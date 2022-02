Appears Phil Foden was involved in bust up with one female in his entourage getting hit several times. Plus a fire extinguisher was used.



https://www.twitter.com/Mick_Birchall/status/1495187698499391496



So many scumbags in one video.Why is she raising her hands in the first place? ScumbagState of the wanker throwing punches at her for pushing him. Scumbag.That horrendous piece of shit trying to murder someone with the fire extinguisher. Scumbag.Pretty much every other c*nt in it. Scumbags.