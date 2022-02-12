« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 509 510 511 512 513 [514]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1283823 times)

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,560
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20520 on: Yesterday at 11:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:36:44 pm
Haaland goes to Spain I think, surprised Bayern aren't in the equation, given that Lewandowski is 33/34 and he's probably the ideal replacement.

I think Haaland is likely to be demanding the kind of absurd wages that Bayern won't be able/willing to match. Surely PSG will be targeting Haaland if they can't get Mbappe to stay.

We're at a point where the wages on offer from the oil clubs are leading to the likes of Mbappe and Haaland demanding huge sums and pricing themselves out of a lot of moves, you can see why the Salah situation isn't so easily resolved when the very best players are expecting wages that no normal club is realistically going to want to pay.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,358
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20521 on: Today at 04:32:14 am »
The Moura I think, Son, the Moura I hope these Dier Kane-ts get Royal-y fucked this weekend... Conte-mplate that.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20522 on: Today at 06:57:07 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:52:50 pm
I think Haaland is likely to be demanding the kind of absurd wages that Bayern won't be able/willing to match. Surely PSG will be targeting Haaland if they can't get Mbappe to stay.

We're at a point where the wages on offer from the oil clubs are leading to the likes of Mbappe and Haaland demanding huge sums and pricing themselves out of a lot of moves, you can see why the Salah situation isn't so easily resolved when the very best players are expecting wages that no normal club is realistically going to want to pay.
You also have to factor in the Mancini payments too. Its not just regular wages its the off the books ones the players know they can get from the cheats aswell. There are still players with morals, such as our very own Virgil, who turn them down, but unfortunately a lot of players will go there for the money or expect to get similar money elsewhere.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20523 on: Today at 07:46:31 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:57:07 am
You also have to factor in the Mancini payments too. Its not just regular wages its the off the books ones the players know they can get from the cheats aswell. There are still players with morals, such as our very own Virgil, who turn them down, but unfortunately a lot of players will go there for the money or expect to get similar money elsewhere.
Yep it's amazing how untouched Man City's best players are from the pull of the big two in Spain since they became sportswash FC.

Tells me something iffy is going on there, the multiple Iberian and South American players they have had its a mindboggling anomaly of epic proportions.

Caribbean offshore banks must have some amazing off the books loyalty payments stashed away linked to Sportswash FC that are payed out once they are no use to the club on the wrong side of 30 years old.

The likes of Arsenal Chelsea United who have been at the top of the tree in England saw their best players go to Spain, even the mighty Bayern as well.

Dodgy AF, every aspect of the club is a fake facade.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:57:25 am by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20524 on: Today at 09:53:42 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:46:31 am
Yep it's amazing how untouched Man City's best players are from the pull of the big two in Spain since they became sportswash FC.

Tells me something iffy is going on there, the multiple Iberian and South American players they have had its a mindboggling anomaly of epic proportions.

Caribbean offshore banks must have some amazing off the books loyalty payments stashed away linked to Sportswash FC that are payed out once they are no use to the club on the wrong side of 30 years old.

The likes of Arsenal Chelsea United who have been at the top of the tree in England saw their best players go to Spain, even the mighty Bayern as well.

Dodgy AF, every aspect of the club is a fake facade.
This is true. Even when Utd were the most successful club the still lost Ronaldo to Real, we lost Suarez and Coutinho. Every club has lost top players apart from Abu Dhabi. Not one of their players grew up dreaming of playing for Man City so there can be no emotional attachment. Its not trophies as these players could win trophies in other countries and city, as Trent says, have never won the big one. So there must be something else. Either theyre not allowed to leave, they do play for one of the worst regimes on the planet after all, or its the various bank accounts that keeps them there.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 909
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20525 on: Today at 10:11:53 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:53:42 am
This is true. Even when Utd were the most successful club the still lost Ronaldo to Real, we lost Suarez and Coutinho. Every club has lost top players apart from Abu Dhabi. Not one of their players grew up dreaming of playing for Man City so there can be no emotional attachment. Its not trophies as these players could win trophies in other countries and city, as Trent says, have never won the big one. So there must be something else. Either theyre not allowed to leave, they do play for one of the worst regimes on the planet after all, or its the various bank accounts that keeps them there.
I bet Milly knows the answers
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,872
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20526 on: Today at 10:21:18 am »
I'd say Leroy Sane is the only player they've wanted to keep (to an extent) since the takeover that has managed to force his way out. I still don't think he'd have gone anywhere if he was still as the level he was displaying pre-injury.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,134
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20527 on: Today at 10:21:21 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:11:53 am
I bet Milly knows the answers

Forget that he was at the Sportswashers. Yeah, he'll well be aware of that kind of stuff.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,636
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20528 on: Today at 10:26:46 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:11:53 am
I bet Milly knows the answers

I don't blame him for saying nowt. Model professional is Milly.

 I'm glad he left; not many seem to have left City unless the club itself was done with them. Young James seems to be an exception.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,658
  • 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20529 on: Today at 10:44:37 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:53:42 am
This is true. Even when Utd were the most successful club the still lost Ronaldo to Real, we lost Suarez and Coutinho. Every club has lost top players apart from Abu Dhabi. Not one of their players grew up dreaming of playing for Man City so there can be no emotional attachment. Its not trophies as these players could win trophies in other countries and city, as Trent says, have never won the big one. So there must be something else. Either theyre not allowed to leave, they do play for one of the worst regimes on the planet after all, or its the various bank accounts that keeps them there.
If 'Manchester City' were still a football club then the way they can keep hold of players would be a bizarre anomaly. It's only when you see them for what they really are that it suddenly makes sense.

As said, even the biggest, most successful and most famous clubs in world football have lost big players to other clubs, yet this tinpot outfit never does. Also as already said, no one grows up dreaming of playing for Manchester's other club.

It's all a bit Mrs Merton really. When she asked Debbie McGee what first attracted her to the multi millionaire, Paul Daniels. Well, at least Paul legitimately earned his money and his success.

Facts are, players (and Guardiola) go to the sports wash for money. They also stay for the money. You don't see their agents agitating for moves and you don't see media sowing unsettling stories either, because they all know that the sports wash is the ultimate destination for the financial mercenary. The bought and paid for trophies are just a smokescreen. Everyone, including Guardiola know those trophy purchases are hollow and, outside of the sports wash itself, ultimately meaningless.

Make no mistake, those who go to the sports wash do so for financial reasons. They also stay for financial reasons. They are well looked after in that respect, because if they weren't, the whole project falls apart. Abu Dhabi FC have no prestige, no respect, no class and no genuine pull, so they have to pay well over the odds to attract talent and keep it. Without that unlimited money the sports washers are prepared to throw at the project and the puppets they buy off, the whole thing collapses. The entire putrid project depends on that underground pipeline supplying dirty money directly into the Etihad.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20530 on: Today at 11:08:38 am »
Prime example for me would be Aguero, spent the majority of his career at a small club and not once, to my knowledge, linked away at his peak. For all I know he could be the richest sportsman of all time. He could have been paid anything.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,569
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20531 on: Today at 11:24:55 am »
Think the fact that they're winning trophies every season helps.  That and their bottomless pit of money.  Players know that sticking with City means they'll pick up a bunch of medals and get handsomely rewarded for it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20532 on: Today at 12:04:12 pm »
Even Guardiola himself still being there sets off alarm bells. Left what was basically his club in Barcelona because of "tiredness" and then left a more prestige club in Bayern, yet has stayed at City longer than both.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,658
  • 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20533 on: Today at 12:30:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:04:12 pm
Even Guardiola himself still being there sets off alarm bells. Left what was basically his club in Barcelona because of "tiredness" and then left a more prestige club in Bayern, yet has stayed at City longer than both.
That tells us a lot. Two of the biggest clubs in world football, yet he's stuck around this long at Manchester's other club. He's also sacrificed all his previously much lauded principles, so clearly being looked after very well indeed as compensation.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20534 on: Today at 01:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:30:53 pm
That tells us a lot. Two of the biggest clubs in world football, yet he's stuck around this long at Manchester's other club. He's also sacrificed all his previously much lauded principles, so clearly being looked after very well indeed as compensation.

AD Bought Girona "with" his brother for example,also with their history his £20m/year wages likely isn't all he's bringing home.

Hooray!
« Last Edit: Today at 01:03:40 pm by Tobelius »
Logged

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20535 on: Today at 01:58:00 pm »
They have the flexibility to pay players salaries via another Abu Dhabi entity you get round FFP and allow players to earn tax free. I know they did this with Mancini.
For example it wouldnt surprise me if there is a Raheem Sterling registered as working in McDonalds Abu Dhabi airport.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,935
  • Bam!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20536 on: Today at 02:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 01:58:00 pm
They have the flexibility to pay players salaries via another Abu Dhabi entity you get round FFP and allow players to earn tax free. I know they did this with Mancini.
For example it wouldnt surprise me if there is a Raheem Sterling registered as working in McDonalds Abu Dhabi airport.

One method was setting them up as ambassadors or coaches at random training schools around the world. Unrelated to City, but funded by Abu Dhabi. They never seem to attend them.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,935
  • Bam!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20537 on: Today at 02:21:44 pm »
Tariq Panja again, posted on twitter yesterday that one club was "undercutting others" when it came to sponsorship deals coming in. Basically offering to be a partner for much less money than others have tried to negotiate. This is done do they can build their logbook of Sponsors, but they don't need the money.

It's either this bunch of cheats or the new bunch of murderous cheats.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,636
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20538 on: Today at 02:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 11:08:38 am
Prime example for me would be Aguero, spent the majority of his career at a small club and not once, to my knowledge, linked away at his peak. For all I know he could be the richest sportsman of all time. He could have been paid anything.

It's not even that there was never a link, or a whisper of an agent agitating for a move. There was never anything ever in the media as I recall of even a sniff of interest in City's players from the likes of Bayern, Barca or RM.

Contrast that to how Barcelona worked on Coutinho during the same period. They didn't even have someone like Messi come out and say how much he admired Aguero and would love to play alongside him, did they? It's almost as if they were warned off, or had an inkling of what was going on behind the scenes...
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20539 on: Today at 02:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 01:58:00 pm
They have the flexibility to pay players salaries via another Abu Dhabi entity you get round FFP and allow players to earn tax free. I know they did this with Mancini.
For example it wouldnt surprise me if there is a Raheem Sterling registered as working in McDonalds Abu Dhabi airport.
Well those emails showed players image rights were left off the wage bill and diverted to a tax free vehicle in the British Virgin Islands set up by a Tory peer.

They also have two companies houses, the wages of 600 employees wages sent to another companies House, they are the only club in Europe that does that.

Even their wage bill is fake, our wage bill accounts for 800 people, City's is just the playing staff and coaches of the 1st team and Academy.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,827
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20540 on: Today at 02:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:21:44 pm
Tariq Panja again, posted on twitter yesterday that one club was "undercutting others" when it came to sponsorship deals coming in. Basically offering to be a partner for much less money than others have tried to negotiate. This is done do they can build their logbook of Sponsors, but they don't need the money.

It's either this bunch of cheats or the new bunch of murderous cheats.

why though? They have no reason to do this. They just make up their own sponsors as they have been doing for years, they know they can get away with it, the PL have no interest in punishing their cheating.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,935
  • Bam!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20541 on: Today at 02:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:29:38 pm
why though? They have no reason to do this. They just make up their own sponsors as they have been doing for years, they know they can get away with it, the PL have no interest in punishing their cheating.



Because they are both trying to convince the world they are legit.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,636
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20542 on: Today at 02:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:29:38 pm
why though? They have no reason to do this. They just make up their own sponsors as they have been doing for years, they know they can get away with it, the PL have no interest in punishing their cheating.

The PL would be judged equally culpable if something happens to City now. The global brand would take a hit, can't be having that.

Their idea of a level playing field now is to have all the clubs have such takeovers. Doing things properly is for little clubs and fools.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,658
  • 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20543 on: Today at 03:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:24:33 pm
It's not even that there was never a link, or a whisper of an agent agitating for a move. There was never anything ever in the media as I recall of even a sniff of interest in City's players from the likes of Bayern, Barca or RM.

Contrast that to how Barcelona worked on Coutinho during the same period. They didn't even have someone like Messi come out and say how much he admired Aguero and would love to play alongside him, did they? It's almost as if they were warned off, or had an inkling of what was going on behind the scenes...

Very suspicious, that. It would appear that the football world certainly knows something.

It's bizarre really, because in the real world there is no way a club like them could keep hold of players the calibre of Aguero if Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich etc came in for them. Without the dodgy dealing, they are a stepping-stone club at best.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20544 on: Today at 04:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:29:38 pm
why though? They have no reason to do this. They just make up their own sponsors as they have been doing for years, they know they can get away with it, the PL have no interest in punishing their cheating.
There's a couple of reasons.

One is to build a portfolio of non connected sponsors to add some legitimacy to the whole thing. But more importantly it denies legitimate revenue to a competitor.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 509 510 511 512 513 [514]   Go Up
« previous next »
 