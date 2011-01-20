« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1286777 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20560 on: Today at 08:44:15 am »
Hes still not answered the question. Thats similar to the clubs defence when they were banned. Just withhold evidence and not answer any questions. They will forever be known as cheats now. That will never change.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20561 on: Today at 08:57:09 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:44:37 am
It's all a bit Mrs Merton really. When she asked Debbie McGee what first attracted her to the multi millionaire, Paul Daniels. Well, at least Paul legitimately earned his money and his success.
That was TV gold  ;D

Journalists missed a trick in not asking that sort of question a few years ago. 'So Pep, what first attracted you to the billionaire, state-funded second biggest club in Manchester?'
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20562 on: Today at 09:00:54 am »
Conte and Spurs under pressure which bodes well for us. Can't see them winning, but Conte will set them up not to lose and hit them on the break. COYS
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20563 on: Today at 09:03:13 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:00:54 am
Conte and Spurs under pressure which bodes well for us. Can't see them winning, but Conte will set them up not to lose and hit them on the break. COYS
A Sir Harry Hatrick in a spurs romp would be lovely today. Pep would explode at what couldve been if spurs had accepted the blood money on offer.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20564 on: Today at 09:04:14 am »
Man City signed a new commercial deal, they have a real estate business partner.

You'll never guess who Abu Dhabi based Aldar Properties is owned by, oh and it has a familiar name as Chairman.

That's the forth owner linked commercial deal they have signed this year that also has Khaldoon as chairman.

Also another company that doesn't exist except for a mailbox that has been a longstanding partner of Man City,
Fintech UK has assets of £1229 and it's HQ is a mailbox in London. ;D


https://offthepitch.com/a/exclusive-another-manchester-city-sponsor-seemingly-no-staff-no-active-products-and-being-run-out

Self sustaining club though. ;D
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20565 on: Today at 10:50:27 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:04:14 am
Man City signed a new commercial deal, they have a real estate business partner.

You'll never guess who Abu Dhabi based Aldar Properties is owned by, oh and it has a familiar name as Chairman.

That's the forth owner linked commercial deal they have signed this year that also has Khaldoon as chairman.

Also another company that doesn't exist except for a mailbox that has been a longstanding partner of Man City,
Fintech UK has assets of £1229 and it's HQ is a mailbox in London. ;D


https://offthepitch.com/a/exclusive-another-manchester-city-sponsor-seemingly-no-staff-no-active-products-and-being-run-out

Self sustaining club though. ;D
The worst thing is how they are allowed to continually get away with it. Since the CAS farce they think they are untouchable and they dont give a shit how many deals they get caught fabricating as there is no punishment. Im convinced Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has his mucky paws in this somewhere.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20566 on: Today at 11:40:22 am »
Ive thrown Soccer AM for some reason and can see Tubes is interviewing Foden. Tubes starts off with 9 points clear in the league and just pulled Sportings pants down in the champions league, he actually said it as if its not a surprise and they arent cheats.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20567 on: Today at 11:42:08 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:40:22 am
Ive thrown Soccer AM for some reason and can see Tubes is interviewing Foden. Tubes starts off with 9 points clear in the league and just pulled Sportings pants down in the champions league, he actually said it as if its not a surprise and they arent cheats.
Tubes is also a twat and that show has been an embarrassment to football for the last 15 years at least.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20568 on: Today at 11:43:11 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:42:08 am
Tubes is also a twat and that show has been an embarrassment to football for the last 15 years at least.

I cant argue with this.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20569 on: Today at 11:52:55 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:04:14 am
Man City signed a new commercial deal, they have a real estate business partner.

You'll never guess who Abu Dhabi based Aldar Properties is owned by, oh and it has a familiar name as Chairman.

That's the forth owner linked commercial deal they have signed this year that also has Khaldoon as chairman.

Also another company that doesn't exist except for a mailbox that has been a longstanding partner of Man City,
Fintech UK has assets of £1229 and it's HQ is a mailbox in London. ;D


https://offthepitch.com/a/exclusive-another-manchester-city-sponsor-seemingly-no-staff-no-active-products-and-being-run-out

Self sustaining club though. ;D

I have no doubt that Man City are self-sustaining, and that their profits are genuine. I mean, have you seen the oil prices recently?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20570 on: Today at 01:00:44 pm »
When they see clubs catching up on the commercial revenues they just up theirs even more thanks to their owner.

He seems to be another journo who is brave enough to call them out for the sham they are.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20571 on: Today at 01:07:58 pm »
It feels like there's one or two peeping above the parapet with these articles. 

It's far too little and far too late for anything to be done about it but those running the game allowed it, assuming that these powerful entities would play by rules.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20572 on: Today at 01:40:25 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:07:58 pm
It feels like there's one or two peeping above the parapet with these articles. 

It's far too little and far too late for anything to be done about it but those running the game allowed it, assuming that these powerful entities would play by rules.
I dont think the authorities were that naive. Theres a lot more to all this than meets the eye. There is definitely some dodgy dealings protecting that club linked to all the money Abu Dhabi are now investing in the uk.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20573 on: Today at 01:47:29 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:04:14 am
Man City signed a new commercial deal, they have a real estate business partner.

You'll never guess who Abu Dhabi based Aldar Properties is owned by, oh and it has a familiar name as Chairman.

That's the forth owner linked commercial deal they have signed this year that also has Khaldoon as chairman.

Also another company that doesn't exist except for a mailbox that has been a longstanding partner of Man City,
Fintech UK has assets of £1229 and it's HQ is a mailbox in London. ;D


https://offthepitch.com/a/exclusive-another-manchester-city-sponsor-seemingly-no-staff-no-active-products-and-being-run-out

Self sustaining club though. ;D

The PL are a joke, and none of the 'influencers' like Carragher and Neville call it out
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20574 on: Today at 01:51:01 pm »
Its post like these that show City truly have had the wool pulled out of their eyes, they are like brainwashed zombies, a deluded sportswashed fanbase, so bloody blind they cannot see that 80% of their commercial revenues around £240 million a year are thanks to their owner.

Soriano had it easy at Barca when they were the #1 club in the world in his time there, at City it's even more easier, "Your Royal Highness, we are going to post losses and well we need to sign players in the summer how about you give a sponsorship deal from one of those companies you own".



"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20575 on: Today at 01:53:05 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:40:25 pm
I dont think the authorities were that naive. Theres a lot more to all this than meets the eye. There is definitely some dodgy dealings protecting that club linked to all the money Abu Dhabi are now investing in the uk.

Of course there's dodgy dealings, those expected to govern have less power and even less money than those they're trying to govern.

How the hell are they expected to ensure the rules aren't broken!!

They were fucking stupid to think they could keep control of Middle Eastern Royal Dynasties who have never abided by rules, ever in their lives.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20576 on: Today at 01:57:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:47:29 pm
The PL are a joke, and none of the 'influencers' like Carragher and Neville call it out

They know who butters their bread,both were very vocal about the ESL.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20577 on: Today at 01:57:20 pm »
Would be interesting to know who exactly (outside of their club) is responsible to scrutinize all their financials. At the moment seems to just be broadly viewed as the Premier League or UEFA. There must be an individual or a defined role that is responsible to audit/validate?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20578 on: Today at 02:00:00 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 01:57:20 pm
Would be interesting to know who exactly (outside of their club) is responsible to scrutinize all their financials. At the moment seems to just be broadly viewed as the Premier League or UEFA. There must be an individual or a defined role that is responsible to audit/validate?

There's nobody responsible mate.

The stuff available in the UK and Europe is all above board and all the dodgy stuff is hidden away in tax havens.

There's fuck all anyone can do about them now. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20579 on: Today at 02:07:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:00:00 pm
There's nobody responsible mate.

The stuff available in the UK and Europe is all above board and all the dodgy stuff is hidden away in tax havens.

There's fuck all anyone can do about them now.

Aye,that camel has well and truly bolted.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20580 on: Today at 02:11:46 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:00:00 pm
There's nobody responsible mate.

The stuff available in the UK and Europe is all above board and all the dodgy stuff is hidden away in tax havens.

There's fuck all anyone can do about them now.
Yep. I know/guess so. But normal owners like John Henry etc. must be very interested in leveling the playing field.  They screwed up the approach to the Super League, FFP is a farce, but this issue isn't going away if, as you say, literally nothing can be done. So basically everyone can just cheat the system. No one assigned to clean it up. The proper European elite proper clubs will act again Im sure (I hope) once the dust settles.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20581 on: Today at 05:14:18 pm »

It's enough to make any normal person puke! Quote:

"Dominant displays in the Premier League and Europe has the world of football in awe of Manchester City."

Preamble by SKY on their programme advertising this evening's live match v Tottenham.

Come On You Spurs!!!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20582 on: Today at 05:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:47:29 pm
The PL are a joke, and none of the 'influencers' like Carragher and Neville call it out
Sadly, Carragher and Che Neville are part of the problem, rather than part of the solution.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20583 on: Today at 05:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Robbie-not-Fowler on Today at 05:14:18 pm
It's enough to make any normal person puke! Quote:

"Dominant displays in the Premier League and Europe has the world of football in awe of Manchester City."

Preamble by SKY on their programme advertising this evening's live match v Tottenham.

Come On You Spurs!!!

Deluded nonsense. No one, apart from the wilfully ignorant, are in awe of Abu Dhabi.

They are a grotesque stain on world football and their owners are a grotesque stain on humanity. There is nothing there to be in awe of.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20584 on: Today at 05:27:22 pm »
Klopp was planning for us to go down and stay a goal behind for a long time (thank you agent Matip!) to give this shower of shite hope, and then boom-boom shatter that hope like a glass in the wall. Masterclass!...  ;D

Over to you, blue cheats!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20585 on: Today at 07:27:47 pm »
10 mins of 7 mins injury time - Ferguson would blush
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20586 on: Today at 07:29:06 pm »
Bring out the England cap Kyle.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20587 on: Today at 07:29:45 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20588 on: Today at 07:31:17 pm »
That Spurs offside was dodgy as fuck
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20589 on: Today at 07:32:12 pm »
Their defence has so many weaknesses. Just need other teams to realise and exploit it
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20590 on: Today at 07:32:18 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O3fzwY8xTzs#t=0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O3fzwY8xTzs#t=0</a>
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20591 on: Today at 07:32:45 pm »
Kulusevski- the vanishing points...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20592 on: Today at 07:32:47 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20593 on: Today at 07:37:56 pm »
We'll chase these c*nts down yet, just you wait and see
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20594 on: Today at 07:40:17 pm »
Trent rattled them ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20595 on: Today at 07:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 07:31:17 pm
That Spurs offside was dodgy as fuck

Not really. Kulusevski was offside. Still, these fuckers managed to crumble. It is in our hands now. Lets destroy the bastards. I genuinely hope that we will get them in the CL quarter-finals, with the first game at Anfield:

05.04. - CL (home)
09.04. - PL (away)
13.04. - CL (away)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20596 on: Today at 07:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:37:56 pm
We'll chase these c*nts down yet, just you wait and see
It's easier to chase than to be chased. They are under a lot of pressure now, have a small squad and don't have a reliable goalscorer. Don't be shocked if they bottle it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20597 on: Today at 07:42:26 pm »
Why didn't their £100m man play?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20598 on: Today at 07:46:15 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:42:26 pm
Why didn't their £100m man play?

He did, but he was in a white shirt  ;)
