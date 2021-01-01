« previous next »
the 92A

Reply #20200 on: Yesterday at 08:04:04 pm
« Reply #20200 on: Yesterday at 08:04:04 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 07:44:43 pm
I can talk about rural Lincolnshire where I sojourn. It is Liverpool way out in front from United and Chelsea. City nowhere to be seen
Never had you down as a wool mate ;)
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

rob1966

Reply #20201 on: Yesterday at 08:08:38 pm
« Reply #20201 on: Yesterday at 08:08:38 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 08:04:04 pm
Never had you down as a wool mate ;)

With the 6 fingers and incest he could pass for a manc ;)
JRed

Reply #20202 on: Yesterday at 09:14:09 pm
« Reply #20202 on: Yesterday at 09:14:09 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:25:18 pm
Im still really surprised when I see a kid in a Man City top. ( well both times it surprised me). Thats twice more than it ever happened before 2008 tho.
I should add I now live in West Yorkshire, clearly I would never see two kids wearing city shirts back home in Liverpool.
the_red_pill

Reply #20203 on: Yesterday at 09:18:35 pm
« Reply #20203 on: Yesterday at 09:18:35 pm »
Never met a City supporter in my life! (Did have a "run in" once with a Newcastle fan though)
iamnant

Reply #20204 on: Yesterday at 10:16:38 pm
« Reply #20204 on: Yesterday at 10:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:27:36 pm
People didn't think they'd drop points at home to Palace and Southampton either. And the good thing is that if we do the business in our games, then we don't need them to drop 'many' anyway. 1 defeat or 2 draws could be all we need if we keep winning. Those in bold on paper look like their toughest games, but you never know.
I'll firmly latch my waning optimism on to your coattails!
Son of Spion

Reply #20205 on: Today at 12:44:02 am
« Reply #20205 on: Today at 12:44:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:03:39 pm
I can talk about Manchester seeing as its where I now live and its still predominantly Utd.  You see the odd City shirt/coat, mainly worn by older City fans, but the kids are all wearing Utd shirts or madly Liverpool shirts. There is more LFC stuff in Sports Direct than City stuff. My sons have between them 1 mate who is a City fan, there are 4 Liverpool fans in my youngests year at Primary ;D.
We seem to have fans all over the Manchester area. Isn't that one reason Gary Neville is so bitter about us, seeing as when he was at school in Bury it was full of Liverpool fans.  :)

Two of my cousins married Mancs, and their kids are LFC fans. I also remember working on a rough-arsed housing estate in Rochdale in the 80s and houses there had LFC posters in the windows.

I barely recall anything about the former Manchester City, other than I always hated Maine Road. An absolutely dour, depressing shithole. I did enjoy going there though, because we always won when I did, and there were Reds all over their ground. Still a horrible place though.
vivabobbygraham

Reply #20206 on: Today at 02:26:34 am
« Reply #20206 on: Today at 02:26:34 am »
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 08:04:04 pm
Never had you down as a wool mate ;)

Part time country bumpkin, Alb. Loving it, mate  ;D
