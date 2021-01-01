« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 07:06:54 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:02:08 pm
This is it. They are only well run as long as the state funds continue to be pumped in via all the related sponsorship. If the Abu Dhabi state did sell up and anyone was naive enough to buy them, all that sponsorship would disappear.
Which is roughly what FFP was meant to avoid, a club that would go bust if the owners bailed.
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 07:12:22 pm
I understood perfectly what you're saying, it's bullshit.

It stops at the word "cheating".

Everything they have attained is because they've cheated. End of story.

Sure they're got a fantastic manager, sure they've got great players and sure the manager needs to be able to take those great players and mold them into a team that is capable of playing great football, this should be ignored because they've cheated to get there!!

There is no "other" that you want people to see. It's a bunch of cheats, cheating their way to titles and medals.

Tell me what's the good part of it? I'm curious.

You're not really saying something new, just repeating your first outburst. But since you ask so nicely....

FIRST, if you can, try to remember the CONTEXT of what I was writing. The context was Ronay piece on how City have combined cheating and competence to get to where they are. So obviously they have been really good at something other than just getting and spending money, since other clubs have done that woth getting to their level. Whether you like it or not, that is a FACT. As such it's a strange thing to get angry about. Acknowledging their competence IS NOT condoning or forgetting their cheating!

SECOND, as I stated, a thing can be more than ONE thing. Most reasonably intelligent people understand this. The City thing is all of the things you call it, but even with all the cheating to build it is still mastery. You could steal a Formula 1 car and get into a race, you'd be able to go really fast, but in the end you'd kill yourself because you are not a good enough driver. So the way they play, their consistency, that is the work of a master. I get that you hate it, I hate it, I get that you don't recognize their achivevements, neither do I, but that was not the point of the whole discussion. You yourself would never go on a tantrum like this if City did the exact thing they're doing only with much less skill. If City were 8th in the PL you wouldn't really care about how they got there. You care because they're really good at what they do.
Recognizing Pep as a great coach does not mean to accept what he's part of.

Football are many many things; art, passion, togetherness, comfort, sport, belonging, equality, tribalism, playfulness, business, money, agendas, politics etc etc etc... It is ALL of those, both together and separately. In the same way that your interest in football can be ONLY too feed your tribal needs, it is possible to view a football match devoid of any passion through stone cold tactical analysis, or as a tactical game of chess.
If you are able to enjoy football as an expression, a complicated game, a beautifully coreographed piece of art, outside of just your own tribalism, outside your need to win, outside of the football business, even outside of morals then you can look at City and see that some of the things they do as a team are really really hard to do and that it takes more than just a lot of money to do it. You might say that that doesn't matter, that it is not interesting. Fine, then thats' YOUR reality, but it doesn't mean that these things that you don't like doesn't exsist in the world. If you can't see it or won't recognize it, it doesn't go away. Having a go at someone for suggesting that reality might have more than one dimension, and insisting that you get to decide what dimension matters doesn't make you right, it doesn't make you a better fan, it doesn't make you more hardcore, or standing up more against the cheaters.
It just makes you into a small minded pocket-dictator.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 07:15:13 pm
You said "If you're watching City and only see the oil then you're also missing something." That is exactly what they want to achieve with their sportswashing, they want to paint a nice pretty image, they don't want anyone to look beyond that. With City, you have to look beyond what is happening on the pitch and see how they got to this point. They got there through inflated sponsorship deals, off the books wages and all kinds of other stuff. If they had followed the rules, they would not be where they are now.

Plus, having achieved all the above and bought a status that would normally have taken years of evolution City can simply fall into line if the league/UEFA suddenly grew a pair.  Nothing effective can be done now for it's gone as far as it needed to as far as City are concerned. 

A few weeks back there was talk of a rule change, that sponsorships have to be seen to be at "normal" rates compared with those a club has negotiated in the last 5 years - well fuck me sideways, City have been getting bumped up sponsorships for more than 5 years now, so anything they pull in now will look like "normal" rates for them.  Absolutely bloody convenient to ignore that since 2008 their "commercial" income went stratospheric from a position of fuck all, yet here we are, look back over the last 5 years and it's a case of "nothing to see here, everything is normal, divert your eyes thataway thank you".

Open. Door. Stable. Horse. Bolted - and now that scruffy c*nt of a horse with its lack of self-awareness, having broken out of the knackers yard, is prancing around like it owns the fucking place and the sad thing is, it absolutely fucking does.
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 07:17:14 pm
You're not really saying something new, just repeating your first outburst. But since you ask so nicely....

FIRST, if you can, try to remember the CONTEXT of what I was writing. The context was Ronay piece on how City have combined cheating and competence to get to where they are. So obviously they have been really good at something other than just getting and spending money, since other clubs have done that woth getting to their level. Whether you like it or not, that is a FACT. As such it's a strange thing to get angry about. Acknowledging their competence IS NOT condoning or forgetting their cheating!

SECOND, as I stated, a thing can be more than ONE thing. Most reasonably intelligent people understand this. The City thing is all of the things you call it, but even with all the cheating to build it is still mastery. You could steal a Formula 1 car and get into a race, you'd be able to go really fast, but in the end you'd kill yourself because you are not a good enough driver. So the way they play, their consistency, that is the work of a master. I get that you hate it, I hate it, I get that you don't recognize their achivevements, neither do I, but that was not the point of the whole discussion. You yourself would never go on a tantrum like this if City did the exact thing they're doing only with much less skill. If City were 8th in the PL you wouldn't really care about how they got there. You care because they're really good at what they do.
Recognizing Pep as a great coach does not mean to accept what he's part of.

Football are many many things; art, passion, togetherness, comfort, sport, belonging, equality, tribalism, playfulness, business, money, agendas, politics etc etc etc... It is ALL of those, both together and separately. In the same way that your interest in football can be ONLY too feed your tribal needs, it is possible to view a football match devoid of any passion through stone cold tactical analysis, or as a tactical game of chess.
If you are able to enjoy football as an expression, a complicated game, a beautifully coreographed piece of art, outside of just your own tribalism, outside your need to win, outside of the football business, even outside of morals then you can look at City and see that some of the things they do as a team are really really hard to do and that it takes more than just a lot of money to do it. You might say that that doesn't matter, that it is not interesting. Fine, then thats' YOUR reality, but it doesn't mean that these things that you don't like doesn't exsist in the world. If you can't see it or won't recognize it, it doesn't go away. Having a go at someone for suggesting that reality might have more than one dimension, and insisting that you get to decide what dimension matters doesn't make you right, it doesn't make you a better fan, it doesn't make you more hardcore, or standing up more against the cheaters.
It just makes you into a small minded pocket-dictator.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 07:18:26 pm
You make a couple of valid points but STOP with that bullshit in bold. Pumping a states wealth into a football team using self-inflated sponsorship deals, off-books payments and general rule breaking is the antithesis of running a club well. If the owners sold up tomorrow, it would take incredible wealth from the next owner to avoid them being in financial dire straits.

I agree, but there are different aspects to being well run. Read Delaney in the Independent. With all theiir money and all their cheating they could STILL be poorly run. They're not. Being well run is not just about money in - money out. It's about conducting business, structuring the club, recruitment etc... If they'd been poor at it, they'd be United. They're obviously not. I am not applauding it. I think they're a cancer on the sport and on society, but that doesn't change the fact that they know what they're doing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 07:25:20 pm
This is it. They are only well run as long as the state funds continue to be pumped in via all the related sponsorship. If the Abu Dhabi state did sell up and anyone was naive enough to buy them, all that sponsorship would disappear.

This is why I am happy with the way FSG runs us, as they could walk away tomorrow and nothing changes. Abu Dhabi goes and so does Etihad, Etisalat, Visit Abu Dhabi, Dubai EXPO, Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi Hotel and Masdar.

They have no global reach, they have no worldwide fan base, they have a small support in Manchester, I'd reckon they have less supporters than Everton. they are not worth the value of the deals and sponsors would flee in their droves.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 07:27:18 pm
Waffle waffle blah blah blah

But they play good football dont you see that??

Again youre trying to separate that they play good football from how they got to the stage of playing good football. You cant.

Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 07:18:26 pm
I agree, but there are different aspects to being well run. Read Delaney in the Independent. With all theiir money and all their cheating they could STILL be poorly run. They're not. Being well run is not just about money in - money out. It's about conducting business, structuring the club, recruitment etc... If they'd been poor at it, they'd be United. They're obviously not. I am not applauding it. I think they're a cancer on the sport and on society, but that doesn't change the fact that they know what they're doing.

You have no idea how well theyre run. No one does because they cheat their finances to the point that nobody has a scooby what goes in and out of the club.

But they play good football and win things so they must be well run

The only thing theyre competent in, is cheating.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 07:28:12 pm
You're not really saying something new, just repeating your first outburst. But since you ask so nicely....


It just makes you into a small minded pocket-dictator.
And you call Chakan patronizing ..

And your last line, a thing of robust sterility.
Which about sums up your defence of the cheats.
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 07:30:04 pm
This is a good point but (and it's a huge but), you cannot compare Pep to Picasso. City's cheating has caused so many other clubs and fans to suffer and Pep is fully aware of this and complicit in it. Us and United have missed out on Premier League titles becuase of their cheating, Watford and Stoke have both been denied the greatest day in their history because of City's cheating. Other clubs have missed out on European football, prize money and potentially larger sponsorship deals as a knock on. Not to mention the inflated transfer fees and wages that non-state funded clubs have had to shell out on to try and keep up with this vile club, which in turn has led to the ESL fiasco. It's much bigger than just being able to seperate how good of a coach he is and how much of a cheat he is. He is a good coach but that is such a minor factor when you look at the shambles the Premier League is in because of City's continuous rule breaking and Pep is a huge part of that, you cannot suggest he isn't fully aware of how the club operate behind the secnes. For anyone who wants to see a fair game, with all teams competing on a level playing field, Pep will always will be labelled a cheater above all else.

Again, I agree in everything you're listing up here. And I absolutely hate it. But, again, my point is that what you make can have a certain quality regardless of how you made it. If Picasso stole all the brushes, his canvas out of human skin Guernica would still be a substantial work of art. (it shouldn't ever be put on display, and he should go to prison, but the work it self would still be extraordinary).

