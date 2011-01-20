Its post like these that show City truly have had the wool pulled out of their eyes, they are like brainwashed zombies, a deluded sportswashed fanbase, so bloody blind they cannot see that 80% of their commercial revenues around £240 million a year are thanks to their owner.Soriano had it easy at Barca when they were the #1 club in the world in his time there, at City it's even more easier, "Your Royal Highness, we are going to post losses and well we need to sign players in the summer how about you give a sponsorship deal from one of those companies you own".