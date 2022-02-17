« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1284901 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Haaland goes to Spain I think, surprised Bayern aren't in the equation, given that Lewandowski is 33/34 and he's probably the ideal replacement.

I think Haaland is likely to be demanding the kind of absurd wages that Bayern won't be able/willing to match. Surely PSG will be targeting Haaland if they can't get Mbappe to stay.

We're at a point where the wages on offer from the oil clubs are leading to the likes of Mbappe and Haaland demanding huge sums and pricing themselves out of a lot of moves, you can see why the Salah situation isn't so easily resolved when the very best players are expecting wages that no normal club is realistically going to want to pay.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
The Moura I think, Son, the Moura I hope these Dier Kane-ts get Royal-y fucked this weekend... Conte-mplate that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
I think Haaland is likely to be demanding the kind of absurd wages that Bayern won't be able/willing to match. Surely PSG will be targeting Haaland if they can't get Mbappe to stay.

We're at a point where the wages on offer from the oil clubs are leading to the likes of Mbappe and Haaland demanding huge sums and pricing themselves out of a lot of moves, you can see why the Salah situation isn't so easily resolved when the very best players are expecting wages that no normal club is realistically going to want to pay.
You also have to factor in the Mancini payments too. Its not just regular wages its the off the books ones the players know they can get from the cheats aswell. There are still players with morals, such as our very own Virgil, who turn them down, but unfortunately a lot of players will go there for the money or expect to get similar money elsewhere.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
You also have to factor in the Mancini payments too. Its not just regular wages its the off the books ones the players know they can get from the cheats aswell. There are still players with morals, such as our very own Virgil, who turn them down, but unfortunately a lot of players will go there for the money or expect to get similar money elsewhere.
Yep it's amazing how untouched Man City's best players are from the pull of the big two in Spain since they became sportswash FC.

Tells me something iffy is going on there, the multiple Iberian and South American players they have had its a mindboggling anomaly of epic proportions.

Caribbean offshore banks must have some amazing off the books loyalty payments stashed away linked to Sportswash FC that are payed out once they are no use to the club on the wrong side of 30 years old.

The likes of Arsenal Chelsea United who have been at the top of the tree in England saw their best players go to Spain, even the mighty Bayern as well.

Dodgy AF, every aspect of the club is a fake facade.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yep it's amazing how untouched Man City's best players are from the pull of the big two in Spain since they became sportswash FC.

Tells me something iffy is going on there, the multiple Iberian and South American players they have had its a mindboggling anomaly of epic proportions.

Caribbean offshore banks must have some amazing off the books loyalty payments stashed away linked to Sportswash FC that are payed out once they are no use to the club on the wrong side of 30 years old.

The likes of Arsenal Chelsea United who have been at the top of the tree in England saw their best players go to Spain, even the mighty Bayern as well.

Dodgy AF, every aspect of the club is a fake facade.
This is true. Even when Utd were the most successful club the still lost Ronaldo to Real, we lost Suarez and Coutinho. Every club has lost top players apart from Abu Dhabi. Not one of their players grew up dreaming of playing for Man City so there can be no emotional attachment. Its not trophies as these players could win trophies in other countries and city, as Trent says, have never won the big one. So there must be something else. Either theyre not allowed to leave, they do play for one of the worst regimes on the planet after all, or its the various bank accounts that keeps them there.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
This is true. Even when Utd were the most successful club the still lost Ronaldo to Real, we lost Suarez and Coutinho. Every club has lost top players apart from Abu Dhabi. Not one of their players grew up dreaming of playing for Man City so there can be no emotional attachment. Its not trophies as these players could win trophies in other countries and city, as Trent says, have never won the big one. So there must be something else. Either theyre not allowed to leave, they do play for one of the worst regimes on the planet after all, or its the various bank accounts that keeps them there.
I bet Milly knows the answers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
I'd say Leroy Sane is the only player they've wanted to keep (to an extent) since the takeover that has managed to force his way out. I still don't think he'd have gone anywhere if he was still as the level he was displaying pre-injury.
I bet Milly knows the answers

Forget that he was at the Sportswashers. Yeah, he'll well be aware of that kind of stuff.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
I bet Milly knows the answers

I don't blame him for saying nowt. Model professional is Milly.

 I'm glad he left; not many seem to have left City unless the club itself was done with them. Young James seems to be an exception.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
This is true. Even when Utd were the most successful club the still lost Ronaldo to Real, we lost Suarez and Coutinho. Every club has lost top players apart from Abu Dhabi. Not one of their players grew up dreaming of playing for Man City so there can be no emotional attachment. Its not trophies as these players could win trophies in other countries and city, as Trent says, have never won the big one. So there must be something else. Either theyre not allowed to leave, they do play for one of the worst regimes on the planet after all, or its the various bank accounts that keeps them there.
If 'Manchester City' were still a football club then the way they can keep hold of players would be a bizarre anomaly. It's only when you see them for what they really are that it suddenly makes sense.

As said, even the biggest, most successful and most famous clubs in world football have lost big players to other clubs, yet this tinpot outfit never does. Also as already said, no one grows up dreaming of playing for Manchester's other club.

It's all a bit Mrs Merton really. When she asked Debbie McGee what first attracted her to the multi millionaire, Paul Daniels. Well, at least Paul legitimately earned his money and his success.

Facts are, players (and Guardiola) go to the sports wash for money. They also stay for the money. You don't see their agents agitating for moves and you don't see media sowing unsettling stories either, because they all know that the sports wash is the ultimate destination for the financial mercenary. The bought and paid for trophies are just a smokescreen. Everyone, including Guardiola know those trophy purchases are hollow and, outside of the sports wash itself, ultimately meaningless.

Make no mistake, those who go to the sports wash do so for financial reasons. They also stay for financial reasons. They are well looked after in that respect, because if they weren't, the whole project falls apart. Abu Dhabi FC have no prestige, no respect, no class and no genuine pull, so they have to pay well over the odds to attract talent and keep it. Without that unlimited money the sports washers are prepared to throw at the project and the puppets they buy off, the whole thing collapses. The entire putrid project depends on that underground pipeline supplying dirty money directly into the Etihad.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Prime example for me would be Aguero, spent the majority of his career at a small club and not once, to my knowledge, linked away at his peak. For all I know he could be the richest sportsman of all time. He could have been paid anything.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Think the fact that they're winning trophies every season helps.  That and their bottomless pit of money.  Players know that sticking with City means they'll pick up a bunch of medals and get handsomely rewarded for it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Even Guardiola himself still being there sets off alarm bells. Left what was basically his club in Barcelona because of "tiredness" and then left a more prestige club in Bayern, yet has stayed at City longer than both.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Even Guardiola himself still being there sets off alarm bells. Left what was basically his club in Barcelona because of "tiredness" and then left a more prestige club in Bayern, yet has stayed at City longer than both.
That tells us a lot. Two of the biggest clubs in world football, yet he's stuck around this long at Manchester's other club. He's also sacrificed all his previously much lauded principles, so clearly being looked after very well indeed as compensation.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
That tells us a lot. Two of the biggest clubs in world football, yet he's stuck around this long at Manchester's other club. He's also sacrificed all his previously much lauded principles, so clearly being looked after very well indeed as compensation.

AD Bought Girona "with" his brother for example,also with their history his £20m/year wages likely isn't all he's bringing home.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
They have the flexibility to pay players salaries via another Abu Dhabi entity you get round FFP and allow players to earn tax free. I know they did this with Mancini.
For example it wouldnt surprise me if there is a Raheem Sterling registered as working in McDonalds Abu Dhabi airport.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
They have the flexibility to pay players salaries via another Abu Dhabi entity you get round FFP and allow players to earn tax free. I know they did this with Mancini.
For example it wouldnt surprise me if there is a Raheem Sterling registered as working in McDonalds Abu Dhabi airport.

One method was setting them up as ambassadors or coaches at random training schools around the world. Unrelated to City, but funded by Abu Dhabi. They never seem to attend them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Tariq Panja again, posted on twitter yesterday that one club was "undercutting others" when it came to sponsorship deals coming in. Basically offering to be a partner for much less money than others have tried to negotiate. This is done do they can build their logbook of Sponsors, but they don't need the money.

It's either this bunch of cheats or the new bunch of murderous cheats.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Prime example for me would be Aguero, spent the majority of his career at a small club and not once, to my knowledge, linked away at his peak. For all I know he could be the richest sportsman of all time. He could have been paid anything.

It's not even that there was never a link, or a whisper of an agent agitating for a move. There was never anything ever in the media as I recall of even a sniff of interest in City's players from the likes of Bayern, Barca or RM.

Contrast that to how Barcelona worked on Coutinho during the same period. They didn't even have someone like Messi come out and say how much he admired Aguero and would love to play alongside him, did they? It's almost as if they were warned off, or had an inkling of what was going on behind the scenes...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
They have the flexibility to pay players salaries via another Abu Dhabi entity you get round FFP and allow players to earn tax free. I know they did this with Mancini.
For example it wouldnt surprise me if there is a Raheem Sterling registered as working in McDonalds Abu Dhabi airport.
Well those emails showed players image rights were left off the wage bill and diverted to a tax free vehicle in the British Virgin Islands set up by a Tory peer.

They also have two companies houses, the wages of 600 employees wages sent to another companies House, they are the only club in Europe that does that.

Even their wage bill is fake, our wage bill accounts for 800 people, City's is just the playing staff and coaches of the 1st team and Academy.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Tariq Panja again, posted on twitter yesterday that one club was "undercutting others" when it came to sponsorship deals coming in. Basically offering to be a partner for much less money than others have tried to negotiate. This is done do they can build their logbook of Sponsors, but they don't need the money.

It's either this bunch of cheats or the new bunch of murderous cheats.

why though? They have no reason to do this. They just make up their own sponsors as they have been doing for years, they know they can get away with it, the PL have no interest in punishing their cheating.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
why though? They have no reason to do this. They just make up their own sponsors as they have been doing for years, they know they can get away with it, the PL have no interest in punishing their cheating.



Because they are both trying to convince the world they are legit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
why though? They have no reason to do this. They just make up their own sponsors as they have been doing for years, they know they can get away with it, the PL have no interest in punishing their cheating.

The PL would be judged equally culpable if something happens to City now. The global brand would take a hit, can't be having that.

Their idea of a level playing field now is to have all the clubs have such takeovers. Doing things properly is for little clubs and fools.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
It's not even that there was never a link, or a whisper of an agent agitating for a move. There was never anything ever in the media as I recall of even a sniff of interest in City's players from the likes of Bayern, Barca or RM.

Contrast that to how Barcelona worked on Coutinho during the same period. They didn't even have someone like Messi come out and say how much he admired Aguero and would love to play alongside him, did they? It's almost as if they were warned off, or had an inkling of what was going on behind the scenes...

Very suspicious, that. It would appear that the football world certainly knows something.

It's bizarre really, because in the real world there is no way a club like them could keep hold of players the calibre of Aguero if Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich etc came in for them. Without the dodgy dealing, they are a stepping-stone club at best.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
why though? They have no reason to do this. They just make up their own sponsors as they have been doing for years, they know they can get away with it, the PL have no interest in punishing their cheating.
There's a couple of reasons.

One is to build a portfolio of non connected sponsors to add some legitimacy to the whole thing. But more importantly it denies legitimate revenue to a competitor.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
They'll turn on Pep the Ped.

He's just said Liverpool has a better airport than Manchester.

Christ lad.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
I wonder why no reporter has brought up the fact that Pip get's an official salty from the mancs but also another one from Abu Dhabi.  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
why though? They have no reason to do this. They just make up their own sponsors as they have been doing for years, they know they can get away with it, the PL have no interest in punishing their cheating.



Stops the other clubs from earning sponsorship money from these companies. Its been seen that we can and do compete with City, without having to resort to cheating, but Sportswashing clubs know we only spend what we earn, so deny us our income and we have less to spend.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
That tells us a lot. Two of the biggest clubs in world football, yet he's stuck around this long at Manchester's other club. He's also sacrificed all his previously much lauded principles, so clearly being looked after very well indeed as compensation.

Hell stay there until they win the CL. Considering whats been spent, failure to add the CL will be a mark against his tenure. Winning it wont really be a huge achievement given the massive spending theyve made. Id imagine they actually targeted more than one CL during his management.

Theyd trade every league cup and a couple of his league wins for one UCL.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Hell stay there until they win the CL. Considering whats been spent, failure to add the CL will be a mark against his tenure. Winning it wont really be a huge achievement given the massive spending theyve made. Id imagine they actually targeted more than one CL during his management.

Theyd trade every league cup and a couple of his league wins for one UCL.
Yep, they got him in to bag big ears. Given the money lavished on the task, it would be utter failure if he doesn't get his paws on that trophy. He knows if he keeps going at it then it will come eventually. He needs it for his ego. They need it in a vain attempt to bring some recognition and credibility to the 'project'.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
I wonder why no reporter has brought up the fact that Pip get's an official salty from the mancs but also another one from Abu Dhabi.  ;D

One journalist (Rob Harris) did ask Guardiola a few years back whether he was getting a secret second salary same as Mancini had.
Guardiola was very annoyed by the question (so annoyed he didn't even get round to denying anything!)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
One journalist (Rob Harris) did ask Guardiola a few years back whether he was getting a secret second salary same as Mancini had.
Guardiola was very annoyed by the question (so annoyed he didn't even get round to denying anything!)



Secret second salty?

Obscure porn hub searches are us...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
One journalist (Rob Harris) did ask Guardiola a few years back whether he was getting a secret second salary same as Mancini had.
Guardiola was very annoyed by the question (so annoyed he didn't even get round to denying anything!)

Im sure he was getting a nice hefty cheque deposited in some account even before he was offcially their coach.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Very suspicious, that. It would appear that the football world certainly knows something.

It's bizarre really, because in the real world there is no way a club like them could keep hold of players the calibre of Aguero if Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich etc came in for them. Without the dodgy dealing, they are a stepping-stone club at best.

Has to be. Since when would Barcelona ever have given a shit about what another club thinks when it comes to their players? I'm sure there must have been some informal contact with certain agents, who politely explained to them that there was no way on God's green earth that they could match the money their clients were receiving at City.

If City are winning trophies, then it does hamper rival clubs' pinching their players. But the fact they remained CL dry, and we saw the kind of money Barcelona were prepared to spunk to try and win that trophy again, really does make it extremely suspicious that there was never even a tenuous link of interest.

Bottom line - they came after our players because Abu Dhabi FC's weren't available, and they knew not to even try. That's a story I'd like to know more about.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Im sure he was getting a nice hefty cheque deposited in some account even before he was offcially their coach.
Wouldn't put it past them to have been paying him something while he was still at Bayern. I mean it was known at least 6-months in advance he was going to City when he finished at Bayern.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yep it's amazing how untouched Man City's best players are from the pull of the big two in Spain since they became sportswash FC.

Tells me something iffy is going on there, the multiple Iberian and South American players they have had its a mindboggling anomaly of epic proportions.......
.......


that has always struck me as odd, yes a successful team is always more likely to keep its players but anyone who has watched footy for a fair number of years know that there is always a sense of jeopardy down the line when you sign south american players cos their dream is to play at either Real or Barca regardless of who they play for and how successful they are, it just is what it is

the obvious example is Ronaldo at Utd but there are countless others and it's the reason i've never been a fan of getting south american players cos no matter what success comes their way i feel at some point they will want to go to real or barca and little pisses me off more than countless stories about 'links to ....' that comes up every transfer window, fucking circus that it is (tho i dont read that shit normally for that very reason but you get to hear about it eventually no matter what you do)

as aguero said when city decided to move him on "We all know that Barcelona are the best club in the world" - pretty fucking shameless really and city fans spin it that players always do that when they go to a new club but, no, they dont, there's plenty of ways to talk positive about a move, you really dont need to say that - south americans love the two spanish giants and ultimately hope to get there
