Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1279473 times)

PeterTheRed

  Legacy Fan
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20480 on: Yesterday at 10:17:22 pm
Quote
I saw Edin Dzeko after the game, I said to him Ah well, you still wouldnt have won the Champions League if you stayed at Man City. He said Not Now James.

https://twitter.com/BoringMilner/status/1494068018153938948
Armand9

  Legacy Fan
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20481 on: Today at 04:47:28 am
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 06:58:51 pm
He was routing around at the bottom of one of his bags looking for that medal I bet, seeing as couldnt have whipped it off any quicker after receiving it.  So odd to that hes now choosing to wear it.

Whats the little trophy hes holding? Looks like something youd get for winning an episode of blankety blank, or some other game show.  Deeply weird stuff.

going by virgil's interview after the match tonight it appears to be a MOTM trophy, so.......

Runner's up medal in CL - check
Runner's up England cap - check
Random CL motm trophy - check
Right, let's go and make a total prat of myself - priceless
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Persephone

  Legacy Fan
  Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20482 on: Today at 05:58:05 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 04:47:28 am
going by virgil's interview after the match tonight it appears to be a MOTM trophy, so.......

Runner's up medal in CL - check
Runner's up England cap - check
Random CL motm trophy - check
Right, let's go and make a total prat of myself - priceless
Everything about Kyle Walker is perfect for City. Classesless and clueless, just the way they like them. Someone said he gave off John Terry full kit wanker vibes and it's so accurate.
Ravishing Rick Rude

  Cut the music!
  Legacy Fan
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20483 on: Today at 06:16:49 am
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob
