I think I'd take Salah, Mane, Diaz, Firmino, Jota and Origi over Foden, Sterling, Silva, Jesus, Delap and Mahrez
I'd also take Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Chamberlain, Jones, Milner and Elliot over Gundogen, Rodri, De Bruyne, Fernandinho and Grealish
I'd also take Alexander, VVD, Matip, Robertson, Gomez, Tsmikas and Konate over Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Laporte and Cancelo
I'd also take Allison and Kelleher over Ederson and Steffen
It's just that Pep has them playing like a machine and rolling over the tiddlers with predictable but effective football. Aside from who they are that's what annoys me about them. They play in such a soulless and boring manner with players with little personality or real flair (De Bruyne excepted and Sterling and Silva occasionally). Aside from the De Bruyne shots, nearly all their goals feel the same.