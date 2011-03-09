« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 01:03:33 pm
Seems Swiss Ramble has been bought, they are waxing lyrical about his breakdown of their so called trusty turnover.

Apparently City have only had £50 million pumped into the club by the owner in the last 5 years.

 :lmao
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 01:38:36 pm
And I've had Scarlett Johansson tied to my bedpost.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 01:41:13 pm
"We deserved it, said Guardiola. I like football when it is fair. "


https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/english-soccer/ken-early-manchester-city-s-dominance-a-reminder-the-rich-always-get-their-way-1.4778060

Just read this and came to post it. Excellent article. Loved this paragraph.

"This clinical chloroforming of Chelsea . . . felt better? . . . than the deliciously unjust 2-1 victory at Arsenal, with the 93rd-minute winner by Rodri? Most fans would disagree. That crazy Arsenal match, with its chaos, controversies and violent swings in momentum, was the obvious dramatic highlight of this 12-match winning streak, which has mostly consisted of City taking candy from a series of babies. But then, the gap between football as understood and practised by top coaches like Guardiola, and football as understood and experienced by the fans, has never been wider."

And this:

"Even some City players dont seem thrilled to be part of it. Ferran Torres came, saw and left. Bernardo Silva has been a standout performer, but he spent the summer trying to engineer a move to Spain. Raheem Sterling was recently named Premier League player of the month for December, yet he too recently admitted he was considering leaving. These are the star players for what is now the richest and most powerful club in the world, and yet they seem to be wondering, Is this all there is?

Why doesnt the City experience feel as exciting as their record-shattering numbers suggest it should be? Partly its the style that makes their matches too one-sided to be interesting. Even Jack Grealish is hardly worth watching these days. The most exciting footballer of last season has been subsumed into the City system as a kind of glorified ballboy whose role is to stand on the sideline and pass it quickly to the main man, João Cancelo.

But of course the main problem is, and always has been, the money. City represent the ruthlessly efficient application of overwhelming financial firepower and there simply is not a lot of magic about that story."

That's the problem. They don't even feel like a real enemy because they are so fucking BLAND. I can't even raise myself to be annoyed by them most of the time - just what they've turned football into, and the lack of voices outlining what Ken does consistently like today.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 01:45:50 pm
Won't be long til writing critical stuff about these and not absolutely loving them is made illegal.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 02:14:39 pm
To be fair doesn't Swiss Ramble just read the numbers that are published? If the published numbers are heavily doctored that's not really on him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 02:21:16 pm
Saw one or two tweets over the weekend (from David Conn) among others about their spending power

jesus they get awfully pissy on twitter when that is brought up

Bet they were saying the same when Chelsea did it first (mind you half them probably followed Chelsea back then)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 02:23:07 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:03:33 pm
Seems Swiss Ramble has been bought, they are waxing lyrical about his breakdown of their so called trusty turnover.

Apparently City have only had £50 million pumped into the club by the owner in the last 5 years.

 :lmao

Look just because 80% of the major sponsors are also owned by Man Citys owners means nothing
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 02:40:54 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:43:20 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 01:45:50 pm
Won't be long til writing critical stuff about these and not absolutely loving them is made illegal hit with massive defamation lawsuits.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:47:37 pm
I think you're all being a bit harsh - the fans love it - I've seen the videos:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tn6fNYwtGc4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tn6fNYwtGc4</a>

Just look at that passion...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:48:15 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:56:09 am
The optimist in me thinks that its unlikely the TV contracts get sold for their current value if City keep pissing the league every season (which hopefully they wont this season but its far from beyond the realms).

Really, if you want to see a genuine title race, or at least start a season with 3 teams that have a genuine chance of winning it, then La Liga is the best bet currently with Real, Barca and Atletico (I know that Barca are nowhere near it currently but I cant imagine it will be too long before they are again).

The annoying thing is you watch great matches like ours vs Spurs and Chelsea and the likes of Neville will hype it up suggesting that its illustrative of the competitiveness of the division, and in isolation hed have a point, but the reality is that more often than not, these matches, despite being great to watch, will have little impact on where the title ends up because City will be streets ahead generally.

The hope has to be that Guardiola fucks off and City revert to their pre-Guardiola levels which meant that yes they still won the league, but it wasnt every year and you didnt need 95 points to have a realsitic chance of beating them, luckily Guardiola isnt the type to hang around too long so hopefully that continues.


I honestly wouldn't pin your hopes on that.  Guardiola, City fans and parts of the media are doing their best to convince everyone it's less about the money and more about Pep magic or some footballing way the club is being ran.  But don't be suckered in.

It's been 12 years now of ridiculous spending with player after player after player brought in on eye-watering wages.  Any signing who wasn't quickly seen as being absolute top level has been duly shipped out and promptly replaced.  A few years ago their squad reached a level of maturity where they constantly have two full teams without much drop in quality - Pep knew his timing was right.  And it's easy to forget just how many players they signed to get to this stage.. a quick check on a transfer history site will show you.  It's easy to forget how many players they've been through.

Now it's just a case of topping up and selling the players who aren't happy with their game time, who of course will be incredible players and command big fees.  Leroy Sane last season for £50mil, Torres £50mil just now, Sterling will probably be next.  But they'll duly be replaced with other world class players and it's not an issue if they sign a few duds, because the squad is more than big enough to absorb it.

Really don't think their performance in the league will change much with their next manager unless they make a really silly amount of bad signings.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:50:23 pm
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 03:48:15 pm
I honestly wouldn't pin your hopes on that.  Guardiola, City fans and parts of the media are doing their best to convince everyone it's less about the money and more about Pep magic or some footballing way the club is being ran.  But don't be suckered in.

It's been 12 years now of ridiculous spending with player after player after player brought in on eye-watering wages.  Any signing who wasn't quickly seen as being absolute top level has been duly shipped out and promptly replaced.  A few years ago their squad reached a level of maturity where they constantly have two full teams without much drop in quality - Pep knew his timing was right.  And it's easy to forget just how many players they signed to get to this stage.. a quick check on a transfer history site will show you.  It's easy to forget how many players they've been through.

Now it's just a case of topping up and selling the players who aren't happy with their game time, who of course will be incredible players and command big fees.  Leroy Sane last season for £50mil, Torres £50mil just now, Sterling will probably be next.  But they'll duly be replaced with other world class players and it's not an issue if they sign a few duds, because the squad is more than big enough to absorb it.

Really don't think their performance in the league will change much with their next manager unless they make a really silly amount of bad signings.

The intensity could drop a bit when he goes. City have probably had the strongest squad in the league since about 2011 but before Guardiola arrived theyd only won a couple of titles. They were good front runners but there were a few seasons where they fell behind and never really mustered a challenge.

Theyll still have the most financial power but I think it will level things up a bit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:02:40 pm
Lance Armstrong got caught out eventually. Hopefully one day soon the authorities will make something stick. Maybe the CAS farce has created some enemies in UEFA who are just biding their time.
There could also be a whistleblower who leaks the truth to the media, whether they act on it is another matter tho.
Its sad for the game really, everyone knows they are cheating yet not enough people seem arsed about it , many because they know their club wouldnt win things anyway.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:07:20 pm
The PL investigation is still ongoing.  Not that i'm holding out much hope for anything verging on competence from them but it's not been dropped so there's some hope....
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:15:30 pm
Ken Earlys with the stiletto to the underfundament.
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:18:50 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:54:52 am
I understand that but it would have helped if people hadn't kept engaging with ridiculous posts. If I had an hour or two I'd have taken more time to read through each of those posts before cleaning up the thread but given the volume of shite I had to take a broad brush approach. It's a two way street  - we try not to over-moderate and prefer not to delete unless necessary, but the thread had descended into insults and was a complete mess.

It's a shame you didn't Al. [read them all that is]. For all that there were a few patronizing if pretty harmless insults it was a hell of a fucking read and full credit to all who took the trouble to make it so with some excellently constructed posts/responses.

Fact was it had turned into a highly entertaining and fascinating debate which a quick shufty might not have revealed as seems to have been the case in your instance. Fascinating mainly because the main protaganist [Stigen] and those arguing with him [quite a few] were actually all singing from the same hymn sheet of utter contempt for City and Abu Dhabi yet somehow still managing to make it seem like they were ferociously disagreeing.

All parties were thoroughly contemptuous of City and Abu Dhabi's obscene prostituting of that once great - albeit largely prior to Abu Dhabi trophy and glory challenged - club to further their own non-sporting ends. The sole bone of contention [and it really was compelling dog with a bone stuff] was Stigen's insistence that owing to the relentless recruitment of Pep and all City's sprawling backroom empire, Abu Dhabi had managed to attain a level of efficiency that ensured the endless Abu Dhabi reserves were employed to ensure that maximum efficiency.

This was interpreted - and as an non active observer I could see why such interpretation was the case - by those arguing with the hapless Stigen that he was supportive of City and Abu Dhabi when in fact he was of the completely opposite mindset. It was simply that in the ensuing debate it became clear he would rather lose his right arm than submit to any assertion that City/Abu Dhabi had not finally attained a position were they not fucking monstrously efficient however heinous a reality that might happen to be to all those like ourselves [and dear Stigen himself ;D]who happen to despise the heinous regime.

Anyroad, for those not privileged to read the lengthy discourse I thought I'd just chuck this in to let you all know what a terrific read you all missed.

 ;D   8) 

PS To ensure no further misinterpretation/misrepresentation I'll just add that if it can be proven that anybody - and I really do mean anybody - despises City and the evil desecration of the game they've now become more than me then I'll willingly denote my plums to the Joe Mercer Remembrance Society.   
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:30:31 pm
Can't wait for Deloitte to comment on their impressive commercial growth, or some such neutral bollocks that would not preclude them from a nice consultancy gig. In my opinion of course.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:45:10 pm
but we wont have Klopp  :'(
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:51:45 pm
These two guys famous for cooking the books at Enron work at Man City by any chance?

The documentaries on Enron are essential viewing BTW.



Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 05:10:59 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 04:18:50 pm
It's a shame you didn't Al. [read them all that is]. For all that there were a few patronizing if pretty harmless insults it was a hell of a fucking read and full credit to all who took the trouble to make it so with some excellently constructed posts/responses.

Fact was it had turned into a highly entertaining and fascinating debate which a quick shufty might not have revealed as seems to have been the case in your instance. Fascinating mainly because the main protaganist [Stigen] and those arguing with him [quite a few] were actually all singing from the same hymn sheet of utter contempt for City and Abu Dhabi yet somehow still managing to make it seem like they were ferociously disagreeing.

All parties were thoroughly contemptuous of City and Abu Dhabi's obscene prostituting of that once great - albeit largely prior to Abu Dhabi trophy and glory challenged - club to further their own non-sporting ends. The sole bone of contention [and it really was compelling dog with a bone stuff] was Stigen's insistence that owing to the relentless recruitment of Pep and all City's sprawling backroom empire, Abu Dhabi had managed to attain a level of efficiency that ensured the endless Abu Dhabi reserves were employed to ensure that maximum efficiency.

This was interpreted - and as an non active observer I could see why such interpretation was the case - by those arguing with the hapless Stigen that he was supportive of City and Abu Dhabi when in fact he was of the completely opposite mindset. It was simply that in the ensuing debate it became clear he would rather lose his right arm than submit to any assertion that City/Abu Dhabi had not finally attained a position were they not fucking monstrously efficient however heinous a reality that might happen to be to all those like ourselves [and dear Stigen himself ;D]who happen to despise the heinous regime.

Anyroad, for those not privileged to read the lengthy discourse I thought I'd just chuck this in to let you all know what a terrific read you all missed.

 ;D   8) 

PS To ensure no further misinterpretation/misrepresentation I'll just add that if it can be proven that anybody - and I really do mean anybody - despises City and the evil desecration of the game they've now become more than me then I'll willingly denote my plums to the Joe Mercer Remembrance Society.   

They're not deleted - I'll go through them when I have more time later.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 05:12:39 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 04:07:20 pm
The PL investigation is still ongoing.  Not that i'm holding out much hope for anything verging on competence from them but it's not been dropped so there's some hope....

Nothing will come of it, but in the unlikely event that the Premier League grow a backbone and actually find them guilty, they should be stripped of all titles they have won. They shouldn't be awarded to another side, but they shouldn't be allowed to hold them.
The issue there is it would be an obvious black mark against the Premier League, and they won't have that. It's the best league in the world and they won't do anything that tarnishes that reputation. Everything is great and having despot owners of clubs is cool.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 05:43:18 pm
United dominated, but it was more competitive because as you say, they weren't winning leagues with 95+ points so another team that did well like Blackburn under Kenny, Wenger's early Arsenal, Mourinho's Chelsea Mk1, could win the league without having to be near-perfect. At their best (and at our best under Paisley) they only ever won three in a row.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 06:42:32 pm
When Guardiola arrived they did already have the strongest squad in the league, but the glut of signings he made in his first few seasons really took it to quite a surreal place.  Before you could kind of compare their squad to other teams in the league (and even pick a few holes in it), but as of the past 3 or 4 years it really has been two teams with virtually no drop off.  Every tactical sub they bring on is someone who could easily have started.

While the owners keep the squad as expensive as it is now (i.e. the most expensive in world footy), they should never finish below 90 points regardless of the manager.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 07:57:58 pm
Pep has never managed anywhere he didnt already have the best team to start off with. They dont even try and hide the self-sponsorship now so I only expect the spending of state funds to increase. Particularly when Saudi start competing with them. 2 of the most horrific regimes on the planet spending billions on football clubs in England to deflect attention from what happens in their Middle East states. What a fucking marvellous thing the premier league is now.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 08:07:27 pm
State of that absolute weapon dancing away on the 11 second mark. This video sums them up really, all very fake and none of their success seems genuine, it's just a project for Abu Dhabi that's all.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 08:22:38 pm
According to the Cityzens ,  Jim Beglin should be sacked for his Emptyhad moment on commentary at the weekend. This is because commentators should be impartial . I take it they never heard Gary Neville squealing  every week about wanting Man City to win the league ahead of Liverpool over the last few years? Man City actually made an official complaint about it! Fucking hilarious.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 08:31:18 pm
Problem is, the broadcasters will be wary of anything that could offend complainers meanwhile for clubs that dont.

Sometimes its worth firing the odd shot, if you dont you cant complain when nothing changes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 08:48:16 pm
Maybe we should start sending in complaints to Sky, BT, referees, PL, UEFA, FIFA, FA and every other stake holder about bias or uncalled for comments or decisions made.

We have a decent rep for not letting an issue go once we have the bit between our teeth  8)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 09:19:49 pm
Really enjoyed that list - thanks for taking the time to post it.

Another thing with Guardiola that's often overlooked is not just the team he inherited, but the culture and style of football. Whilst there's no doubt that Barca team was incredible in the few years he was there, some people were making out as if he'd somehow just invented football.

The reality was that the seeds of that team style were planted decades earlier and had their basis in Holland, not Spain. Also, Guardiola played for Barca, was coached by Barca, was trained how to coach the Barca way (by Barca), and was manager of the B Team at a time when La Masia produced the finest collection of footballers in history in just a few short years (many of whom Rijkaard had already blooded and integrated). He inherited arguably the best selection of players any manager could ever hope to wish for - all with the same skillsets, mindsets, team ethic, culture, and desire built up during their formative years eating, sleeping and playing together, day in day out.

It was the dreamiest of dream tickets you could possibly have, and probably the best circumstances and conditions in which to become manager (especially when compared to the significant challenges faced by many of the managers on your list). Barca was also a club that was already in the ascendancy, having won back to back titles in 04/05 and 05/06 (plus the CL in 06) - wrestling back the La Liga crown after Real and Valencia had won the previous 5 titles.

What Guardiola added was an obsessive, relentless approach and an attention to small details like we'd rarely seen. But anyone suggesting that it was 'his team' or 'his style' is doing a huge disservice to the incredible work of a talented army of coaches, players, and La Masia staff in the 10 years before he took over that meant it was probably harder for him to fail than it was to succeed.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 09:39:54 pm
City fans embarrassing themselves in the comments with the usual stuff. The veneer is thin, lads, we know you know what you are.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 09:57:00 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 10:19:09 pm
Looks like I missed some good chat, but we can all agree that City are absolute scum, owned by slave owning evil human pieces of shit, and Guardiola is a bald fraud who would do fuck all at a team that wasn't financially doped, and is a fucking hypocrit putting himself about as some left wing hero pushing for catalan independence yet taking money from the evil shits that own him?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:26:19 am
Man city, the Borg of the PL.
