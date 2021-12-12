« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19920 on: Yesterday at 08:58:35 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:39:22 pm
Sorry mate but this is blatantly not true. Pep has spent a billion pounds, eclipsing anything close to what Jack Walker did. Chelsea have a similar unlimited wealth when it comes to transfers.

I couldnt give a shit whether they are from an oil state or owned by Bezos, one is a lot worse but the result and financial cheating is still the same. If they were not owned by Abu Dhabi it would not make me go oh well theyve earned it fair play

Their owners have decided to flood the team with star player after star player to the point where they can easily field two full 11s and both would likely finish top four. They have made an absolute joke of the competition by playing in cheat mode, all so they can sooth their incredibly fucked up egos and insecurities.

Unfortunately for liverpool it has all happened in a era where the best manager on the planet with a fraction of Peps resources has had to work with it all. As I said earlier in another thread things may have been different had it all happened during Fergies years in charge.

City now have a small squad with just 17 senior outfield players.  Take the City  team that started today and switch Dias for Stones the "2nd" 11  below wouldn't get anywhere near top 4. 

City's strongest 11 has cost a fortune but it is usually said  Liverpool's 1st 11 is  still the best but the quality of the City squad is deeper. Assuming everyone is fit how big do you think the difference is between the City 2nd 11 and Liverpool 2nd 11?

                                           Steffen (26)
Wilson-Esbrand (19)   Stones (27)   Ake (26)  Zinchenko (25)
                    Fernandinho (36)
               Mcatee (19)      Gundogan (31)
       Mahrez (30)        Palmer (19)          Jesus (24)

Fees:
£0  - Wilson-Esbrand
£0  -  Mcatee
£0  -   Palmer
£2m  Zinchenko
£6m -  Steffen
£24m  Gundogan
£28m  Jesus
£36m  Fernadinho (37 in a couple of months and legs gone)
£40m  Ake
£50m  Stones
£60m -  Mahrez




Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19921 on: Yesterday at 09:08:59 pm »
What is their injury history like this season?
Have they had any players missing through injury for a few weeks, a month, longer?
Hard to believe they have been this incredibly lucky, particularly given that a smaller squad will mean more reliance on the same players.
Compare this to our 'bad luck' last season and this one with bad injuries meaning season ending ones, and a long list of lengthy ones.
Is it luck, or is there something that they are managing better than us? (Bar the season ending tackles obviously)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19922 on: Yesterday at 09:19:30 pm »
Fuck sake who let the blue manc in 😯
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19923 on: Yesterday at 09:22:39 pm »
So team that literally bought the league

Wins the league by buying it.


Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19924 on: Yesterday at 09:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 01:49:05 pm
And there was me thinking it was by Ronay.

One of the absolute worst sports writers out there for me. Always wants a contrary take and gives a holier than tho approach to everything. Off the top of my head I can think of a few puff pieces for City, articles basically defending Djokovic - and a weird obsession with attacking Joe Root - whether thats his captaincy, conversion rate or trying to make him the central baddie of the racism saga. Hes a bad writer, and probably got slung some dosh to write some hipster trash to help with the sports washing. Good for him.

This. Cannot stand Ronay. Smug, arrogant, know-nothing twat.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19925 on: Yesterday at 09:24:36 pm »
BBC Match report on City game.


Comments blocked


These 'journalists' are fucking anything but
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19926 on: Yesterday at 09:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 09:23:19 pm
This. Cannot stand Ronay. Smug, arrogant, know-nothing twat.

He really isn't though, he has written some decent stuff on this.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19927 on: Yesterday at 09:29:56 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:24:57 pm
He really isn't though, he has written some decent stuff on this.

:lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19928 on: Yesterday at 09:33:53 pm »
Achilles Heel never posts defending his owners pumping £250 million a year of owner linked commercial deals, which is about 99.9% of posts in this thread.

It's always something about the squad and he's straight in there with a post.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19929 on: Yesterday at 09:45:15 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19930 on: Yesterday at 10:06:43 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:33:53 pm
Achilles Heel never posts defending his owners pumping £250 million a year of owner linked commercial deals, which is about 99.9% of posts in this thread.

It's always something about the squad and he's straight in there with a post.

Conveniently left out £50m Mendy
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19931 on: Yesterday at 10:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Achilles Heel on Yesterday at 08:58:35 pm
City now have a small squad with just 17 senior outfield players.  Take the City  team that started today and switch Dias for Stones the "2nd" 11  below wouldn't get anywhere near top 4. 

City's strongest 11 has cost a fortune but it is usually said  Liverpool's 1st 11 is  still the best but the quality of the City squad is deeper. Assuming everyone is fit how big do you think the difference is between the City 2nd 11 and Liverpool 2nd 11?

                                           Steffen (26)
Wilson-Esbrand (19)   Stones (27)   Ake (26)  Zinchenko (25)
                    Fernandinho (36)
               Mcatee (19)      Gundogan (31)
       Mahrez (30)        Palmer (19)          Jesus (24)

Fees:
£0  - Wilson-Esbrand
£0  -  Mcatee
£0  -   Palmer
£2m  Zinchenko
£6m -  Steffen
£24m  Gundogan
£28m  Jesus
£36m  Fernadinho (37 in a couple of months and legs gone)
£40m  Ake
£50m  Stones
£60m -  Mahrez






I mean, that 2nd 11 cost in the region of Liverpool's first XI. 1/4 billion pounds of players sitting on the bench. No other team could absorb those costs.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19932 on: Yesterday at 10:23:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:24:36 pm
BBC Match report on City game.


Comments blocked


These 'journalists' are fucking anything but

Seemingly become a more frequent thing. Even on Twitter Sky Sports are disabling comments because they won't allow anyone to mention the sportswashing.
Almost like the media are helping them with the cover up by not allowing it to be spoken about.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19933 on: Yesterday at 10:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:06:43 pm
Conveniently left out £50m Mendy
I was browsing BlueLoon an hour ago in the thread they have about us.

One poster laments us being called "European royalty"  and a "massive club"because we've only won one PL , One FA Cup and two League Cups in the last 20 years.

Conveniently forgets our Two CL wins in his post. ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:34:24 pm by RedSince86 »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19934 on: Yesterday at 10:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:23:46 pm
Seemingly become a more frequent thing. Even on Twitter Sky Sports are disabling comments because they won't allow anyone to mention the sportswashing.
Almost like the media are helping them with the cover up by not allowing it to be spoken about.
I'm not surprised.

A democratic country pandering to a state that bans all freedom of speech when talking about an entity owned and controlled by the UAE.

I'm sure that recent £10 billion investment announcement by the UAE in the UK came with a few perks to limit any bad publicity against their Sportswashing project by the UK media/populace.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19935 on: Yesterday at 10:52:52 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:24:13 pm
I was browsing BlueLoon an hour ago in the thread they have about us.

One poster laments us being called "European royalty"  and a "massive club"because we've only won one PL , One FA Cup and two League Cups in the last 20 years.

Conveniently forgets our Two CL wins in his post. ;D

;D And one of those were won after Man City came into existence.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19936 on: Yesterday at 11:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:52:52 pm
;D And one of those were won after Man City came into existence.

I actually had a lot of respect for the old City.  Decent local fanbase, proper ground (Maine Road),  strong away support, mutual hatred of United.  All gone now, I have more respect for United than the desperate club that City  has now become.

Wheres your European Cups..?. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19937 on: Yesterday at 11:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 08:26:19 am
Barney Ronay with an extraordinary piece in today's Guardian.....
He always write long bullshit articles like that, and sounds like he swallowed a thesaurus washed down with a bottle of scotch and then just writes the first things that come into his head. Jonathan Liew is the far superior journalist at the Guardian.

That article is such a mess - he swings from nauseating sycophancy to suggestions of money laundering via Abu Dhabi corporations, and then seems to say 'Yeah, but everyone's spending money so clearly its all down to City just being better'.

Hard to believe people have actual jobs getting paid actual money making this sort of shit up every week.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19938 on: Yesterday at 11:42:58 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:11:29 pm
I actually had a lot of respect for the old City.  Decent local fanbase, proper ground (Maine Road),  strong away support, mutual hatred of United.  All gone now, I have more respect for United than the desperate club that City  has now become.

Yep.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19939 on: Today at 12:03:33 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:33:53 pm
Achilles Heel never posts defending his owners pumping £250 million a year of owner linked commercial deals, which is about 99.9% of posts in this thread.

It's always something about the squad and he's straight in there with a post.

It speaks volumes
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19940 on: Today at 12:43:30 am »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19941 on: Today at 02:12:20 am »
Pistoleros Ronay piece needs to be read in tandem with the piece linked by Jill.

Together both pieces provide a subtle yet damning condemnnation of how Abu Dahbi have in essence desecrated the game we all have grown up with solely for the purpose of projecting their own regime.

Sure he stops short of slagging them as the cheating c*nts we know them to be. But to do that is clearly beyond the remit of British Sports journalism for obvious financial risk reasons.

Read a weeny bit between the lines however and it becomes crystal clear that Ronay despises the evil cheating c*nts every bit as much as we do for how they are destroying the very essence, humanity and emotion of the Sport.

Just like Crosby Nick, Jill and Stigen have tried to point out.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19942 on: Today at 02:25:32 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:11:29 pm
I actually had a lot of respect for the old City.  Decent local fanbase, proper ground (Maine Road),  strong away support, mutual hatred of United.  All gone now, I have more respect for United than the desperate club that City  has now become.
Oh absolutely. Had loads of respect for the old City. Great club. Went with a blue Manc mate to Fulham v City on a pissing down afternoon in the days when there was no roof on that away end. They took 4K and sang its just like watching Brazil after Fulham made it 3-0. Now theyre like the Antichrist.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #19943 on: Today at 05:45:17 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:12:20 am
Pistoleros Ronay piece needs to be read in tandem with the piece linked by Jill.

Together both pieces provide a subtle yet damning condemnnation of how Abu Dahbi have in essence desecrated the game we all have grown up with solely for the purpose of projecting their own regime.

Sure he stops short of slagging them as the cheating c*nts we know them to be. But to do that is clearly beyond the remit of British Sports journalism for obvious financial risk reasons.

Read a weeny bit between the lines however and it becomes crystal clear that Ronay despises the evil cheating c*nts every bit as much as we do for how they are destroying the very essence, humanity and emotion of the Sport.

Just like Crosby Nick, Jill and Stigen have tried to point out.

Agreed, have just read the article a few minutes ago and am somewhat familiar with the author's attitudes via the Guardian podcast. I think there's quite a lot of subtle condemnation running through the article.
