Pistoleros Ronay piece needs to be read in tandem with the piece linked by Jill.



Together both pieces provide a subtle yet damning condemnnation of how Abu Dahbi have in essence desecrated the game we all have grown up with solely for the purpose of projecting their own regime.



Sure he stops short of slagging them as the cheating c*nts we know them to be. But to do that is clearly beyond the remit of British Sports journalism for obvious financial risk reasons.



Read a weeny bit between the lines however and it becomes crystal clear that Ronay despises the evil cheating c*nts every bit as much as we do for how they are destroying the very essence, humanity and emotion of the Sport.



Just like Crosby Nick, Jill and Stigen have tried to point out.