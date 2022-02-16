They are so boring, on and off the field, and its that which will be the eventual killer for all those on the football gravy train. Nobody can be arsed with City. They are dull to watch and success, bought by unlimited wealth, is just inevitable rather than honestly won. As someone posited earlier, there's just no jeopardy, no excitement, no unpredictability ... etc. People will just start switching off one day. Abu Dhabi and other sportswashers don't care about that because they're not in it for the money, but how long can you sustain a boring sport when only a handful of duffers in the UAE retain any interest. If football is rock and roll then they truly are the Cliff Richard of the Premier League