« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 498 499 500 501 502 [503]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1235626 times)

Online StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20080 on: Today at 02:47:56 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:38:53 am
Its OK, I think youre a piece of shit so dont worry about it - were pretty much even here. On the flipside though, I do enjoy the fact that you are absolutely getting run around here and crying and smashing your keyboard like a little baby. Its quite enjoyable to watch actually.

Yeah! That's exactly what's happening! Glad you enjoy it!
Logged

Online Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20081 on: Today at 02:50:10 am »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 02:32:22 am
Jesus Christ, you lot just don't ever stop do you? Didn't I just say that we ourselves had nothing to learn from City, like almost word for word that's what I said?! Can you not read? How do you even manage to get into this forum?

Did I say cheating in it selv weren't a problem?  Yes, in a sense the being good at cheating is the biggest problem. And yes, there's something a lot of clubs, take United and Everton as examples, could learn from observing City. I mean obviously they could learn more from looking to us, but still...
I mean sure, we can all get on our high horses and pretend that we would care as much about their cheating if we'd won 3-4 of the last 4 titles with City struggeling to qualify for Europe but that's just bullshit. To me the morals of it doesn't change, I still think they're horrible cheats, but their cheating wouldn't be as consequential would it? Not to us, not to other teams, not to football itself.
1 actually no you just said we could learn from them. 2 thou shall not take thy Lords name in vain. 3 you are a tool. Goodnight.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,571
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20082 on: Today at 02:53:16 am »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 02:47:56 am
Yeah! That's exactly what's happening! Glad you enjoy it!

:lmao
:lmao
:lmao

Watching this meltdown is fun.
Logged

Online StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20083 on: Today at 02:55:52 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 02:50:10 am
1 actually no you just said we could learn from them. 2 thou shall not take thy Lords name in vain. 3 you are a tool. Goodnight.

Quote "any club (with the possible exeption of ourselves who're perfectly ran) can learn something from them"
Thou shalt not lie?
Logged

Online Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #20084 on: Today at 03:01:23 am »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 02:55:52 am
Quote "any club (with the possible exeption of ourselves who're perfectly ran) can learn something from them"
Thou shalt not lie?
you lost me at who're
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 498 499 500 501 502 [503]   Go Up
« previous next »
 