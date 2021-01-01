« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 83,018
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20040 on: Today at 09:58:25 pm
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 09:56:51 pm
I am in reality a part of an Abu- Dhabi bot farm. It's part of the whole sportswashing...

Honestly that's the first thing you've said that I completely agree with.
idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,577
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20041 on: Today at 09:58:53 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 09:43:00 pm
Agree with every word mate.

Fuck off City you worthless c*nts.
:)
StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 186
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20042 on: Today at 09:59:32 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:52:40 pm
You do realize that Man City's wage bill is twice higher than Man Utd's, LFC's or Chelsea's, and only comparable to PSG's wage bill?

Well... If I'm wrong I'll have no problem admitting it. Just show me the numbers... you should be able to find them through Swiss Ramble...
red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,948
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20043 on: Today at 10:00:56 pm
Abu Dhabi could have taken any club they wanted, pumped in their money, got the top players and top managers, keep pumping the money in, more top players, more top managers pay the top wages and you would "expect" that club to win trophies. Given. thats it. its got absolutely nothing at all to do with being well run, it's just that they have recourses that are unique and inimitable in this league. Yes, City have outspent Manchester utd in the past decade, how is that even possible?. And i would bet they dwarf manchester utds wage bill, why else would top players go to player for a little club with little prestige?.

We all know where their money comes from, so how can we be making a case that paints anything they do in some sort of positive light. If you think there is a positive side then you have been indoctrinated by the sportswashing and are now starting to preach exactly what Abu Dhabi want you too.

what you should be saying is that they are cheating c*nts at every opportunity you get. They have screwed us out of titles. If that doesn't boil your piss and you think they deserve even a half ounce of credit then you need to step back and think it through.
taylorb1991

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 50
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20044 on: Today at 10:05:17 pm
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 09:42:30 pm
Yes I believe City keep a tighter wage structure than United. By that I mean that they, on their books, pay their best earning players less than United, and that they seem to have much more control over contract renewals etc. Compared to United that doesn't really say much though... And while City's owners have unlimited funds, that don't mean that they can just put into the club whatever they want. They have to pretend to stay within the rules (hence the cheating with sponsors and the likes). They've done some creative bookkeeping on wages (staffs wages) and there's no reason to assume they're NOT cheating (Mancini), but it's far less clear than the sponsorshiip cheating and more difficult to hide i presume. But STILL, United have more than enough to compete with City, and according to the books they do. City ar enot above United in the table because there's a gap in the spending, they're above because there's a gap in HOW they spend.

You are kidding right? Is this a wind up?

City keep a tighter wage structure than United???? On the books I'm sure they do. Off the books God knows how much they're getting paid, so of course the club have better control over renewals, the players will never earn more money anywhere else unless PSG come in....or Newcastle.

You actually think the owners don't put into the club whatever they want????? That's exactly what they do through their self sponsorship.

No club has enough to compete with City until Newcastle blow a billion in a few years time. United have more than enough to do a hell of a lot better than they are but even they can't compete with City because as I said before, United are still run as a business that adheres to the rules. City aren't run a business because they are state owned and they do not comply with the rules. Those are the crucial points you're not addressing.

 I don't understand why you seem so keen to defend Pep and the vile club he takes his blood money from
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,043
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20045 on: Today at 10:05:58 pm
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 09:59:32 pm
Well... If I'm wrong I'll have no problem admitting it. Just show me the numbers... you should be able to find them through Swiss Ramble...

You are wrong.

https://www.spiegel.de/international/manchester-city-exposed-bending-the-rules-to-the-tune-of-millions-a-1236346.html

Now please, stop wasting my time ...
StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 186
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20046 on: Today at 10:10:05 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:00:56 pm
Abu Dhabi could have taken any club they wanted, pumped in their money, got the top players and top managers, keep pumping the money in, more top players, more top managers pay the top wages and you would "expect" that club to win trophies. Given. thats it. its got absolutely nothing at all to do with being well run, it's just that they have recourses that are unique and inimitable in this league. Yes, City have outspent Manchester utd in the past decade, how is that even possible?. And i would bet they dwarf manchester utds wage bill, why else would top players go to player for a little club with little prestige?.

We all know where their money comes from, so how can we be making a case that paints anything they do in some sort of positive light. If you think there is a positive side then you have been indoctrinated by the sportswashing and are now starting to preach exactly what Abu Dhabi want you too.

what you should be saying is that they are cheating c*nts at every opportunity you get. They have screwed us out of titles. If that doesn't boil your piss and you think they deserve even a half ounce of credit then you need to step back and think it through.

So when I say that they're cheating, probably in every way imaginable, that I consider all their titles to be tainted and that they should be revoked (but that they're good at making the most out of their cheating) then that is EXACTLY what Abu Dhabi wants me to say and that that is what they spend billions to indoctrinate the world to say?
StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 186
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20047 on: Today at 10:13:39 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:05:58 pm
You are wrong.

https://www.spiegel.de/international/manchester-city-exposed-bending-the-rules-to-the-tune-of-millions-a-1236346.html

Now please, stop wasting my time ...

Stop wasting your own bloody time! I read that piece years ago, and it doesn't provide any proof on the comparative wages of City and United.
It proves a lot of other things yes, but nothing like what you were saying... So... try again...or don't
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,043
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20048 on: Today at 10:16:26 pm
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 10:13:39 pm
Stop wasting your own bloody time! I read that piece years ago, and it doesn't provide any proof on the comparative wages of City and United.
It proves a lot of other things yes, but nothing like what you were saying... So... try again...or don't

Well, when you put it that way, Hitler and Stalin haven't personally killed anyone, so I suppose that makes them the good guys ...
red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,948
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20049 on: Today at 10:17:02 pm
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 10:10:05 pm
So when I say that they're cheating, probably in every way imaginable, that I consider all their titles to be tainted and that they should be revoked (but that they're good at making the most out of their cheating) then that is EXACTLY what Abu Dhabi wants me to say and that that is what they spend billions to indoctrinate the world to say?

Your also saying this:

"Pep is a genious football manager. One of the best in the history of the game. He's managing one of the best ever ran clubs"

Thats why you've got pages of people taking you to task mate. so yeah indoctrinated
FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,482
  RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20050 on: Today at 10:20:47 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:40:34 pm
I bet you sniff bicycle seats fella

 ;D
Tesco tearaway

  Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,032
  *NoVoid-19
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20051 on: Today at 10:21:34 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:50:49 pm
Think it might be one of those "dying on a hill" thingys mate.
Yup; certainly looks like it.

They cheated their way to the top; I know it, you know it, everybody knows it.
They should not be looked at with any ounce of admiration in any way shape or form.
Cheating bastards.
StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 186
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20052 on: Today at 10:25:00 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 10:05:17 pm
You are kidding right? Is this a wind up?

City keep a tighter wage structure than United???? On the books I'm sure they do. Off the books God knows how much they're getting paid, so of course the club have better control over renewals, the players will never earn more money anywhere else unless PSG come in....or Newcastle.

You actually think the owners don't put into the club whatever they want????? That's exactly what they do through their self sponsorship.

No club has enough to compete with City until Newcastle blow a billion in a few years time. United have more than enough to do a hell of a lot better than they are but even they can't compete with City because as I said before, United are still run as a business that adheres to the rules. City aren't run a business because they are state owned and they do not comply with the rules. Those are the crucial points you're not addressing.

 I don't understand why you seem so keen to defend Pep and the vile club he takes his blood money from

I AM NOT DEFENDING CITY. I am however forced to constantly defend myself from posters constantly misreading and misinterpreting every single sentence I post, always reading every thing in the worst possible way. Trying to lecture me in the nature of City and their cheating even though I have posted for years on what an abomination they are.

So let me give you an eample: You are shocked that I can say that City can't put whatever into the club that they want? Did I say that they're not cheating overinflating sponsorships? ...eh...NO!
Did I say that they live in a real world economy? ....nope...
But can they put in whatever they want without any restraints? Obviously not... If they could they wouldn't even have to bother cheating, they could just spend, right? Or if their expenditure had to match their "income" in theory they could triple their current (fake) sponsorship deals and go on to sign Mbappe, Haaland, Kane, Messi, Kante, Veratti etc....
So what do you think I mean when I say they can't put whatever they want?
StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 186
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20053 on: Today at 10:27:08 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:16:26 pm
Well, when you put it that way, Hitler and Stalin haven't personally killed anyone, so I suppose that makes them the good guys ...

What a completely pointless idiotic thing to bring into this...
red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,948
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20054 on: Today at 10:28:48 pm
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 10:25:00 pm
I AM NOT DEFENDING CITY. I am however forced to constantly defend myself from posters constantly misreading and misinterpreting every single sentence I post, always reading every thing in the worst possible way. Trying to lecture me in the nature of City and their cheating even though I have posted for years on what an abomination they are.

So let me give you an eample: You are shocked that I can say that City can't put whatever into the club that they want? Did I say that they're not cheating overinflating sponsorships? ...eh...NO!
Did I say that they live in a real world economy? ....nope...
But can they put in whatever they want without any restraints? Obviously not... If they could they wouldn't even have to bother cheating, they could just spend, right? Or if their expenditure had to match their "income" in theory they could triple their current (fake) sponsorship deals and go on to sign Mbappe, Haaland, Kane, Messi, Kante, Veratti etc....
So what do you think I mean when I say they can't put whatever they want?

Mate, can you just summerise exactly what you do mean?. because you are saying they are cheats and at the same time you. are telling people that if they only see oil they are missing something and city are well run. sum it up. then lets move on.
El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 46,060
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #20055 on: Today at 10:30:24 pm
When MacRed is dominating the debate, just back away from the laptop
