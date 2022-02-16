You obviously spend a decent amount of time here Achilles Heel, so you must at some point have worked out that the footballing world literally sees you and your overlords as nothing more than a boring toy owned by a sportswashing regime and that RAWK feels much the same...right? If you haven't.well now you do. Knowing that.....your continued attempts to justify what the toy does, to try and garner some shred of respect for the trophies you've bought, are literally about as relevant and interesting as if you farted in the bath and recorded the sound, and played it for us.



If I was an Abu Dhabi fan/bot and my manager had spent the last week in a manic state crying about how much we should all respect you, along with one of our players being rattled to the point he made an instagram video wearing an England cap because of something TAA said, the absolute last thing I'd do would be to go on a Liverpool forum. And yet like clockwork..... Honestly, just switch sides. No-one would notice.