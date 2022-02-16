He sounds just like Lance Armstrong might have........clutching at straws to deflect the truth.



"I just want to race on the roads so come and race me. Me and all my backup team work so hard and deserve the success that I get".



Err Lance, your cheating was done outside of the races so that you had an unfair advantage to start with. The lure of fame and success made you want to cheat. Maybe without cheating you would have been successful but you just wanted to take the easy route. You disrespected the sport and all your competitors and so nobody has any sympathy for you.



Same goes for City. Yes I am sure they all work hard and yes they all long for success. However the team would not have been built without disrespect to all the teams who stick to FPP.



No matter what Guardiola does at City he won't get the respect of the wider community. Yes they can backslap each other within City and try to forget about how they built the team but they will always face the reality outside. Guardiola is not a Brian Clough who built a world class team along with Peter Taylor.



Guardiola's rants show that he is desperate to be called the best and he is fully aware that that is not going to happen. All his hard work is getting him nowhere in the sport apart from trophies that nobody considers to be won purely on hard work.



Sport is all about competing fairly with your competitors and then when you win it is great. However if you cheat to win then it completely devalues any achievements. That's the legacy that City are creating..............Colin Bell, Francis Lee, Mike Sumberbee all created a legacy in a positive way that we all respect........the current club are a million miles away from the club they used to be. What an absolutely odious club they have become.



The thing is in 20 years time City & Pep will be held in a higher light by the average Joe Blog as they will be overtaken by a few other rich spenders and just like Utd of the 90s (who bought success as well as any) football fans will list Pep alongside one of the best that ever managed. The water under the bridge will wash away most of the cloud that hangs over the financial dealings of that organisation as if god forbid they won the CL this year, no one in 20 years will say the club was banned in 2020 for 2 years from the CL so they should not even be playing last night. The powers to be from UEFA to the media giants will make sure they wont be chatting about that ban that was chucked out after the brown envelopes were handed out by City.