I understood perfectly what you're saying, it's bullshit.



It stops at the word "cheating".



Everything they have attained is because they've cheated. End of story.



Sure they're got a fantastic manager, sure they've got great players and sure the manager needs to be able to take those great players and mold them into a team that is capable of playing great football, this should be ignored because they've cheated to get there!!



There is no "other" that you want people to see. It's a bunch of cheats, cheating their way to titles and medals.



Tell me what's the good part of it? I'm curious.



You're not really saying something new, just repeating your first outburst. But since you ask so nicely....FIRST, if you can, try to remember the CONTEXT of what I was writing. The context was Ronay piece on how City have combined cheating and competence to get to where they are. So obviously they have been really good at something other than just getting and spending money, since other clubs have done that woth getting to their level. Whether you like it or not, that is a FACT. As such it's a strange thing to get angry about. Acknowledging their competence IS NOT condoning or forgetting their cheating!SECOND, as I stated, a thing can be more than ONE thing. Most reasonably intelligent people understand this. The City thing is all of the things you call it, but even with all the cheating to build it is still mastery. You could steal a Formula 1 car and get into a race, you'd be able to go really fast, but in the end you'd kill yourself because you are not a good enough driver. So the way they play, their consistency, that is the work of a master. I get that you hate it, I hate it, I get that you don't recognize their achivevements, neither do I, but that was not the point of the whole discussion. You yourself would never go on a tantrum like this if City did the exact thing they're doing only with much less skill. If City were 8th in the PL you wouldn't really care about how they got there. You care because they're really good at what they do.Recognizing Pep as a great coach does not mean to accept what he's part of.Football are many many things; art, passion, togetherness, comfort, sport, belonging, equality, tribalism, playfulness, business, money, agendas, politics etc etc etc... It is ALL of those, both together and separately. In the same way that your interest in football can be ONLY too feed your tribal needs, it is possible to view a football match devoid of any passion through stone cold tactical analysis, or as a tactical game of chess.If you are able to enjoy football as an expression, a complicated game, a beautifully coreographed piece of art, outside of just your own tribalism, outside your need to win, outside of the football business, even outside of morals then you can look at City and see that some of the things they do as a team are really really hard to do and that it takes more than just a lot of money to do it. You might say that that doesn't matter, that it is not interesting. Fine, then thats' YOUR reality, but it doesn't mean that these things that you don't like doesn't exsist in the world. If you can't see it or won't recognize it, it doesn't go away. Having a go at someone for suggesting that reality might have more than one dimension, and insisting that you get to decide what dimension matters doesn't make you right, it doesn't make you a better fan, it doesn't make you more hardcore, or standing up more against the cheaters.It just makes you into a small minded pocket-dictator.