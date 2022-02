Think the fame's too much for the lad. I know we're taking the piss and all, but I've read the other day how Rooney, who couldn't handle the fame at a young age would lock hisself in a room for 2/3 days straight and just binged on his own.. then pitched up in training for the next week still hung-over or a little drunk.



Not many have the constitution of a Gerrard or Henderson, TAA or even a Sterling. You must remember that Grealish carried Villa on his back for years. The fans looked to him. The pressure was prolly too much.



I'm not British so I'm asking this question with no sarcasm at all. Is Grealish that famous? From an outsider POV he only really came to "fame" last season, previously he was just the name of a footballer who had talent but was a twat. I probably wouldn't have been able to pick him out of a line up.Being a big money player is a lot of pressure and like you said it's not for everyone. Not sure what kind of checks City did before they invested that kind of money in him, it seems very naive now.