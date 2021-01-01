I can talk about Manchester seeing as its where I now live and its still predominantly Utd. You see the odd City shirt/coat, mainly worn by older City fans, but the kids are all wearing Utd shirts or madly Liverpool shirts. There is more LFC stuff in Sports Direct than City stuff. My sons have between them 1 mate who is a City fan, there are 4 Liverpool fans in my youngests year at Primary .



We seem to have fans all over the Manchester area. Isn't that one reason Gary Neville is so bitter about us, seeing as when he was at school in Bury it was full of Liverpool fans.Two of my cousins married Mancs, and their kids are LFC fans. I also remember working on a rough-arsed housing estate in Rochdale in the 80s and houses there had LFC posters in the windows.I barely recall anything about the former Manchester City, other than I always hated Maine Road. An absolutely dour, depressing shithole. I did enjoy going there though, because we always won when I did, and there were Reds all over their ground. Still a horrible place though.