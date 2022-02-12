This is true. Even when Utd were the most successful club the still lost Ronaldo to Real, we lost Suarez and Coutinho. Every club has lost top players apart from Abu Dhabi. Not one of their players grew up dreaming of playing for Man City so there can be no emotional attachment. Its not trophies as these players could win trophies in other countries and city, as Trent says, have never won the big one. So there must be something else. Either theyre not allowed to leave, they do play for one of the worst regimes on the planet after all, or its the various bank accounts that keeps them there.



If 'Manchester City' were still a football club then the way they can keep hold of players would be a bizarre anomaly. It's only when you see them for what they really are that it suddenly makes sense.As said, even the biggest, most successful and most famous clubs in world football have lost big players to other clubs, yet this tinpot outfit never does. Also as already said, no one grows up dreaming of playing for Manchester's other club.It's all a bit Mrs Merton really. When she asked Debbie McGee what first attracted her to the multi millionaire, Paul Daniels. Well, at least Paul legitimately earned his money and his success.Facts are, players (and Guardiola) go to the sports wash for money. They also stay for the money. You don't see their agents agitating for moves and you don't see media sowing unsettling stories either, because they all know that the sports wash is the ultimate destination for the financial mercenary. The bought and paid for trophies are just a smokescreen. Everyone, including Guardiola know those trophy purchases are hollow and, outside of the sports wash itself, ultimately meaningless.Make no mistake, those who go to the sports wash do so for financial reasons. They also stay for financial reasons. They are well looked after in that respect, because if they weren't, the whole project falls apart. Abu Dhabi FC have no prestige, no respect, no class and no genuine pull, so they have to pay well over the odds to attract talent and keep it. Without that unlimited money the sports washers are prepared to throw at the project and the puppets they buy off, the whole thing collapses. The entire putrid project depends on that underground pipeline supplying dirty money directly into the Etihad.