take me back to when we were taking the piss out of their "say hooray" video and the Pep "TWIIICE??? gif.

Hip hop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20791 on: Today at 11:06:39 pm
First time I've seen this. Can anybody explain it?

https://twitter.com/EPLStuff/status/1284593414235926530?s=20&t=J2s-Z0Nk-w5CM7hdHZ_4cg

He is so strange.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20792 on: Today at 11:07:05 pm
14 points clear these were in January.

Although we had 2 games in hand, if we do it we should start calling them Devon Loch FC. ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20793 on: Today at 11:09:03 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 10:28:50 pm
All this talk about hitting back in retaliation, but no one asking the real question - isn't Foden ashamed of his mother dressed up like some slapper on the piss?



Wasn't she in Eastenders?
