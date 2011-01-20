Get the first goal against them, or take them into the 2nd half level, and they start forcing everything, lose their shape and tire.



The stats back up what many have been saying for a long time - over the last 5 years, this City team struggle when going a goal down.The stats indicate a team has a roughly 50% chance of beating them if they score first, and a roughly 25% chance of getting a point. Compare that to a 90% chance of losing if City score first, and only a 4% chance of getting a draw.Despite the money spent, the mentality at City (players or manager) isn't anywhere near as strong as many other teams when under pressure. Once they go a goal or two up, they just dominate. Once they go a goal down (or the longer they fail to score), the more vulnerable they become.Because Pep has spent so much money and time getting them to win, they don't know what to do when things aren't going to plan. Today's match was chaotic and unpredictable - Pep's worst nightmare. He persisted with the high line despite the counter attacking threat, and Spurs caught them out time and time again.I've always said the opposition are far better off having a go at them, as the stats show that if they don't, they'll probably lose anyway. Score first and you'll come away with a point or more 75% of the time, compared to only 10% if they score first. Fair play to Conte and Spurs - they saw their chance and took it.