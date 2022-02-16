« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
I saw Edin Dzeko after the game, I said to him Ah well, you still wouldnt have won the Champions League if you stayed at Man City. He said Not Now James.

https://twitter.com/BoringMilner/status/1494068018153938948
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 06:58:51 pm
He was routing around at the bottom of one of his bags looking for that medal I bet, seeing as couldnt have whipped it off any quicker after receiving it.  So odd to that hes now choosing to wear it.

Whats the little trophy hes holding? Looks like something youd get for winning an episode of blankety blank, or some other game show.  Deeply weird stuff.

going by virgil's interview after the match tonight it appears to be a MOTM trophy, so.......

Runner's up medal in CL - check
Runner's up England cap - check
Random CL motm trophy - check
Right, let's go and make a total prat of myself - priceless
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 04:47:28 am
going by virgil's interview after the match tonight it appears to be a MOTM trophy, so.......

Runner's up medal in CL - check
Runner's up England cap - check
Random CL motm trophy - check
Right, let's go and make a total prat of myself - priceless
Everything about Kyle Walker is perfect for City. Classesless and clueless, just the way they like them. Someone said he gave off John Terry full kit wanker vibes and it's so accurate.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
I'm a knob

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
One thing amongst many that I detest about Man City are their kits. One of my biggest irritations is unnecessary use of change colours and City are serial offenders.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:10:21 am
One thing amongst many that I detest about Man City are their kits. One of my biggest irritations is unnecessary use of change colours and City are serial offenders.

And Arsenal.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Lad on Today at 07:15:39 am
And Arsenal.
Arsenal aren't serial cheats though
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 07:35:44 pm
the thing is no one questions pep is a top coach but making safe choices leaves him open to 'but what if...?'

now should a manager that can have his pick of clubs choose one that isn't really at the level to win trophies, or certainly not at the level to have expectation of multiple trophies, all managers want to be successful and it's not fair to expect them to chose clubs they see as below their own ambition

but if you inherit a ridiculously talented squad and are successful (and at this point he received all the adulation/recognition you could want), then choose a team in a league where it's like shooting fish in a barrel domestically with gauranteed success, then choose a team that sport washes to an obscene level where assembling a squad is like playing football manager - people are going to have questions

no, i dont expect him to choose a team with no hope of recognised major honours but he is a prisoner of his choices, enjoy the success and live with the perceptions, dont bitch about it, the choices were yours

and you can't say there were/are no other choices

other top managers have made choices to progress their career and have done pretty decent, eg klopp is an obvious example and no one says 'but what if...' about his success and abilty cos he was never handed the 'cheat codes' to play the game and is seen as legit cos guess the fuck what, it is legit

this isn't a pep vs klopp thing, other top managers have been incredibly successful and their legacy is never questioned and the perception of them isn't tainted cos they didn't cheat the system, it's as simple as that

Why does this surprise you given the character of the man?

As much as it has been stricken from the record, pep was suspended for doping towards the end of his playing career not long after moving to serie a. Once a cheat  always a cheat in my view. I'm sure he was at it his whole career but got caught at a time when Italian football was clamping down hard on doping.

Make no mistake, pep will go to any level to win including illegal means. A total fraud of a man.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:11:40 am
Why does this surprise you given the character of the man?

As much as it has been stricken from the record, pep was suspended for doping towards the end of his playing career not long after moving to serie a. Once a cheat  always a cheat in my view. I'm sure he was at it his whole career but got caught at a time when Italian football was clamping down hard on doping.

Make no mistake, pep will go to any level to win including illegal means. A total fraud of a man.
Good point and one that is not made enough. Pep is a confirmed cheat! His mentality is he will break any rule he has to in order to succeed. He does not want a fair competition so he is perfectly suited to Man City who are the biggest cheats the game has ever seen.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Achilles Heel on Yesterday at 06:41:25 pm
All the best for later guys. I genuinely hope you win the tie and I'm sure you will.

I have family reasons for that but it's mainly a football thing for me and  I'd love to see the best 2 teams and the 2 best coaches in world football go head to head again in the Champions League ideally over 2 legs with the ultimate high stakes. The only downside would be the over the top social media nonsense from both sides.

I see the Etihad league game is in between the quarter final dates. So it is  better we meet in the semis because it would be too much for my heart with both the league and champions league games in the space of a week :)

Thanks Achilles Heel :)

It'd be nice to see the two best football teams and two best football coaches meet (although I'm not sure I'd class Nagelsmann as one of the two best just yet, we appreciate the sentiment).

Hopefully in the meantime the Abu Dhabi toy, the Qatar toy and the Russian toy can all meet and take each other out so they dont infect the actual football clubs.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:11:40 am
Why does this surprise you given the character of the man?

As much as it has been stricken from the record, pep was suspended for doping towards the end of his playing career not long after moving to serie a. Once a cheat  always a cheat in my view. I'm sure he was at it his whole career but got caught at a time when Italian football was clamping down hard on doping.

Make no mistake, pep will go to any level to win including illegal means. A total fraud of a man.

i wasn't aware of that, thanks for the education

so he really is a lance armstrong among managers  ;D

edit: just did a quick google on it - for nandrolone, no less, probably the most notorious or well known doping steriod, so that's no fucking 'accident' as they all like to claim - fyi jaap stam was also done for nandrolone at the same time  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:53:59 am
Thanks Achilles Heel :)

It'd be nice to see the two best football teams and two best football coaches meet (although I'm not sure I'd class Nagelsmann as one of the two best just yet, we appreciate the sentiment).

Hopefully in the meantime the Abu Dhabi toy, the Qatar toy and the Russian toy can all meet and take each other out so they dont infect the actual football clubs.

 Haha

I take my lead from the Anfield Wrap. If the brilliant Neil Atkinson says City and Liverpool are the best teams in the world  (and it has been continually referenced on there  over the last 4 years or so)  it is good enough for me...  ;)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
I'm sure it won't surprise you that we're not at all surprised that you spend your time listening to a Liverpool FC podcast/show :)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:11:40 am
Why does this surprise you given the character of the man?

As much as it has been stricken from the record, pep was suspended for doping towards the end of his playing career not long after moving to serie a. Once a cheat  always a cheat in my view. I'm sure he was at it his whole career but got caught at a time when Italian football was clamping down hard on doping.

Make no mistake, pep will go to any level to win including illegal means. A total fraud of a man.

This doesn't get said enough about the bald fraud.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:42:22 am
I'm sure it won't surprise you that we're not at all surprised that you spend your time listening to a Liverpool FC podcast/show :)

Not for the reason you are probably alluding to... a football  obsessed  City/Liverpool family for 35+ years helps :)


Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:46:14 am


https://theathletic.com/3120837/2022/02/17/special-report-manchester-citys-sponsors-the-links-to-abu-dhabi-and-what-it-means-for-newcastle-united/

Have just read this article.

It was obvious to anyone that City used their links to Abu Dhabi to get UAE based sponsors to circumnavigate FFP

However after reading that article I had no idea just how many of their sponsors are linked to the owner, or linked to Mubadala.

City fans often use the point that SilverLake bought a stake of the City group for $500m proving the worth of the City group, this happened in November 2019.
Just so happens that in 2020 Silver Lake received a $2bn(!) investment from Mubadala with the City chairman saying it was an 'exciting partnership'

Unbelievable how any company associated with Mubadala is starting to sponsor Man City

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Achilles Heel on Today at 12:44:27 pm
Not for the reason you are probably alluding to... a football  obsessed  City/Liverpool family for 35+ years helps :)

I imagine its for exactly the reason I'm alluding to ;)

Football obsessed City fans don't listen to City podcasts/shows, because there aren't any. Because....there isn't any sort of appetite for them, as you're all far, far more interested in the club down the road that lives permanently in your managers/players/owners/fellow supporters heads. Although actually I think perversely you'd all quite enjoy two hours a week of a robot screaming 'You. Must. Respect. Us. You. Must. Respect. Us.' into a mic and being able to blissfully ignore that you're just footballs Lance Armstrong, and you'll literally never get what you want.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 12:50:22 pm
Have just read this article.

It was obvious to anyone that City used their links to Abu Dhabi to get UAE based sponsors to circumnavigate FFP

However after reading that article I had no idea just how many of their sponsors are linked to the owner, or linked to Mubadala.

City fans often use the point that SilverLake bought a stake of the City group for $500m proving the worth of the City group, this happened in November 2019.
Just so happens that in 2020 Silver Lake received a $2bn(!) investment from Mubadala with the City chairman saying it was an 'exciting partnership'

Unbelievable how any company associated with Mubadala is starting to sponsor Man City
So basically, citys owners invested money in silver lake which then in turn invested in Man City?
Ive said before but this Abu Dhabi plaything are the biggest cheats the game and possibly world sport, has ever seen. Yet they continue to get away with it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:07:07 pm
So basically, citys owners invested money in silver lake which then in turn invested in Man City?
Ive said before but this Abu Dhabi plaything are the biggest cheats the game and possibly world sport, has ever seen. Yet they continue to get away with it.

Its the way of our world now. The UK has been up for wholesale for the last decade. They just buy everyone off.
Look at their soon to be usurpers at Newcastle. Buying honours and influence at the highest level of our society and government intervention to make sure they got their football club.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:20:33 pm
Its the way of our world now. The UK has been up for wholesale for the last decade. They just buy everyone off.
Look at their soon to be usurpers at Newcastle. Buying honours and influence at the highest level of our society and government intervention to make sure they got their football club.
The thing with silver lake, is that city fans have been using that as proof that their money doesnt come from Abu Dhabi and that they have worldwide investors. Turns out they dont. I always suspected the £500m from silver lake was ultimately coming from Abu Dhabi. This just proves it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:51:51 pm
I imagine its for exactly the reason I'm alluding to ;)

Football obsessed City fans don't listen to City podcasts/shows, because there aren't any. Because....there isn't any sort of appetite for them, as you're all far, far more interested in the club down the road that lives permanently in your managers/players/owners/fellow supporters heads. Although actually I think perversely you'd all quite enjoy two hours a week of a robot screaming 'You. Must. Respect. Us. You. Must. Respect. Us.' into a mic and being able to blissfully ignore that you're just footballs Lance Armstrong, and you'll literally never get what you want.

No City podcasts/shows? Of course there are, loads in fact, but I'm sure you already know this ;)  I subscribe to one and ad hoc patreon another and there is no more Liverpool chat on them than there is City chat on the Anfield Wrap.

Much of social media is toxic, which ever the club, yet in the real world I live in (dominated by United, City and Liverpool fans) is far more sensible and less extreme.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:07:07 pm
So basically, citys owners invested money in silver lake which then in turn invested in Man City?
Ive said before but this Abu Dhabi plaything are the biggest cheats the game and possibly world sport, has ever seen. Yet they continue to get away with it.

It was the other way round. Silver Lake invested in CFG and then later Mubadala invested in Silver Lake. It doesn't make a jot of difference to FFP (or FFP that was because the rules are changing)  because it is not treated as income and not an example of "cheating".

A better example you should add to your "cheating " list is the Co-op Live arena under construction next to the Etihad.  It's a state of the art 23,500 capacity concert arena and opens some time in 2023.  The company behind it is Oak View who are owned by Silver Lake. City/ CFG own the land with Manchester City Council and will receive landlord income which does count towards FFP.- (or FFP that was). Then last year City announced they had gone into a Joint Venture with Oak View and will benefit 50/50 from the profits as well.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 04:02:48 pm
It was the other way round. Silver Lake invested in CFG and then later Mubadala invested in Silver Lake. It doesn't make a jot of difference to FFP (or FFP that was because the rules are changing)  because it is not treated as income and not an example of "cheating".

A better example you should add to your "cheating " list is the Co-op Live arena under construction next to the Etihad.  It's a state of the art 23,500 capacity concert arena and opens some time in 2023.  The company behind it is Oak View who are owned by Silver Lake. City/ CFG own the land with Manchester City Council and will receive landlord income which does count towards FFP.- (or FFP that was). Then last year City announced they had gone into a Joint Venture with Oak View and will benefit 50/50 from the profits as well.

In other words, our most welcome guest Achilles is trying to tell us, in his own indomitable way that City have got it sussed, they're untouchable and we better get used to it
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Achilles Heel on Today at 03:51:46 pm
It was the other way round. Silver Lake invested in CFG and then later Mubadala invested in Silver Lake. It doesn't make a jot of difference to FFP (or FFP that was because the rules are changing)  because it is not treated as income and not an example of "cheating".

A better example you should add to your "cheating " list is the Co-op Live arena under construction next to the Etihad.  It's a state of the art 23,500 capacity concert arena and opens some time in 2023.  The company behind it is Oak View who are owned by Silver Lake. City/ CFG own the land with Manchester City Council and will receive landlord income which does count towards FFP.- (or FFP that was). Then last year City announced they had gone into a Joint Venture with Oak View and will benefit 50/50 from the profits as well.
So silverlake invested hundreds of millions into Man City with the knowledge they would receive it all back and more through one of the Sheikhs companies?

So much of citys money seems to come directly or indirectly  from the Abu Dhabi State. Yet all we hear is theyre not state owned and dont use state funds. They make Lance Armstrong look like a champion of sporting integrity. You may not like to admit it but most people see them as cheats. The problem is a lot of football fans just dont care as their clubs will never challenge anyway, unless they too get taken over by such a regime, like Newcastle now have. Also for some bizarre reason , a lot of the British media seem too scared to take citys rulers on.
« Reply #20506 on: Today at 04:12:21 pm »
You obviously spend a decent amount of time here Achilles Heel, so you must at some point have worked out that the footballing world literally sees you and your overlords as nothing more than a boring toy owned by a sportswashing regime and that RAWK feels much the same...right? If you haven't.well now you do. Knowing that.....your continued attempts to justify what the toy does, to try and garner some shred of respect for the trophies you've bought, are literally about as relevant and interesting as if you farted in the bath and recorded the sound, and played it for us.

If I was an Abu Dhabi fan/bot and my manager had spent the last week in a manic state crying about how much we should all respect you, along with one of our players being rattled to the point he made an instagram video wearing an England cap because of something TAA said, the absolute last thing I'd do would be to go on a Liverpool forum. And yet like clockwork..... Honestly, just switch sides. No-one would notice.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 04:02:48 pm
In other words, our most welcome guest Achilles is trying to tell us, in his own indomitable way that City have got it sussed, they're untouchable and we better get used to it

They have got it sussed and probably are untouchable.
They are financially dominant now but I hate to think how bad it will be in 10 years time after the ongoing quest to own the world.
To be clear, I don't like our owners.
I don't like American billionaires either.



Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from
They have got it sussed and probably are untouchable.
They are financially dominant now but I hate to think how bad it will be in 10 years time after the ongoing quest to own the world.
To be clear, I don't like our owners.
I don't like American billionaires either.

Welcome, pal. I'm happy to converse with you on the football. You seem like a fair person, probably a bit torn. Others may not but that's up to them
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Achilles Heel on Today at 04:28:06 pm

To be clear, I don't like our owners.
I don't like American billionaires either.





That's some spectacular whataboutery right there...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
It's about that time again...

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:10:00 pm
It's about that time again...


Nothing like a singalong after a few pints of water.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:07:07 pm
So basically, citys owners invested money in silver lake which then in turn invested in Man City?
Ive said before but this Abu Dhabi plaything are the biggest cheats the game and possibly world sport, has ever seen. Yet they continue to get away with it.
$$$$$
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Achilles Heel on Today at 03:21:21 pm
No City podcasts/shows? Of course there are, loads in fact, but I'm sure you already know this ;)  I subscribe to one and ad hoc patreon another and there is no more Liverpool chat on them than there is City chat on the Anfield Wrap.

Much of social media is toxic, which ever the club, yet in the real world I live in (dominated by United, City and Liverpool fans) is far more sensible and less extreme.


Quote from: Achilles Heel on Today at 03:51:46 pm


It was the other way round. Silver Lake invested in CFG and then later Mubadala invested in Silver Lake. It doesn't make a jot of difference to FFP (or FFP that was because the rules are changing)  because it is not treated as income and not an example of "cheating".

A better example you should add to your "cheating " list is the Co-op Live arena under construction next to the Etihad.  It's a state of the art 23,500 capacity concert arena and opens some time in 2023.  The company behind it is Oak View who are owned by Silver Lake. City/ CFG own the land with Manchester City Council and will receive landlord income which does count towards FFP.- (or FFP that was). Then last year City announced they had gone into a Joint Venture with Oak View and will benefit 50/50 from the profits as well.



Yep, whatever.
We all know your lot are fucking cheats, your manager knows it (he is one himself) and most of all and despite all your protestations, you know it too.
You can win all you want, your owner can buy as many shirts, seats and online fans as he wants but the world knows its all bought and cheated.
That's why no-one is arsed about you. You aren't even the main rival in your own town. In fact the red Mancs would rather you win than us.
No marks.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:10:00 pm
It's about that time again...



My favourite is the cloned pointy dance twat. Sums them right up.
Fake as fuck.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:10:00 pm
It's about that time again...


That must be a commercial, There is no way Manchester City fans are that animated.
